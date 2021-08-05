 Skip to content
(CBS News) 135... and it's just getting started
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Just heard a rando idiot yelling at the local school board this morning, "We don't have to worry about the kids, they won't die!" I was thinking, who the fark are you, and how the fark do you know? I do know who tried to convince us without evidence, that children were completely immune, TFG.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The republican blood god demands blood and the blood of children is a favorite. Republicans are a racist death cult.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Thanks GOP
 
Firm Tautology [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
DeSantis is blaming immigrants for all of these new more infectious and deadly cases...

...of a disease that isn't actually that bad, like a flu really.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The worst thing about people during the pandemic, after anti mask and anti vax, is thinking that death is the only long term covid consequence
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I was talking last week to an epidemiologist, right before the CDC new guidance was announced. One of the things they are worried about is variants that "learn" the kids are unvaccinated.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Just heard a rando idiot yelling at the local school board this morning, "We don't have to worry about the kids, they won't die!" I was thinking, who the fark are you, and how the fark do you know? I do know who tried to convince us without evidence, that children were completely immune, TFG.


Cool. Let's say it only outright kills 2% of kids. Does this idiot know what the long term impacts are going to be? Are 50% going to have diminished lung capacity for the rest of their lives? Will this impact their intellectual development? We don't know, and it seems like a bad idea to gamble with lives to find out when you could just... Wear a mask, get your shot?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark you, DeathSantos. You're a farking murderer at this point.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: Just heard a rando idiot yelling at the local school board this morning, "We don't have to worry about the kids, they won't die!" I was thinking, who the fark are you, and how the fark do you know? I do know who tried to convince us without evidence, that children were completely immune, TFG.


Healthy kids die of the flu every Farking year
Even if this was only the flu it would be potentially  fatal
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blood is on DiSantis' hands.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I hate to say it, but today someone told me that the flu kills more people than Covid.  And they were serious.

We're doomed.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

buttercat: I hate to say it, but today someone told me that the flu kills more people than Covid.  And they were serious.

We're doomed.


A old coworker of mine posted a graph of the flu deaths over the last 10 years and to illustrate this was like the flu and not to worry.

I pointed out that all 10 years added up to 359,000 deaths and covid has killed 630,000 people in the US in less than two years.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You doomsayers just need to calm the fark down. These kids were obviously going to die of something at some point in their lives. Would you rather have them get hit by a bus, or die of old age?

They get to go out on top of the world. I mean, no car payment? Mortgage? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Hell, I would have traded my GI Joe General for the Delta variant back in my day. That thing was sweet, but everything seemed to go downhill from there.

I blame slap bracelets.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Unobtanium: I was talking last week to an epidemiologist, right before the CDC new guidance was announced. One of the things they are worried about is variants that "learn" the kids are unvaccinated.


The virus doesn't know how old it's victim is. It just finds a place to prosper.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

monsatano: You doomsayers just need to calm the fark down. These kids were obviously going to die of something at some point in their lives. Would you rather have them get hit by a bus, or die of old age?

They get to go out on top of the world. I mean, no car payment? Mortgage? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Hell, I would have traded my GI Joe General for the Delta variant back in my day. That thing was sweet, but everything seemed to go downhill from there.

I blame slap bracelets.


Slap bracelets, grandpa?

They've blown right by that and fidget spinners to this:

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

monsatano: You doomsayers just need to calm the fark down. These kids were obviously going to die of something at some point in their lives. Would you rather have them get hit by a bus, or die of old age?

They get to go out on top of the world. I mean, no car payment? Mortgage? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Hell, I would have traded my GI Joe General for the Delta variant back in my day. That thing was sweet, but everything seemed to go downhill from there.

I blame slap bracelets.


Well.
It would have been nice to not see the '90s especially considering grunge
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As was mentioned already, Governor DeSantis can get assf*cked with a rusty spoon with his "blaming immigrants for the spread of COVID" shiat.

Hopefully enough people can see through the divisive and manipulative nature of this discourse. That's... unlikely. But one can hope.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would like to know how many of these children have anti mask and anti-vaccine parents.
 
valenumr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaii basically hit 3x the pre-vax peak of new cases. Of course everything is more open now too.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just authorize the vaccine for kids already. Skip some steps, who cares? The antivaxxers are the only ones who'll cry foul, and they'd biatch like idiots if you spend ten years dotting every i and crossing every t. So just rubber stamp it and start getting kids vaccinated. They're not a different species.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just like the flu.  It has 99.98% 99.9% 99% survival rate.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things will change when kids start dying said people who slept through Sandy Hook
 
culebra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
GOP: "Fark them kids"

Precise, succinct, works in almost any context.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  

culebra: GOP: "Fark them kids"

Precise, succinct, works in almost any context.


are they born?
yes?
fark em
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: monsatano: You doomsayers just need to calm the fark down. These kids were obviously going to die of something at some point in their lives. Would you rather have them get hit by a bus, or die of old age?

They get to go out on top of the world. I mean, no car payment? Mortgage? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Hell, I would have traded my GI Joe General for the Delta variant back in my day. That thing was sweet, but everything seemed to go downhill from there.

I blame slap bracelets.

Slap bracelets, grandpa?

They've blown right by that and fidget spinners to this:

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 342x237]


What is that stupid thing anyway? In my day we just used bubble wrap.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Just heard a rando idiot yelling at the local school board this morning, "We don't have to worry about the kids, they won't die!" I was thinking, who the fark are you, and how the fark do you know? I do know who tried to convince us without evidence, that children were completely immune, TFG.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Firm Tautology: DeSantis is blaming immigrants for all of these new more infectious and deadly cases...

...of a disease that isn't actually that bad, like a flu really.


