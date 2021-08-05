 Skip to content
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There will be more. I have a friend from Milwaukee and he said there is a bar on every block. Yep, that's Milwaukee's finest in the photo.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If only there were some way to have prevented this.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cant wait for the Sturgis 700 000 plague rats covid death rally they gonna do.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The herd is thinning itself. I for one am all for it. The only problem is people with young children have to protect them from these morons.
 
kyleaugustus [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When Milwaukee's best are just hack frauds
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Last week was Lollapallooza. 4-5 days ago. Infection rates are prolly going parabolic now.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Soon.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
And..... just because.

God damn deaths are kicking back up. (today so far, idk cutoff vs. yesterday)

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I live in Madison, the center of both Dane County and the Liberal bastion of the state.  It's gonna be deja vu all over again.

https://www.channel3000.com/cdc-dane-​c​ounty-reaches-high-level-of-community-​transmission-for-covid-19/
 
