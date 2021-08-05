 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Nate Silver accuses prominent biologist of stealing his idea about immunity and vaccines. Biologist responds that literally all epidemiologists know this and use it all the time   (twitter.com) divider line
62
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

1203 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 5:05 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



62 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wanted to like Nate Silver. This is the third time he's assed himself. I'm done.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nate is good with number but is a complete farking moron everywhere else.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It continues:

Fark user imageView Full Size


LOL.

Also, the ratio on Nate's tweet (especially compared to Carl) is hilarious.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you have never taken molecular biology, you can be forgiven for not knowing exactly how complex the science is. AFAIK, Nate has never made claims about being a biologist.
 
powhound
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Nate is good with number but is a complete farking moron everywhere else.


The Covid vaccine probably gave him autism.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
When data accountants think they're scientists.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I don't know what a "Nate Silver" is and can't be bothered to find out.

/ Off to the liquor cabinet !
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"I don't know if these stuffy scientists actually bothered to account for X" is commonly rolled out by idiots who think they're smarter than they are.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This just in: people who are sometimes intelligent are also sometimes douchebags.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If you have never taken molecular biology, you can be forgiven for not knowing exactly how complex the science is. AFAIK, Nate has never made claims about being a biologist.


That is probably true.  But the only proper response was "No kidding?  I did not know that.  Lets get together so you can educate me a bit in your field of expertise so I can further improve in mine."

Silver is being a dick.  He should at a minimum just say "Thank you" and shut up.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Probably another of his infamous scams
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Nate is good with number but is a complete farking moron everywhere else.


That could be said about the vast majority of people.

I know a surgeon well surgical technician that works with human transplanting organs and they stupidly microwaved an egg
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I prefer to take epidemiology advice from the teenage know-it-all working the Walmart cashier station.

/Did you know you become magnetic after you get the vaccine?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Znuh: Wanted to like Nate Silver. This is the third time he's assed himself. I'm done.


I bailed and unfollowed him after the second time.
 
PunGent
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Znuh: Wanted to like Nate Silver. This is the third time he's assed himself. I'm done.


Only two strikes for me, but yeah...not exactly covering himself with glory...
 
Suflig
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nate is just doing his "its all just data" to every subject known to man. Not quite, Bro.
 
PanicMan [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Anyway it doesn't really matter"

Anyway I bet those grapes were sour.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
NERDS!
 
northgrave
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This example illustrates both the the depth of knowledge in scientific communities and its siloed nature. This is not the first time an "outsider" has come into a field with a great new idea, only to find out that it is already well understood by the subject experts.

You having not heard about something doesn't mean no one else has.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'd tweet Nate Silver about sunken cost fallacy, but he'd just accuse me of stealing that idea from him too.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Znuh: Wanted to like Nate Silver. This is the third time he's assed himself. I'm done.


Came here to say this. I like his work with numbers. I like how he tries to unpack what we see from polls, organizes data , etc.

But he's repeatedly been an ass.

This in particular is like, 'You stole my idea?' Really?

Dear lord.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Nate Silver is the Elon Musk of Thomas Edisons.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Destructor: I prefer to take epidemiology advice from the teenage know-it-all working the Walmart cashier station.

/Did you know you become magnetic after you get the vaccine?


Did not know that.

But I did learn today that those who are vaccinated spew a protein orally which causes the non-vaccinated to host covid-19.  Yes, there are no-vaxxers who refuse to let the vaccinated, even close relatives, into their homes.

Which is probably just as well, especially if when you leave you're carrying all of the household items containing iron.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just because you are good at one thing does not mean you are good at everything. And worse, when you have a large social media presence, your wrongness is dangerous.

God damn, can we just fire Nate Silver and Neil DeGrass Tyson into the sun?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: I'd tweet Nate Silver about sunken cost fallacy, but he'd just accuse me of stealing that idea from him too.


I am having flashbacks to Trump explaining that he invented the term "priming the pump".
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
BOO YAH. Nothing gets the blood pumping like a polite Twitter spat between reasonable people.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

northgrave: This example illustrates both the the depth of knowledge in scientific communities and its siloed nature. This is not the first time an "outsider" has come into a field with a great new idea, only to find out that it is already well understood by the subject experts.

You having not heard about something doesn't mean no one else has.


And it's a perfect example of how folks spend a tiny amount of time "researching" in a field and consider themselves capable of having expert conversations on the topic.

I mean, it takes me about four-seconds after reading an article to realize, "hey, I'm not an epidemiologist".
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
News flash: Nate Silver thinks he's smarter than everyone else.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Walker: Znuh: Wanted to like Nate Silver. This is the third time he's assed himself. I'm done.

I bailed and unfollowed him after the second time.


