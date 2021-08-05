 Skip to content
(MSN)   Lock the anti-maskers up as insane.
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You are going to pull that in Singapore?
In court?  Good luck chucklefark.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone needs a caning
 
SplittingAces [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I am not a slave"!

Congratulations, your now a prisoner in Singapore. Thoughts and prayers bro.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ah, Singapore. Laws you don't break. Cops you don't fark with. Courts you never want to face. Prisons you never want to be sent to.

And you try to pull off some US-style sovereign citizen crap there? Maybe the dude really is crazy.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I think it's insane that I am facing a trial at all, just for not wearing a mask."

Can't they see I'm white? The rules aren't for me.

This guy should be given an extra charge just for being such a dick.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooooh boy.  You f*cked up, son.  Singapore will make P. Barnes look like a mall cop.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In SINGAPORE?

Dude. Just put the mask on.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
His British employer should fire him immediately. Definitely his insurer should have dropped him already.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Let's see how that "Michael Fay energy" works out for him, shall we?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Begoggle: His British employer should fire him immediately. Definitely his insurer should have dropped him already.


"...the Secretary will disavow any knowledge of your actions. Good luck, Jim."
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
And yet he wears pants.

/well, maybe not in prison
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good thing he wasn't around in WW2. The minute he threw a fit about rationing the entire neighborhood would have kicked his whiny ass.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Plague rats attacked the PM of St-Vincent and sent him to the hospital because he wanted to pass a law making vaccines mandatory for state employees.

St Vincent PM attacked during vaccine protest: Gonsalves expected out of hospital today

Farking plague rats should be treated like the terrorists they are worldwide, they're the same trash everywhere on the planet, they're a threat to humanity.

I bet if aliens invaded, they would be helping the aliens to wipe humanity out.
 
PunGent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ten bucks says he whines about immigrants to Britain not "following the rules"...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Previously unrepresented, the Mr Glynn referred to Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, who was originally his bailor, as his "legal counsel". But District Judge Eddy Tham banned Mr Rahman from representing Mr Glynn because he was not legally qualified.

Maybe going to a mental hospital might be good for him.

And as others pointed out, Singapore is one of the last places one should try to pull this kind of crap in. People have been caned for things that seem child's play in comparison to this.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So is he vaccinated?
 
saddestmanonearth [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TIL the US did not corner the market in sovereign citizen lunatics.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He claimed he was "sovereign" throughout the trial, adding "the charges don't apply to me".

You're not, and they do, buttercup.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"What are you gonna do, enslave me?"
 
culebra
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Well maybe the experience of actual government overreach will teach him a thing or two.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Damn right they should do that here.  Instead of coddling the sociopathic nutjobs.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*Mass exodus of farkers trying to move to Singapore* Refused because of covid protocols......back to their nests to post against people buying broccoli at the grocery store.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This was the day he took his boldest, most noble and principled stand. But for me it was Thursday, and I watched the women's beach volleyball gold medal game.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: *Mass exodus of farkers trying to move to Singapore* Refused because of covid protocols......back to their nests to post against people buying broccoli at the grocery store.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lithven
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If you travel to any foreign country you should learn the laws and culture to the best of your ability and if you get in trouble for anything more than a ticket apologize profusely and pray they just deport you instead of sending you through a trial and imprisonment.

Also:
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iToad: And you try to pull off some US-style sovereign citizen crap there?


Oh, the SovCit movement is alive and well in the UK, too. Australia as well. Follow forums devoted to mocking those folks and a surprising number of vids come out of there.
 
Drunken Rampage
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Plague rats attacked the PM of St-Vincent and sent him to the hospital because he wanted to pass a law making vaccines mandatory for state employees.

St Vincent PM attacked during vaccine protest: Gonsalves expected out of hospital today

Farking plague rats should be treated like the terrorists they are worldwide, they're the same trash everywhere on the planet, they're a threat to humanity.

I bet if aliens invaded, they would be helping the aliens to wipe humanity out.


So what you're saying is, there is a positive side to a plague rat?

Not that any alien species able to find and travel to this bunch of losers on this backwater planet would need any help cleaning up.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: So is he vaccinated?


