 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   That's a nice Gulf Stream you have there. Be a shame if climate change happened to it   (theguardian.com) divider line
64
    More: Scary, Climate change, Greenland ice sheet, Thermohaline circulation, Antarctica, Global warming, Climate, Ocean, Niklas Boers  
•       •       •

1443 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
FTFA:

"The signs of destabilisation being visible already is something that I wouldn't have expected and that I find scary," said Niklas Boers, from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, who did the research. "It's something you just can't [allow to] happen."

I'm afraid once you see it, it's probably too late. Between that and COVID-19, humans had a nice run. Maybe the next dominant life form of Earth will do better.

/ only a little bit not serious
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This seems bad.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

make me some tea: This seems bad.


Nah, it's okay.

/until it isn't
//then it will be God-awful
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Scientists?
You could hire Girl Scouts to do that report!

You see a polar bear on an iceberg floating within 100 feet of  Haiti and sharks camouflage their fins with 2 liter Coke bottles...you don't need 12 extra years of school to figure that out.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just hire some hot air balloonists to hold some fans up there blowin' in the right direction
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
can we like... i dunno... get a bunch of people with rakes, and like rake the water to keep it swirling like we used to do to spin the water in our bathtub, just like biglier?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here I thought this would be about celebrities and politicians admonishing us for global warming then being whisked away in their private jets.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jjorsett: And here I thought this would be about celebrities and politicians admonishing us for global warming then being whisked away in their private jets.


Curious. They claim to wish to improve the world, and yet, they live in it, and do things.
You are very intelligent.
 
JustMatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size


morbotron.comView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Silver Lining - the ice caps will get some serious boosts to their mass when the gulf stream stops warming up that particular pole...

Humans will still survive.  Probably not in the same numbers as we have recently.  But we've gone through an ice age or two before.

/Meat's back on the menu, boys!
//If you don't know the basics, you're gonna have a bad time
///Save the booze yeast!!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: jjorsett: And here I thought this would be about celebrities and politicians admonishing us for global warming then being whisked away in their private jets.

Curious. They claim to wish to improve the world, and yet, they live in it, and do things.
You are very intelligent.


He IS very intelligent https://www.fark.com/comments/9864104​/​113004247#c113004247
 
fargin a
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've noticed that the wind near me has switched direction. Blows in from the East quite a bit the last month or two. Messing up my pool!
 
goodncold
‘’ 1 hour ago  

makerofbadjokes: Silver Lining - the ice caps will get some serious boosts to their mass when the gulf stream stops warming up that particular pole...

Humans will still survive.  Probably not in the same numbers as we have recently.  But we've gone through an ice age or two before.

/Meat's back on the menu, boys!
//If you don't know the basics, you're gonna have a bad time
///Save the booze yeast!!


I'm honing my mammoth hunting skills.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I guess I should camp out at the library and burn tax law books for warmth?
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll be ok. Europe, not so much.

Britain's farked.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodncold: makerofbadjokes: Silver Lining - the ice caps will get some serious boosts to their mass when the gulf stream stops warming up that particular pole...

Humans will still survive.  Probably not in the same numbers as we have recently.  But we've gone through an ice age or two before.

/Meat's back on the menu, boys!
//If you don't know the basics, you're gonna have a bad time
///Save the booze yeast!!

I'm honing my mammoth hunting skills.


Not sure about them coming back anytime soon.  But, the majestik møøse?  A Møøse once bit my sister...
 
tothekor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I've seen this movie.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humanity is farked.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Humanity is farked.


We lived through the ice age. We'll just need a whole lot more support groups.

/trying so hard to make joke
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was going to make a joke about how, a decade ago a thread like this would be shat all over with green-text trolls spouting denialist nonsense.

Turns out Fark hasn't gotten much better except for no more novelty text colors.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GitOffaMyLawn: FTFA:

"The signs of destabilisation being visible already is something that I wouldn't have expected and that I find scary," said Niklas Boers, from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany, who did the research. "It's something you just can't [allow to] happen."

I'm afraid once you see it, it's probably too late. Between that and COVID-19, humans had a nice run. Maybe the next dominant life form of Earth will do better.



Setting the bar kinda low, aren't you?
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
But it the Gulf Stream shuts down then the northeast US will get colder and I'll get to derp "Hurr, it's cold here, where's the global warming, durr!"
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

g.fro: We'll be ok. Europe, not so much.

