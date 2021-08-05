 Skip to content
(WGAL 8)   Warning: Huge fire may contain nut products   (wgal.com) divider line
    Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, Weaver Nut Company warehouse  
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's a little early for chestnuts on an open fire.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No injuries so that's cool. That plume of smoke is insanely huge, though.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hot Nuts?
You need Sak-Tite No Slap Sack Powder!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If this doesn't kill someone I say we take everybody's EpiPen away
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deez Nuts is burnin' yall.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as hot as gold bond on a freshly shaved sack...!.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I could see the smoke from home last night....the fire was huge.

It occupied every piece of fire department equipment for miles around. Local roads were closed to allow tanker trucks to pull from creeks to fight the fire....no hydrants down that way.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
images7.memedroid.comView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is this pyrophilia?
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Is this pyrophilia?


There's a 95% chance you're right...
 
hammettman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now a word from the CEO Edward Weaver: "My nuts are on fire!"
 
BigMax
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I warned them that "mixed nuts" was going against the natural order of the universe. Under the wrong conditions, Macadamias and Brazil nuts are like matter and antimatter.
 
MSBFDffpm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/oblig.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diabolic: [Fark user image 187x313]


Goodness gracious...
 