Fark user image
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Damn right they should do that here.  Instead of coddling the sociopathic nutjobs.


Even POC who are refusing the vaccine?
 
Iczer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd honestly say toss the idiots that are still claiming with 0 proof that the election was stolen by Super Ninja Jewish Pirates or some bullshiat, but that's less a venn diagram than a circle.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: Chinesenookiefactory: *Mass exodus of farkers trying to move to Singapore* Refused because of covid protocols......back to their nests to post against people buying broccoli at the grocery store.

[Fark user image image 425x262]


-Locking up people not wearing masks: good. (According to fark)
-Zealots try to move to Singapore where they lock up "Those people" and fail because of covid travel restrictions.
--Farkers return home and resume calling maskless people at the supermarket "Plague rats".
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I will always have a debt of gratitude to Michael Fay for making me aware of the draconian laws in Singapore.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: So is he vaccinated?

[Fark user image 54x11]


If he weren't, TFA would have made a huge point of it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Come. On. Not one nation has came down on a citizens like a fist over the pandemic.
And yet we've got people pretending like having to wear a mask is a fist.
Why?
I just privileged really does go to your head.
Somebody should put up kilo of heroin in his luggage.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Marion Hoffmann und Mariachi Azteca: Vaya Con Dios
Youtube 7Pp_nXuVAwg

Adios stupido
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Karma Chameleon: Chinesenookiefactory: *Mass exodus of farkers trying to move to Singapore* Refused because of covid protocols......back to their nests to post against people buying broccoli at the grocery store.

[Fark user image image 425x262]

-Locking up people not wearing masks: good. (According to fark)
-Zealots try to move to Singapore where they lock up "Those people" and fail because of covid travel restrictions.
--Farkers return home and resume calling maskless people at the supermarket "Plague rats".


1st and 3rd were correct. And true.  2nd is just you being a wacko.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looney. Next he'll be demanding a fish license.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: NM Volunteer: Damn right they should do that here.  Instead of coddling the sociopathic nutjobs.

Even POC who are refusing the vaccine?


It's funny how last year, conservative people were claiming COVID was an urban POC problem, not a problem for rural areas.  Ignoring the reality that rural areas were being hit hard.

A year later, red states put the vaccine clinics and stockpiles in rural areas, not in urban areas.  So conservative people are claiming vaccine refusal is an urban POC problem, not a problem for rural areas.  Ignoring the reality that white rednecks in red states are refusing the vaccine, while BIPOC people can't access the vaccine in red states because of intentional bottlenecks and other logistical issues.
 
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Previously unrepresented, the Mr Glynn referred to Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, who was originally his bailor, as his "legal counsel". But District Judge Eddy Tham banned Mr Rahman from representing Mr Glynn because he was not legally qualified.

Maybe going to a mental hospital might be good for him.

And as others pointed out, Singapore is one of the last places one should try to pull this kind of crap in. People have been caned for things that seem child's play in comparison to this.


In Singapore I would not be surprised if willfully refusing to wear a mask in public isn't punishable by death by the end of the year.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chinesenookiefactory:

-Locking up people not wearing masks: good. (According to fark)

Yes!  You're finally getting it.  People ignoring safety protocols are a danger to everyone around them, and causing a huge amount of sickness and death; removing them from society keeps everyone safe and is an appropriate measure.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Maskless assholes don't strike me as the sort who buy broccoli.  Unless it is deep fried and served with a pack of Marlboros.
 
Mark Ratner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not going to do it, but I'm very tempted to go to Singapore and not wear a mask, so I can piss off the libs. What is the world coming to?
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Inebriated Bolshevik Muppet:
In Singapore I would not be surprised if willfully refusing to wear a mask in public isn't punishable by death by the end of the year.

I had a thought that maybe they are trying to go easy on him. Calling him insane and making him spend hospital time might be better than what the real punishment is. But they need to, and are, making an example of him.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mark Ratner: I'm not going to do it, but I'm very tempted to go to Singapore and not wear a mask, so I can piss off the libs. What is the world coming to?


Right?
Need to find my passport
 
