(CBS Pittsburgh)   Dehumidifiers recalled although they were certainly drying the place out   (pittsburgh.cbslocal.com) divider line
13
alechemist [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Again?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
51 minutes ago  
Manufacturer New Widetech in China...

Say no more.
 
indy_kid
50 minutes ago  
You'd think the Consumer Product Safety Council would have been on this after the first 10-15 fires. Why did it take 100 to get some action?
 
Mock26
46 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: [i.pinimg.com image 490x750]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThrillaManilla
30 minutes ago  

indy_kid: You'd think the Consumer Product Safety Council would have been on this after the first 10-15 fires. Why did it take 100 to get some action?


Probably too busy making dank memes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
29 minutes ago  

indy_kid: You'd think the Consumer Product Safety Council would have been on this after the first 10-15 fires. Why did it take 100 to get some action?


You scoff, but believe it or not, 10 or 15 fires isn't outside statistical standards. They told us in law school that, depending on the product, up to 10% failure may be allowed before anyone has to take action. It depends on how many of the product there are.
 
MSBFDffpm
20 minutes ago  
China makes everything...always check to the product you order out
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
19 minutes ago  
Hmm. I have one that is in this new recall. I'm guessing that they are going to offer pretty much nothing in terms of a refund since it is so old (probably 10 years) and the amount is pro rated. I wonder if it is worth doing. Now I have to figure out how to dispose of it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  

ThrillaManilla: indy_kid: You'd think the Consumer Product Safety Council would have been on this after the first 10-15 fires. Why did it take 100 to get some action?

Probably too busy making dank memes

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Wut?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
10 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: indy_kid: You'd think the Consumer Product Safety Council would have been on this after the first 10-15 fires. Why did it take 100 to get some action?

You scoff, but believe it or not, 10 or 15 fires isn't outside statistical standards. They told us in law school that, depending on the product, up to 10% failure may be allowed before anyone has to take action. It depends on how many of the product there are.


Wow 😳
 
ThrillaManilla
8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: ThrillaManilla: indy_kid: You'd think the Consumer Product Safety Council would have been on this after the first 10-15 fires. Why did it take 100 to get some action?

Probably too busy making dank memes

[Fark user image image 425x425]

Wut?


Look them up on Twitter. It's ... different.
 
