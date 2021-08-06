 Skip to content
(National Today)   A reminder that Friday is International Beer Day. For those with other plans on Friday, there will be an additional 364 beer days throughout the year   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
Brosephus [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They didn't list my favorite beer drinking song...

Beer! by PSYCHOSTICK [OFFICIAL VIDEO] "Beer is good and stuff"
Youtube O-jOEAufDQ4


That's okay though. When I get off work, it will be 5pm in Islamabad. That's reason enough for me to grab a beer or two from the fridge when I get home.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And you're just now telling me at 6AM?  We discussed this on National Masturbation Day.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: And you're just now telling me at 6AM?  We discussed this on National Masturbation Day.


A frothy head has different meanings on each of those days
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There are people online who believe that "Canadian beer is stronger than us beer"
Or
"(Any random country) beer is stronger than US beer"


This is patently untrue.  It never really was true.

Some states after prohibition required that beer be 3.2% ABW (alcohol by weight) which translates to 4% ABV (alcohol by volume).

All hit one state, I think MO, dropped that requirement many, many years ago.

Over the past 20 years, America has taken the lead in beer in terms of quality, availability, and variety, worldwide.

People online get all sorts of twisted when you remind them of this.


Sure, Belgium makes great beer, and so do Trappist monks, but that's small compared to the fact you can basically go to any place in America and have a huge variety of quality beer in almost any style you'd like.
 
Kirby Delauter
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Is it today or tomorrow? My Gregorian calendar is telling me today is the 6th. The headline is saying the 7th. So confused.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Int'l Beer Day? And my boss is on vacation? Fark. RIP Liver
 