What are the other times?  I am largely ignorant of the Twitterverse.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If you have never taken molecular biology, you can be forgiven for not knowing exactly how complex the science is. AFAIK, Nate has never made claims about being a biologist.


I tried to read up, cold, on how vaccines work. As cold as a 50 year gap between now and my only biology class. I couldn't believe the number of effects and consequences that had to be accounted for.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

northgrave: This example illustrates both the the depth of knowledge in scientific communities and its siloed nature. This is not the first time an "outsider" has come into a field with a great new idea, only to find out that it is already well understood by the subject experts.

You having not heard about something doesn't mean no one else has.


This is a lot like when someone goes "Ha those climate scientists probably didn't factor in penguin poop on the ice flows" and they're like "um, yeah, we did"
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If you have never taken molecular biology, you can be forgiven for not knowing exactly how complex the science is. AFAIK, Nate has never made claims about being a biologist.


And yet he continues to not shut the fark and let someone who actually is an expert explain stuff. Instead, he decided to accuse that expert of "stealing" an idea from him.
 
Albino Squid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I've read Nate Silver's work since he was a pseudonym on Daily Kos, but man his COVID takes have been bad, and 538 really misses having two very good journalists in Claire Malone and Perry Bacon who were also willing (or in Claire's case, downright gleeful) to call Nate on his shiat. Perhaps I'll follow him about in 2.5 years when he might have something useful to say again.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Lambskincoat: If you have never taken molecular biology, you can be forgiven for not knowing exactly how complex the science is. AFAIK, Nate has never made claims about being a biologist.

I tried to read up, cold, on how vaccines work. As cold as a 50 year gap between now and my only biology class. I couldn't believe the number of effects and consequences that had to be accounted for.


You could have saved a lot of time by just going to Facebook. Apparently everything you need to know about vaccines is there.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Lambskincoat: If you have never taken molecular biology, you can be forgiven for not knowing exactly how complex the science is. AFAIK, Nate has never made claims about being a biologist.

And yet he continues to not shut the fark and let someone who actually is an expert explain stuff. Instead, he decided to accuse that expert of "stealing" an idea from him.


"shut the fark up" is what I meant to type, LOL.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Cue that one xkcd comic except "physicists" is scratched out and replaced with "statisticians".
 
Rent Party
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

northgrave: This example illustrates both the the depth of knowledge in scientific communities and its siloed nature. This is not the first time an "outsider" has come into a field with a great new idea, only to find out that it is already well understood by the subject experts.


That is kind of what makes people expert in any field.  They know all the stuff about it, and other people don't.

You having not heard about something doesn't mean no one else has.

I just assume if I thought of it, someone else already has, and probably done it better.     "Ain't nothing new under the sun" is true for a reason.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You know, I'm beginning to think this Nate Silver guy might be a little bit of a prick.

/Narrator: Everyone else had always known he was a total prick.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: You know, I'm beginning to think this Nate Silver guy might be a little bit of a prick.

/Narrator: Everyone else had always known he was a total prick.


Why did you steal that idea from everybody?
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rent Party: I just assume if I thought of it, someone else already has, and probably done it better.     "Ain't nothing new under the sun" is true for a reason.


2damnfunny.comView Full Size
 
frankb00th
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: If you have never taken molecular biology, you can be forgiven for not knowing exactly how complex the science is. AFAIK, Nate has never made claims about being a biologist.


Then he should clamp his pie hole shut about people "stealing things from him". Those kind of accusations are extremely serious in research circles.
 
carlisimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was a big fan of Nate's for his polling work until vaccinations became widely available in the US and he started berating mask wearers.  Not mask mandates, just the act of wearing a mask after getting vaccinated.  I understand questioning it now and then, but it was an unusually big deal to him.  I finally stopped following him and was fortunate enough to miss this stupid conversation.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kpaxoid: Destructor: I prefer to take epidemiology advice from the teenage know-it-all working the Walmart cashier station.

/Did you know you become magnetic after you get the vaccine?

Did not know that.

But I did learn today that those who are vaccinated spew a protein orally which causes the non-vaccinated to host covid-19.  Yes, there are no-vaxxers who refuse to let the vaccinated, even close relatives, into their homes.

Which is probably just as well, especially if when you leave you're carrying all of the household items containing iron.


Since we're spreading stupidly untrue rumors, did you hear that they can now fingerprint covid and find out who infected you so you can sue them?
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Znuh: Wanted to like Nate Silver. This is the third time he's assed himself. I'm done.


80% chance that in 4 years Nate Silver sounds exactly like Scott Adams does now.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is this really the best flow Twitter can come up with?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sure, Nate Silver is not an epidemiologist but did you stop to consider that perhaps he slept at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
 
Displayed 50 of 62 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.