(Some Guy)   Florida hospitals are using so much oxygen that OTR driving regulations are bottlenecking delivery capacity. On the plus side, unvaxed admissions are still outpacing breakthrough admissions for now, so it's totally worth it to the average farker   (beckershospitalreview.com) divider line
3 Comments     (+0 »)
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
David Sanford, the director of the White House's supply chain task force, told Bloomberg that there is "plenty of oxygen, just not in the right area."


uh...
 
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I just made this my pinned tweet to assuage any concerns about my pending mood shift...

Fark user imageView Full Size


It was a 4 pack which averaged out to about $32.50 per dam, but they were not on my shopping list that day. The next time I went to BJ's, they were sold out of dams. So, I honestly don't have any to give.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
He said the fastest way to help hospitals get more oxygen would be to move it from somewhere else in the state or to ask industry players to reallocate their supplies in the state.

Or, you know, get the Republican administration to stop pretending everything is fine.
 