He feels the heat.
Got all pissy yesterday talking shiat about Biden. Strike that. Talking shiat to Biden, through a TV a thousand miles away.
Lil weeble puffed out his moobs. Puckered his lips and squinted like clint Eastwood.
I actually laughed out loud. He is weak and pathetic
 
Begoggle
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

johnny queso: culebra: GOP: "Fark them kids"

Precise, succinct, works in almost any context.

are they born?
yes?
fark em


Here's a secret.
They don't ACTUALLY care about the unborn ones either.
They want to control women.
 
culebra
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
DeSantis is so flustered and distracted he couldn't even go up on his wife on their anniversary.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do we assume all of the kids are unvaccinated because Florida or is this a potentially bigger scarier story?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Begoggle: johnny queso: culebra: GOP: "Fark them kids"

Precise, succinct, works in almost any context.

are they born?
yes?
fark em

Here's a secret.
They don't ACTUALLY care about the unborn ones either.
They want to control women.


fair point
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: monsatano: You doomsayers just need to calm the fark down. These kids were obviously going to die of something at some point in their lives. Would you rather have them get hit by a bus, or die of old age?

They get to go out on top of the world. I mean, no car payment? Mortgage? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Hell, I would have traded my GI Joe General for the Delta variant back in my day. That thing was sweet, but everything seemed to go downhill from there.

I blame slap bracelets.

Slap bracelets, grandpa?

They've blown right by that and fidget spinners to this:

[images-na.ssl-images-amazon.com image 342x237]


I was at the beach last month, they had these on a rack in a toy-shop for $3 and also in a claw-game for $1/play (no-guaranteed-win) by the door. Watched someone older than elementary school fail 10 times at the claw game. As he turned away he kicked the machine and yelled about never being able to get that prize.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: I was talking last week to an epidemiologist, right before the CDC new guidance was announced. One of the things they are worried about is variants that "learn" the kids are unvaccinated.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I would have said evolve. Learn is such a scarier way to think of it, which amazingly I actually hadn't. Now I'm more scared
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Well, this thread got existential real quick:

Daniel Deluxe Darkness
Youtube q51beCGh1xA
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: monsatano: You doomsayers just need to calm the fark down. These kids were obviously going to die of something at some point in their lives. Would you rather have them get hit by a bus, or die of old age?

They get to go out on top of the world. I mean, no car payment? Mortgage? Sounds like a pretty sweet deal to me. Hell, I would have traded my GI Joe General for the Delta variant back in my day. That thing was sweet, but everything seemed to go downhill from there.

I blame slap bracelets.

Well.
It would have been nice to not see the '90s especially considering grunge


One is not allowed to complain about grunge as long as bro country and nu metal exist.  Priorities man
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Covids no worse than getting hit upside the head with shovel or having the mobile home catch afire.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Do we assume all of the kids are unvaccinated because Florida or is this a potentially bigger scarier story?


only 38% of 12-17 year olds are vaccinated in florida.
it's 30% nationally.
i'm presuming this is just one dose but i'm not sure.
and obviously <1% for the 11 and under crowd, only those who are in a trial and didn't get a placebo
 
Loucifer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
All those deaths are not DeSantis' fault. He was just standing his ground. His moronic, evil ground.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Things will change when kids start dying said people who slept through Sandy Hook


Yup. Sandy Hook was the turning point where we reconciled with the idea that we don't mind killing children. This won't be any different.

Sadly, I do fully believe that we will come to a point where despite death tolls, these idiots will start to claim that we've faked the numbers using false identities or something.

There is nothing we can do now except let this disease and it's variants burn through our population of people like a forest fire. It'll stop once it's slaughtered the physical pathways for infection and has no where else to go, and there's nothing we can do except let the idiots run into the path of the inferno.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Begoggle: johnny queso: culebra: GOP: "Fark them kids"

Precise, succinct, works in almost any context.

are they born?
yes?
fark em

Here's a secret.
They don't ACTUALLY care about the unborn ones either.
They want to control women.


This puts it well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
By the way, children are dying.

https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status​/​1418364953371811841?s=20
 
jclaggett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: By the way, children are dying.

https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status/​1418364953371811841?s=20


There was also the 5 year old kid in Maggot Trash Gremlin's district that died the same week that she got all HIPAA huffy.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

labman: buttercat: I hate to say it, but today someone told me that the flu kills more people than Covid.  And they were serious.

We're doomed.

A old coworker of mine posted a graph of the flu deaths over the last 10 years and to illustrate this was like the flu and not to worry.

I pointed out that all 10 years added up to 359,000 deaths and covid has killed 630,000 people in the US in less than two years.


Well? Did they have a response?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I don't understand these people's brains at all. None of this makes any sense from a logical, moral or political standpoint.

Florida needs to shiatcan this jackoff at the earliest opportunity, and then citizens groups sue him into the ground.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: By the way, children are dying.

https://twitter.com/Cleavon_MD/status​/​1418364953371811841?s=20


Thank you for sharing this
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Shakin_Haitian: Begoggle: johnny queso: culebra: GOP: "Fark them kids"

Precise, succinct, works in almost any context.

are they born?
yes?
fark em

Here's a secret.
They don't ACTUALLY care about the unborn ones either.
They want to control women.

This puts it well.

[Fark user image 425x714]


I'll be he's popular at synods
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I don't understand these people's brains at all. None of this makes any sense from a logical, moral or political standpoint.

Florida needs to shiatcan this jackoff at the earliest opportunity, and then citizens groups sue him into the ground.


He'll be the GOP front runner for the 2024 election.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And this turd burglar now blames immigration. What a f*ckstick. Die in a fire DeSatan.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alcohol infused comments withheld on what actually needs to be done.
 
