(Willamette Week)   Behold plagued Portland's present plight: 'Sometimes, only one car is spinning in circles. Other times, there are four.'   (wweek.com) divider line
davidphogan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, the cops don't care anymore and everyone knows.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: Yeah, the cops don't care anymore and everyone knows.


Yep. When the City Council cut the Portland Pig Brigade's funding by a symbolic amount they got rid of traffic enforcement and gave the money to the political street goons. Traffic Enforcement was demonstrably the least racially discriminatory unit in the Bureau and the one which actually saves lives.

Fsck the Police
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

davidphogan: Yeah, the cops don't care anymore and everyone knows.


spread enough caltrops on the road and they will
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Portland sounds lovely.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Portland still exists?  This can't be.  I mean, every RWer I know tells me that nothing remains of the city but a gigantic smoldering crater where no life is possible.

Why yes, none of them have ever been anywhere near there.  Why do you ask?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Portland sounds lovely.


It is.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


They've got a gripe with proper 'Tuesdays' though.
So don't try not to act like one...
 