Britain's farked.


England and Europe will face the worst of this, but "we'll be OK" is blatantly untrue.

Its the jet stream and the Gulf Stream that keep the south west US desert from becoming the 48 states US desert.

Get ready for heat domes that never go away.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.


yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/1​6​115
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
must not be allowed to happen


So knock it off OK gulf stream?
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115


WRONG!

DID YOU READ THAT?

"We find that very large amounts of wind power can produce nonnegligible climatic change at continental scales. Although large-scale effects are observed, wind power has a negligible effect on global-mean surface temperature, and it would deliver enormous global benefits by reducing emissions of CO2 and air pollutants."
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jjorsett: And here I thought this would be about celebrities and politicians admonishing us for global warming then being whisked away in their private jets.


And yet it wasnt.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Tyrone Slothrop: Humanity is farked.

We lived through the ice age. We'll just need a whole lot more support groups.

/trying so hard to make joke


Support Groups?  Like Healers?  I'm more of a nuke/dps build - I could def use some buffs/heals.  WHERE'D THAT DAMN TANK GO AGAIN!?!?!  GRAB AGGRO ALREADY!
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jjorsett: And here I thought this would be about celebrities and politicians admonishing us for global warming then being whisked away in their private jets.


Intredasting.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: g.fro: We'll be ok. Europe, not so much.

Britain's farked.

England and Europe will face the worst of this, but "we'll be OK" is blatantly untrue.

Its the jet stream and the Gulf Stream that keep the south west US desert from becoming the 48 states US desert.

Get ready for heat domes that never go away.


I was being flippant. Sorry, I thought that was obvious.

That said, the northeast USA (where I am) wouldn't turn into a desert without the Gulf Stream. If anything, we'd probably get milder summers and less snow in winter.

But yes, the Gulf Stream dying would be VERY BAD.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115


Did you even bother to read what you posted for fark's sake?
 
xerge
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It has been obvious that we're screwed for some time. We had the choice of mildly inconveniencing the babyboom generation or total destruction of global society as we know it. We, as a species, chose poorly.

The only choice we now have is a total, global reset and allocation of most resources to trying to avert catastrophe, and I fear that even that would not be enough to change the path we're on very much. Multiple positive-feedback loops have been set in motion already. Bonus problem is that the neo-liberal politicians currently in power in virtually all advanced economies are going to do everything in their power to try to delay action for as long as possible, because only short temp profit matters in their ideology. They literally think that any long term or secondary effects can safely be ignored, because they're always someone else's problem. We're screwed. Better make peace with it. I feel sorry for anyone still alive in 20-30 years. It will be hell.
 
g.fro [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115


Which might be relevant if the Gulf Stream were caused by wind.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, so much for riding out the end times in northern Sweden.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Keep your hands off of my Gulfstream

gulfstream.comView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115

WRONG!

DID YOU READ THAT?

"We find that very large amounts of wind power can produce nonnegligible climatic change at continental scales. Although large-scale effects are observed, wind power has a negligible effect on global-mean surface temperature, and it would deliver enormous global benefits by reducing emissions of CO2 and air pollutants."


no i didn't read it, i just pulled it out of my ass, derp.

your statement was mocking the idea that the wind was being slowed down, which it is, and it is believed by scientists.  the effect is present, however small.  the 1st law of thermodynamics is a thing.

"Our analysis suggests that the climatic impacts of wind power may be nonnegligible, but they do not allow a detailed quantitative evaluation of the climatic changes induced by extraction of wind power. Further research is warranted on the local effects of current wind farms on surface climate and boundary-layer meteorology, as well as on the development of better parameterizations of wind farms in large-scale models. Last, it may be comparatively easy to reduce the climatic impacts of wind turbines."

wind farms have an impact, however small, it still exists.  dismissing it as "hurr derp" allows you to be smug, but also not well informed.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

DarnoKonrad: asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115

Did you even bother to read what you posted for fark's sake?


why yes, did you?  wind farms slow the wind.
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: jjorsett: And here I thought this would be about celebrities and politicians admonishing us for global warming then being whisked away in their private jets.

Curious. They claim to wish to improve the world, and yet, they live in it, and do things.
You are very intelligent.


