Remember as a kid when you thought that a grocery bag was enough to slow your fall if you jumped off a roof? This is kind of like that. Actually, this is exactly like that
    News, Health care, Public health, Hospital, Intensive care medicine, Austin-Travis County health authority, Vaccination  
posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 9:20 PM



BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, because there was no way our mom would let us waste a perfectly good source of textbook covers.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mayor Steve Adler on Tuesday said hospitals last week were denied State of Texas Assistance Requests from the state that were used last year to provide additional hospital staffing to increase intensive care unit capacity.


So hospitals are all on their own.

Thanks GOP
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Technically, it probably does slow him down marginally, just not enough.
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Clearly this is time for bootstraps AND shovels.

It's going to be a very bitter harvest.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Abbott with a million rusty chainsaws.

He's actively contributing to the deaths of citizens he's entrusted with protecting.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: No, because there was no way our mom would let us waste a perfectly good source of textbook covers.


Plastic bag textbook cover? We used paper bags.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

freddyV: Mayor Steve Adler on Tuesday said hospitals last week were denied State of Texas Assistance Requests from the state that were used last year to provide additional hospital staffing to increase intensive care unit capacity.


So hospitals are all on their own.

Thanks GOP


Then they should be free to make their own decisions.

"Are you vaccinated? No? Here's an Rx for a gun with a single bullet."
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I at least had the foresight to use a beach towel
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought we agreed no "Texass" tag. Are they really trying for one again down there?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If I test it on a GI Joe and it doesn't slow it down appreciably, I'm not going to try jumping off of a roof with it.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In a sane world Abbott would have been throw out on his wheelchair, if not arrested for his order preventing mask mandates.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thoughts, Prayers, and Backhoe.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Almost all of our hospitalizations are due to unvaccinated patients developing severe illness," Walkes said Thursday. "We don't want you to be the person that has to choose a ventilator instead of the vaccine. The delta variant is putting a strain on the ability for our staff to service the number of people coming in."

It's time to let the wilfully unvaccinated die. The cost to society to save their lives for them after they refuse to do so themselves is too high.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
My favorite part about all of this with Texas was the preemptive blaming of this surge on illegal immigrants, along with Joe Biden's policies, when they knew damn well that this was the most likely outcome to their less-than-halfhearted attempts to combat the virus; hell, they even doubled down and eased restrictions.

Stay classy, Texas.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark it subby! Here I clicked hoping for a story about some degen who literally jumped off the roof with just a piggly wiggly bag but nope: covid iota again. Nice analogy though.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jones and Abbott are using the souls of all the dead Texans to power a machine underneath the Jerrah-dome in Arlington.  They think this machine will make the Cowboys unstoppable.  But, no one knows who made the machine or what it does.  Personally, I think it will fracture time and set the lizard people free.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So you're saying the wait for some Franklin's might be under two hours next year?
 
nytmare
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did the state provide a reason for their denial of services? I mean, it could be that all resources are already tied up statewide dealing with the viral surge. But if they won't say, it seems likely that GOP politics is the cause.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm going to a memorial tomorrow for a friend. 100+ are expected. I will wear a mask in a non-hospital setting for the first time since (I think) June.

Also, I work at Amazon. Emails saying "someone in the building has been detected with Covid" have become a daily occurrence again, after dwindling to 2 or so a week.

/ Not in Texas
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Fark Abbott with a million rusty chainsaws.

He's actively contributing to the deaths of citizens he's entrusted with protecting.


And you know I'm always down for an Abbott joke. Like, every time I hear his name I think of this:

Hey Abbott!!
Youtube -c9mlOrDhc4
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe it's time to open COVID tents and free up the hospitals for people who are really trying to get better.   There is no reason for someone to postpone surgery due to this self-inflicted bullshiat.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Fark Abbott with a million rusty chainsaws.

He's actively contributing to the deaths of citizens he's entrusted with protecting.


Came here to say this..
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's a death cult heading toward coup attempt #2.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
You're all missing something here:

"Those who are now being admitted into intensive care are much younger than they were at the start of the pandemic, health officials said."

COVID causes reverse aging! EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: You're all missing something here:

"Those who are now being admitted into intensive care are much younger than they were at the start of the pandemic, health officials said."

