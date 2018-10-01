 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   Long time farker and Caturdayer Bimmer Jones has crossed the Rainbow Bridge. It is only fitting that we dedicate this week's Caturday thread to his memory   (youtube.com) divider line
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A friend of Bimmer Jones informed us that he crossed the Bridge on June 19th, but we have no further information other than that.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

As were many of us (and still are) were Quantum_Jellyroll fans, Bimmer posted this in Q_J's memorial thread. It made me laugh back then and still makes me laugh.

Bimmer - I hope you're partying with RWDA & Q_J across the Bridge and having a great time.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I didn't know him at all...
But rest in peace fellow Caturdayer.

Hope you are hangin' with all the most wonderful creatures who have crossed the bridge.
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Good bye Brimmer Jones. You're in good company with Q_J and RWDA. Please pet all our furbabies waiting for us and give them our love.
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP Bimmer
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm so sorry to hear this. Good thoughts to his family, and friends. ♥
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I do remember Bimmer a bit. Sad that he departed this world and we are just now hearing about it.

Just as a reminder folks, be sure to designate someone to notify those you talk to on Social Media, so that they can get the word out/close your account.

Now, on to good news. Eli appears to be over the hump, although he is still 20 and more fragile than he was. He is eating/drinking/pooing and we are being extra careful that he doesn't get overheated in his attempt to warm himself up while the air is on. And we've been feeding him primarily wet fuds..on demand..because at 20yrs old, why the he** not.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I do remember Bimmer a bit. Sad that he departed this world and we are just now hearing about it.

Just as a reminder folks, be sure to designate someone to notify those you talk to on Social Media, so that they can get the word out/close your account.

Now, on to good news. Eli appears to be over the hump, although he is still 20 and more fragile than he was. He is eating/drinking/pooing and we are being extra careful that he doesn't get overheated in his attempt to warm himself up while the air is on. And we've been feeding him primarily wet fuds..on demand..because at 20yrs old, why the he** not.


That's very good to hear! You GO, Eli!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I do remember Bimmer a bit. Sad that he departed this world and we are just now hearing about it.

Just as a reminder folks, be sure to designate someone to notify those you talk to on Social Media, so that they can get the word out/close your account.

Now, on to good news. Eli appears to be over the hump, although he is still 20 and more fragile than he was. He is eating/drinking/pooing and we are being extra careful that he doesn't get overheated in his attempt to warm himself up while the air is on. And we've been feeding him primarily wet fuds..on demand..because at 20yrs old, why the he** not.


That is very good news!
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I do remember Bimmer a bit. Sad that he departed this world and we are just now hearing about it.

Just as a reminder folks, be sure to designate someone to notify those you talk to on Social Media, so that they can get the word out/close your account.

Now, on to good news. Eli appears to be over the hump, although he is still 20 and more fragile than he was. He is eating/drinking/pooing and we are being extra careful that he doesn't get overheated in his attempt to warm himself up while the air is on. And we've been feeding him primarily wet fuds..on demand..because at 20yrs old, why the he** not.


Yay Eli!  That's the way to go, now stop worrying your mom and brother!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I am very sorry to hear that.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP Bimmer Jones.  Condolences to any family and friends.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
RIP Bimmer Jones, My condolences to his family and friends.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Forry checking out Princess Coco. She was not toooo pleased.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Forry checking out Princess Coco. She was not toooo pleased.


Forry is a bit of a stinker. :)
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x638]
As were many of us (and still are) were Quantum_Jellyroll fans, Bimmer posted this in Q_J's memorial thread. It made me laugh back then and still makes me laugh.

Bimmer - I hope you're partying with RWDA & Q_J across the Bridge and having a great time.


I'd like to think that they are all looking down, pointing and laughing at us. Which is as it should be.
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I'm going to be scarce this weekend.  I'm in the ER and about to be admitted to the hospital. My Dr. thinks I have a GI bleed.  I'll be spending the night and getting a unit of blood, colonoscopy eventually  Fun fun fun.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: I'm going to be scarce this weekend.  I'm in the ER and about to be admitted to the hospital. My Dr. thinks I have a GI bleed.  I'll be spending the night and getting a unit of blood, colonoscopy eventually  Fun fun fun.