They claim to wish to improve the world, and yet, they live in it, and do things that run completely counter to what they preach, and at a far higher rate than other people.

Fixed it.
 
xerge
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asciibaron: DarnoKonrad: asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115

Did you even bother to read what you posted for fark's sake?

why yes, did you?  wind farms slow the wind.


And? Wind is caused by heat. Taking any energy out of the atmosphere is probably a good thing. Although the amount of energy that wind power extracts from the atmosphere is almost certainly so small that it's not even worth trying to calculate it.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

xerge: asciibaron: DarnoKonrad: asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115

Did you even bother to read what you posted for fark's sake?

why yes, did you?  wind farms slow the wind.

And? Wind is caused by heat. Taking any energy out of the atmosphere is probably a good thing. Although the amount of energy that wind power extracts from the atmosphere is almost certainly so small that it's not even worth trying to calculate it.


read the paper, that's what they are trying to do, calculate it so it's better understood.
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: g.fro: We'll be ok. Europe, not so much.

Britain's farked.

England and Europe will face the worst of this, but "we'll be OK" is blatantly untrue.

Its the jet stream and the Gulf Stream that keep the south west US desert from becoming the 48 states US desert.

Get ready for heat domes that never go away.


This is an idiotic statement. I'm not saying YOU are an idiot.

A heat dome that won't go away..no you said heat DOMES.
Flat Earth much?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

g.fro: asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115

Which might be relevant if the Gulf Stream were caused by wind.


i was directly refuting the statement mocking people for believing that wind farms slow the wind, because, as the paper has pointed out, they do slow the wind.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

xerge: asciibaron: DarnoKonrad: asciibaron: goodncold: It's all those offshore wind turbines slowing the wind down.

/some people actually believe this.

yeah, scientists.  you can't break the 1st law of thermodynamics.  that wind energy is lost and the loss has an impact.

https://www.pnas.org/content/101/46/16​115

Did you even bother to read what you posted for fark's sake?

why yes, did you?  wind farms slow the wind.

And? Wind is caused by heat. Taking any energy out of the atmosphere is probably a good thing. Although the amount of energy that wind power extracts from the atmosphere is almost certainly so small that it's not even worth trying to calculate it.


People have a really hard time with the scale of energy in our atmosphere. See also "what if we just nuked a hurricane?"
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

g.fro: We'll be ok. Europe, not so much.

Britain's farked.


From last year:
https://www.google.com/amp/s/arstechn​i​ca.com/science/2020/01/modeling-what-w​ould-happen-to-the-uk-if-the-gulf-stre​am-shuts-down/%3famp=1
 
MajorTubeSteak
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jso2897: jjorsett: And here I thought this would be about celebrities and politicians admonishing us for global warming then being whisked away in their private jets.

Curious. They claim to wish to improve the world, and yet, they live in it, and do things.
You are very intelligent.


I thoroughly enjoyed that retort.  I don't have much to offer, but when you die, on your deathbed, you will receive total consciousness.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Tyrone Slothrop: Humanity is farked.

We lived through the ice age. We'll just need a whole lot more support groups.

/trying so hard to make joke


Actually, we nearly went extinct. There may have been as few as 40 breeding pairs of humans at the low point.
 
xerge
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SanityIsAFullTimeJob: jso2897: jjorsett: And here I thought this would be about celebrities and politicians admonishing us for global warming then being whisked away in their private jets.

Curious. They claim to wish to improve the world, and yet, they live in it, and do things.
You are very intelligent.

They claim to wish to improve the world, and yet, they live in it, and do things that run completely counter to what they preach, and at a far higher rate than other people.

Fixed it.


Not really. They're just participating in society and in many cases have few options. They still have to live and work. This shows very clearly, to most people at least, that the vast majority of causes of global warming exist on a societal level. Individuals have almost no impact on it.

The idea of shifting the blame of global warming to individuals was conceived by communications experts and PR managers at large oil/energy companies. The idea of a personal carbon footprint comes from them. It is BS. Most people have no options. Eating less meat, lowering your thermostat, etc. have almost no impact. It exists only to absolve industry and governments from responsibility.

These problems need to be addressed on a society level, preferably transnational, to have any chance of success. This has been clear for a very long time. It's just not happening. Promises are made, people are deceived with propaganda and BS, and nothing actually happens.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.