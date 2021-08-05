 Skip to content
(Greenwich Time)   Like Pleasure before it, the town of Greenwich, CA has been completely destroyed thanks to too little raking   (greenwichtime.com) divider line
26
•       •       •

26 Comments     (+0 »)
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, it could've been the Jewish Space Lasers.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
FTA: "The cause is under investigation but Pacific Gas & Electric has said it may have been sparked when a tree fell on one of its power lines."

Another case of not maintaining their equipment?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Greenwich?
 
Gyrony
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pleasure? I think you mean Paradise, subby.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"'We lost Greenville': Wildfire decimates California town"

Wow, they got lucky. Only one in ten buildings were destroyed.  They'll be fine and will easily rebuild.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I guess the only solution is to wait patiently until there are no more trees left in California?

:-(
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gyrony: Pleasure? I think you mean Paradise, subby.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yeah that was Paradise
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BradysBalls: Gyrony: Pleasure? I think you mean Paradise, subby.

[Fark user image 259x194]


Yeah....I don't get the joke, either.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The fire "burnt down our entire downtown. It died with an awful sound," Plumas County Supervisor Ritchie Blackmore wrote on Facebook.
 
BradysBalls
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

raerae1980: BradysBalls: Gyrony: Pleasure? I think you mean Paradise, subby.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Yeah....I don't get the joke, either.


https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local​/​and-what-we-saw-at-pleasure-what-a-nam​e-pleasure-right-now/64392/
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I guess the only solution is to wait patiently until there are no more trees left in California?

:-(


Wait a minute so logging is actually the solution?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Greenwich had a Mean Time?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But what was the gender?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

raerae1980: BradysBalls: Gyrony: Pleasure? I think you mean Paradise, subby.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Yeah....I don't get the joke, either.


mods fixed the headline

/not subby
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The fire "burnt down our entire downtown. It died with an awful sound," Plumas County Supervisor Ritchie Blackmore wrote on Facebook.


Did it sound like smoke on the water?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wow. Those pictures look awful.

Prolonged drought and bark beetles will do that to a heavily forested region. There's just not much help for it, sad to say.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrony: Pleasure? I think you mean Paradise, subby.


To each his own.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BradysBalls: raerae1980: BradysBalls: Gyrony: Pleasure? I think you mean Paradise, subby.

[Fark user image 259x194]

Yeah....I don't get the joke, either.

https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/​and-what-we-saw-at-pleasure-what-a-nam​e-pleasure-right-now/64392/


Aahhhhh, i see.
TY!
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Ironically, this cancels the rock master scott and the dynamic three post pandemic reunion concert they'd been planning.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll bet a weed lab exploded
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why don't we just set the whole state on fire now, so that wildfires can't do it later?
 
manitobamadman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: The fire "burnt down our entire downtown. It died with an awful sound," Plumas County Supervisor Ritchie Blackmore wrote on Facebook.


All while Frank Zappa and the mothers were at the best place around.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This happened in the State of Jefferson, so I don't see why it's California's problem.
 
Repsej
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So, 1/10th of the town is gone? I'm not sure the reporter knows how words work.
 
