CNN aint farking around with plague rats
30
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Firing a squad?
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Glad at least a few big corps are taking the health of their employees seriously.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Amazon quietly or not so quietly pushed the big in person restart at their offices from Sept 7 to Jan something.  We have one last winter of discontent upon us.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Hopefully, private industry at all levels will require the vaccine. Get the shot or lose your job.

Biden, et al. need to twist some arms.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nice.
 
chipaku
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
next week: Fox News has 3 new rising stars
 
Jz4p
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Amazon quietly or not so quietly pushed the big in person restart at their offices from Sept 7 to Jan something.  We have one last winter of discontent upon us.


It's funny you think this is nearly over, or even that COVID-19 being over would end discontent.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

chipaku: next week: Fox News has 3 new rising stars


The Fox News that also requires all employees to be vaccinated?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

chipaku: next week: Fox News has 3 new rising stars


Actually they're required to get vaccinated too.

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/19/me​d​ia/fox-vaccine-passport/index.html
 
IlGreven
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: Hopefully, private industry at all levels will require the vaccine. Get the shot or lose your job.


COMMUNISM!
--Fox News talking heads
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Jz4p: Por que tan serioso: Amazon quietly or not so quietly pushed the big in person restart at their offices from Sept 7 to Jan something.  We have one last winter of discontent upon us.

It's funny you think this is nearly over, or even that COVID-19 being over would end discontent.


Well. At least by January the vaccine will be in a lot more people.  Sure. Some enclaves will continue to suffer but we are coasting towards the finish line.
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
My company recently opened back up fully, meaning those of us who were working remotely now had to be working on site. Within 2 weeks of being back to normal we have had 3 cases of COVID in the offices. My manager told all of us to go back to working remotely, that it was an order, and that he would deal with whatever comes down from the higher ups. I like my manager.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Well. At least by January the vaccine will be in a lot more people.  Sure. Some enclaves will continue to suffer but we are coasting towards the finish line.


We're what?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have an anti-vaxxer that works in my office.  I tried avoid making the vaccine a requirement because I thought we were moving towards normalcy at the beginning of the summer. Plus masks were a requirement for staff and patients.
Then the Delta variant dropped.  On August 1st, I made the vaccine a requirement for continued employment. I thought my anti-vax employee was going to quit. That employee got their first Moderna shot yesterday evening.
I guess all your stupid beliefs go right out the window when you're threatened with homelessness and starvation.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It's crazy.  We could be ready to go for the new school year but these f*ckheads are blowing it. Citizens and elected officials alike. Just f*cking it up.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I have an anti-vaxxer that works in my office.  I tried avoid making the vaccine a requirement because I thought we were moving towards normalcy at the beginning of the summer. Plus masks were a requirement for staff and patients.
Then the Delta variant dropped.  On August 1st, I made the vaccine a requirement for continued employment. I thought my anti-vax employee was going to quit. That employee got their first Moderna shot yesterday evening.
I guess all your stupid beliefs go right out the window when you're threatened with homelessness and starvation.


Good for you.  I ask my retail clients to be vaxxed as well, or order online and leave me alone.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
On air people? If so, who?
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Dustin_00: Por que tan serioso: Well. At least by January the vaccine will be in a lot more people.  Sure. Some enclaves will continue to suffer but we are coasting towards the finish line.

We're what?


"We", bruv. The royal "We." The vaccinated. It may get choppy but things are headed in the right direction. For us.
 
spleef420
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: On air people?


Probably a couple of janitors and that asshole, Brad, from the mailroom.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mock26: My company recently opened back up fully, meaning those of us who were working remotely now had to be working on site. Within 2 weeks of being back to normal we have had 3 cases of COVID in the offices. My manager told all of us to go back to working remotely, that it was an order, and that he would deal with whatever comes down from the higher ups. I like my manager.


The higher ups dont give a fark, they're alone in their offices or at their third home collecting the money.

Worked in a big corp before and the highers ups are totally disconnected from people working at the offices. Once in a while you get a good manager who gives a fark because they worked at the lowest levels and arent full of themselves.

The worst types are the ones who just came in the company and were appointed at the top levels, these guys are scum 99% of the time.
 
Shakes999
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just got news that at least for IT our August 16th return to the office has been put on hold "indefinitely", they were very clear that this did not mean permanent but after 18 months of working remotely I'm not sure they'll every get us back considering how much extra money we have now and how much better our work/life balance is without 1-2 hours commuting every day, to say nothing of the ease of running errands at lunch.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I have an anti-vaxxer that works in my office.  I tried avoid making the vaccine a requirement because I thought we were moving towards normalcy at the beginning of the summer. Plus masks were a requirement for staff and patients.
Then the Delta variant dropped.  On August 1st, I made the vaccine a requirement for continued employment. I thought my anti-vax employee was going to quit. That employee got their first Moderna shot yesterday evening.
I guess all your stupid beliefs go right out the window when you're threatened with homelessness and starvation.


Nice; hey somewhere you gotta draw a line with this, especially this.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spleef420: Leader O'Cola: On air people?

Probably a couple of janitors and that asshole, Brad, from the mailroom.


Farking Brad.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

spleef420: Leader O'Cola: On air people?

Probably a couple of janitors and that asshole, Brad, from the mailroom.


Probably, I mean they brought toobin back.
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Walker: chipaku: next week: Fox News has 3 new rising stars

Actually they're required to get vaccinated too.

https://edition.cnn.com/2021/07/19/med​ia/fox-vaccine-passport/index.html


I think you mis-read your own link.

They can skip the regular screenings if there vaccinated.  They can still work if they aren't.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: Dustin_00: Por que tan serioso: Well. At least by January the vaccine will be in a lot more people.  Sure. Some enclaves will continue to suffer but we are coasting towards the finish line.

We're what?

"We", bruv. The royal "We." The vaccinated. It may get choppy but things are headed in the right direction. For us.


Given "About 200 staff members at a San Francisco hospital and the U.C.S.F. health system have tested positive", I'm having some doubts.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I guess all your stupid beliefs go right out the window when you're threatened with homelessness and starvation.


Fear's a great motivator.

Possibly the greatest.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: I have an anti-vaxxer that works in my office.  I tried avoid making the vaccine a requirement because I thought we were moving towards normalcy at the beginning of the summer. Plus masks were a requirement for staff and patients.
Then the Delta variant dropped.  On August 1st, I made the vaccine a requirement for continued employment. I thought my anti-vax employee was going to quit. That employee got their first Moderna shot yesterday evening.
I guess all your stupid beliefs go right out the window when you're threatened with homelessness and starvation.


That's actually why we need a universal basic income
 