COVID causes reverse aging! EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!


least vaccinated most exploited group getting seriously ill

How absolutely predictable
 
indy_kid
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: "Almost all of our hospitalizations are due to unvaccinated patients developing severe illness," Walkes said Thursday. "We don't want you to be the person that has to choose a ventilator instead of the vaccine. The delta variant is putting a strain on the ability for our staff to service the number of people coming in."

It's time to let the wilfully unvaccinated die. The cost to society to save their lives for them after they refuse to do so themselves is too high.


The strain on the health care personnel isn't worth it. They saw enough people die through little to no fault of their own. Now? Willful refusal to do the right thing.

Set up Army tents in empty fields, and let the plague rats treat - and bury - the plague rats. There are enough anti-vax nurses and doctors to provide some treatment. At least until they die as well.
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: You're all missing something here:

"Those who are now being admitted into intensive care are much younger than they were at the start of the pandemic, health officials said."

COVID causes reverse aging! EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!


All of these people will recover.  They'll then tell people how the disease isn't too bad.  After time travelling.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
leeksfromchichis:

It's not like this is exactly what has been predicted from early reopening for more than a year
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They're racing toward FREEDOM!
 
ongbok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It worked just fine for my GI. Joes, so it would work fine for me, right? Wrong! Very wrong.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Fark Abbott with a million rusty chainsaws.

He's actively contributing to the deaths of citizens he's entrusted with protecting.


This. Ditto for DeSantis and every other GQP governor and legislator that pulls this kind of shiat. But most of all, fark Donald Trump for making COVID a partisan issue, and therefore ensuring that the die-hard Republicans would act like this for the foreseeable future.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They just need to scare people with a recorded message from Steven Adler:

YOU KNOW WHERE YOU ARE?
YOU'RE IN A HOSPITAL, BABY
AND YOU'RE GONNA DIIEEEEEEE
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I at least had the foresight to use a beach towel


Did it work any better than a pillow case?
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LordJiro: markie_farkie: Fark Abbott with a million rusty chainsaws.

He's actively contributing to the deaths of citizens he's entrusted with protecting.

This. Ditto for DeSantis and every other GQP governor and legislator that pulls this kind of shiat. But most of all, fark Donald Trump for making COVID a partisan issue, and therefore ensuring that the die-hard Republicans would act like this for the foreseeable future.


At the rate they're dropping, they've become die-easy Republicans.

It's time to rename Delta to Karma.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IgG4: Technically, it probably does slow him down marginally, just not enough.


This is correct.
 
Stibium
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
A sudden, harsh smell. Two weeks after still coughing, choking.
"They can understand the government's message. In a shop in a working class district one day last week one man demonstrated the idea of a chemical warfare protector by putting a plastic shopping bag over his head"

Posters, leaflets, nightly radio and television programs, and instructions in the use of such basic devices as a damp towel lined with charcoal to be applied to the face and mouth.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ongbok: It worked just fine for my GI. Joes, so it would work fine for me, right? Wrong! Very wrong.


Just like MMO releases: "It works great for 100 people, so it'll be fine for 100,000!"
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
From the Texas Education Agency.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My childhood neighbor used to jump off the roof of his house holding the four corners of a bedsheet as a parachute. I'm amazed he never hurt himself doing that, but at least he didn't jump over the driveway.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Austin got Coronavirus before it was cool.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't wait until all these militant anti-vax parasites start claiming the government owes them money and health care because they have long COVID and have chronic health conditions.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: Austin got Coronavirus before it was cool.


Keep Austin Weird Infected!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
B-b-but they've got beer and hot wings down at Pluckers, man. You can't make me stay home!

/said the guy on his way to the ICU
 
Northern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Bunyip: Can't wait until all these militant anti-vax parasites start claiming the government owes them money and health care because they have long COVID and have chronic health conditions.


I am curious how red states are going to deal with this.  On the one hand, covid cleared out a lot of expensive nursing home beds.  On the other hand the severely chronically ill covid survivors will need care lasting decades, and many of these have families.
If only there were some way to expand Medicaid, a free vaccine, or measures to prevent the spread of covid-19.
 