Oh no!!!  Hope they're good to you.  Take care!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: I'm going to be scarce this weekend.  I'm in the ER and about to be admitted to the hospital. My Dr. thinks I have a GI bleed.  I'll be spending the night and getting a unit of blood, colonoscopy eventually  Fun fun fun.


Oof!

((((((HUGS))))))
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

tigerose: I do remember Bimmer a bit. Sad that he departed this world and we are just now hearing about it.

Just as a reminder folks, be sure to designate someone to notify those you talk to on Social Media, so that they can get the word out/close your account.

Now, on to good news. Eli appears to be over the hump, although he is still 20 and more fragile than he was. He is eating/drinking/pooing and we are being extra careful that he doesn't get overheated in his attempt to warm himself up while the air is on. And we've been feeding him primarily wet fuds..on demand..because at 20yrs old, why the he** not.


I think I've mentioned this before, but at 20 years old cats do start to wind down, so the more calories, the better, particularity wet food which is higher in moisture and will help keep him hydrated.

And something else to think about - while cats have a higher body temperature than we do, they too seem to feel the cold more as they age (just like humans). I would suggest a warm cozy blanket/afghan well away from any A/C ducts, or maybe a pet-safe heating pad in a comfy bed. Cats really love warmth (hence the lounging in sunbeams) and they know when they are comfortable, I would trust his judgement.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ properties say circa 10/2018
 
lajimi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So I go to make the bed but Oskar wants up. "No, just wait!" I said. I took off the sheets, and he jumped up. I picked him up and put him down. "Not yet." I put on the bottom fitted sheet, and he jumps up to lay down. So I have to pick him up again. Repeat this for every layer of the bed and finally...it was done. Oskar could finally sleep, and that's what really matters, huh?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: I'm going to be scarce this weekend.  I'm in the ER and about to be admitted to the hospital. My Dr. thinks I have a GI bleed.  I'll be spending the night and getting a unit of blood, colonoscopy eventually  Fun fun fun.

Oof!

((((((HUGS))))))

Oof!

((((((HUGS))))))


It's a great way to start a long weekend.  I've got tomorrow off, I was going to enjoy the nice day.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: So I go to make the bed but Oskar wants up. "No, just wait!" I said. I took off the sheets, and he jumped up. I picked him up and put him down. "Not yet." I put on the bottom fitted sheet, and he jumps up to lay down. So I have to pick him up again. Repeat this for every layer of the bed and finally...it was done. Oskar could finally sleep, and that's what really matters, huh?
[Fark user image 850x637]


Thank you for making his bed for him.  :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Bathia_Mapes: Snuffybud: I'm going to be scarce this weekend.  I'm in the ER and about to be admitted to the hospital. My Dr. thinks I have a GI bleed.  I'll be spending the night and getting a unit of blood, colonoscopy eventually  Fun fun fun.

Oof!

((((((HUGS))))))

It's a great way to start a long weekend.  I've got tomorrow off, I was going to enjoy the nice day.

Oof!

((((((HUGS))))))

It's a great way to start a long weekend.  I've got tomorrow off, I was going to enjoy the nice day.


That's a helluva place to go for a vacay day!  I really hope you get better soon.  ♥
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: I'm going to be scarce this weekend.  I'm in the ER and about to be admitted to the hospital. My Dr. thinks I have a GI bleed.  I'll be spending the night and getting a unit of blood, colonoscopy eventually  Fun fun fun.


Yeah, sure, any excuse to delay admitting that the only possible name of the boat is SnuffyBoat.

Just kidding of course, paws crossed, get better soon my friend.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
For Snuffybud; good luck with the surgery.  Some soup to speed your recovery along...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Some moar for the rest of you.  Eat it up, it's healthy fur you.
Fark user imageView Full Size

And if you knew how much crap this goddamn smartassPhone gave me over the past half hour I tried to post this simple message, you'd gulp it down all at once in sheer terror of me!!!!!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Combustion: So I go to make the bed but Oskar wants up. "No, just wait!" I said. I took off the sheets, and he jumped up. I picked him up and put him down. "Not yet." I put on the bottom fitted sheet, and he jumps up to lay down. So I have to pick him up again. Repeat this for every layer of the bed and finally...it was done. Oskar could finally sleep, and that's what really matters, huh?
[Fark user image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Had a similar problem with Salem back in June, but I eventually got the fitted sheet on. Of course after that Salem decided he no longer wanted to nap on my bed and went into the living room and snoozed there instead.
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: I'm going to be scarce this weekend.  I'm in the ER and about to be admitted to the hospital. My Dr. thinks I have a GI bleed.  I'll be spending the night and getting a unit of blood, colonoscopy eventually  Fun fun fun.


