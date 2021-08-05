 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KHOU Houston)   Subby had to leave home on Saturday and fly to care for one of my sisters who had two operations. In Texas. Guess which county   (khou.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Harris County, Texas, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, Aldine ISD, School districts in Texas, county's COVID threat level, Houston's public health authority, Dr. David Persse, new COVID patients  
•       •       •

463 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Aug 2021 at 12:41 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Travis?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hope she recovers. If you are fully vaccinated, you will likely be o.k. Do all the precautions, try to get rest and self-care when you can.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Houston so it's Harris.

Welcome to the 4th largest city in the US that some magazine decided is the nicest place in the US.

Probably because their editor didn't get shot at while there. Unlike the residents subby.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Wanebo: Houston so it's Harris.

Welcome to the 4th largest city in the US that some magazine decided is the nicest place in the US.

Probably because their editor didn't get shot at while there. Unlike the residents subby.


Meh.

I've been living here for years and I've only been shot a couple dozen times. Only a few of those were fatal.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
New York City?
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: New York City?


Get a rope.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: New York City?


Get a rope.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: cretinbob: New York City?

Get a rope.


Son of a
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Referring to places as what county they are is just like a foreign language to me unless the county name is the same as the big city that resides within it.

How the f*ck am I supposed to know where Harris County is in some state I don't live in? I barely remember what county I live in.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dildo tontine: Shostie: cretinbob: New York City?

Get a rope.

Son of a


11 seconds.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm really sorry to hear about that Subby.  I wish it was a consolation that dumbasses are hurting themselves, but sadly they're hurting others with their stupidity.  It's not like they're all on eBay's artificial country in the middle of the ocean on oil rigs.  No they can't just hurt themselves, they have to hurt us.
 
Confabulat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Texas in August sounds grim COVID or not.
 
hervatski
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: cretinbob: New York City?

Get a rope.


Nice...
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Asking those who have not been vaccinated to stay home? Oh that will happen.
 
runbuh
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Stay safe, subby.  Hope your sister is on the mend.
 
culebra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no math.
 
palelizard
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Referring to places as what county they are is just like a foreign language to me unless the county name is the same as the big city that resides within it.

How the f*ck am I supposed to know where Harris County is in some state I don't live in? I barely remember what county I live in.


Harris County has a reputation in the healthcare community, at least. Lots of fraud, waste, and abuse, aka people taking up resources they shouldn't. It's also pretty densely populated.

Good luck, subbie. I do not envy your next weeks. Be strong, be safe.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Wanebo: Houston so it's Harris.

Welcome to the 4th largest city in the US that some magazine decided is the nicest place in the US.

Probably because their editor didn't get shot at while there. Unlike the residents subby.


With pretty much the largest medical center in the world which is nearing its breaking point.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Confabulat: Texas in August sounds grim COVID or not.


It's actually been *relatively* cool here lately.  I guess it is clouds and the front that stalled over us which is weirdly in the right position not to send the humidity through the roof.  Today was the first day in a month that there wasn't condensation all over the place in the morning.

But there's still some weird crap in the air.  I don't know if it is some kind of allergen or the Sahara dust (haven't looked).
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Have fun!  Houston has some cool things to see or do.  Personally, I recommend the Space Center, but I have no idea what you are into.  Music?  They have a pretty good music scene.  Food?  It is in Texas.  They have serious barbecue.  What a great opportunity to have a blast while caring for your sister!  As a bonus your family will thank you for having fun in Houston.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Yeesh, maybe you can evacuate your sister to one of the 49 functioning states? Best wishes for her recovery.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Yeesh, maybe you can evacuate your sister to one of the 49 functioning states? Best wishes for her recovery.


48.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: T Baggins: Yeesh, maybe you can evacuate your sister to one of the 49 functioning states? Best wishes for her recovery.

48.


Don't forget about Louisiana and Arkansas.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

T Baggins: Yeesh, maybe you can evacuate your sister to one of the 49 functioning states? Best wishes for her recovery.


48. I wouldn't call Florida exactly functioning. Unless you mean as a derp generator.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm afraid we might be at the start of an exponential rise in pediatric deaths. I can't even drink right now.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.