(Yahoo)   Florida sets yet another new record. No not that one   (yahoo.com) divider line
4
ElFugawz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Whacking Day
Youtube vZ-7c7ryljs
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
resulted in the removal of a record 223 invasive pythons from South Florida

*yawn*.  There are at least 30k-300k, and growing.

I'd say use sterile males and release them but burmese pythons have been shown to likely exhibit parthenogenesis, much like plenty of other reptiles.

Really the only solution would probably be to put absurd bounties on each snake ($5k with a confirmed DNA test for wild-type), a heavy fine ($1M) and mandatory prison time (10y) for captive breeding / interstate transport, then let an entire "ivory" industry emerge that wipes them all out in a decade or two.  It would cost several billion to eradicate the entire population, but that sounds about right for cleaning up a man-made ecological disaster of epic proportions.
 
AK_Mabuhay [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Where are the python snipers when we need them?
 