Oh geez! I will be keeping you in my prayers. Black tarry? My Mom had an esophageal bleed..she needed a pint..and by the time they got around to the endoscopy, the ulcer had healed..
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

CrankyAndi: Forry checking out Princess Coco. She was not toooo pleased.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

lilyspad: Combustion: So I go to make the bed but Oskar wants up. "No, just wait!" I said. I took off the sheets, and he jumped up. I picked him up and put him down. "Not yet." I put on the bottom fitted sheet, and he jumps up to lay down. So I have to pick him up again. Repeat this for every layer of the bed and finally...it was done. Oskar could finally sleep, and that's what really matters, huh?

Thank you for making his bed for him.  :)

Thank you for making his bed for him.  :)

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

sherpa18: tigerose: I do remember Bimmer a bit. Sad that he departed this world and we are just now hearing about it.

Just as a reminder folks, be sure to designate someone to notify those you talk to on Social Media, so that they can get the word out/close your account.

Now, on to good news. Eli appears to be over the hump, although he is still 20 and more fragile than he was. He is eating/drinking/pooing and we are being extra careful that he doesn't get overheated in his attempt to warm himself up while the air is on. And we've been feeding him primarily wet fuds..on demand..because at 20yrs old, why the he** not.

I think I've mentioned this before, but at 20 years old cats do start to wind down, so the more calories, the better, particularity wet food which is higher in moisture and will help keep him hydrated.

And something else to think about - while cats have a higher body temperature than we do, they too seem to feel the cold more as they age (just like humans). I would suggest a warm cozy blanket/afghan well away from any A/C ducts, or maybe a pet-safe heating pad in a comfy bed. Cats really love warmth (hence the lounging in sunbeams) and they know when they are comfortable, I would trust his judgement.

[Fark user image 565x576]
/ properties say circa 10/2018


He has his Boy's closet, and a "cup" in my sewing room that he likes to cuddle up in. I've been monitoring his time in the back porch, so that he doesn't get too warm. I tried a warming pad..he didn't like it. *sigh*..

We've been feeding him wet fuds whenever he asks. I really do not mind, and he has been getting his Boy up at odark thirty for noms, just like he has been.

My personal opinion, is that Eli was upset that his Boy was away for so long. And that he had begun to be dehydrated before we left..it was hot, and he baked himself in the back room..and I don't think he was eating and drinking as well as when we are here. And as we all know, cats can crash rather quickly. Hubs fed Eli, but I don't think he understood how ill Eli was. (Eli had an episode of hiding in the computer room with his head against a cardboard box)..

Plus, no one was giving him his cosequin!!!! For nearly a month!

I thank sherpa18 for suggesting it to me. I do think it makes a difference in Eli's mobility..and pain for that matter. I now have my hubby on the human equivilant. I did tell him it would take a week or two to make a difference..with Eli I saw a difference within 5 days when he went back on it.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: I'm going to be scarce this weekend.  I'm in the ER and about to be admitted to the hospital. My Dr. thinks I have a GI bleed.  I'll be spending the night and getting a unit of blood, colonoscopy eventually  Fun fun fun.


Ugh! Please know that we are suffering with you sweetie. Thanks for keeping us posted (((((((hugs)))))))
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Rip bimmer


Everybody else, hug those you love every day
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: For Snuffybud; good luck with the surgery.  Some soup to speed your recovery along...
[Fark user image image 425x331]


No surgery yet, just a transfusion and scoping.
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

baka-san: Rip bimmer


Everybody else, hug those you love every day


Always good advice!
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Snuffybud: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: For Snuffybud; good luck with the surgery.  Some soup to speed your recovery along...

No surgery yet, just a transfusion and scoping.

No surgery yet, just a transfusion and scoping.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ properties say 2018 for this one as well
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
