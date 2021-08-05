 Skip to content
 
(The Verge)   Apple announces impressively invasive policy that everyone will be too afraid to protest   (theverge.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, another method for  law enforcement to avoid worrying about those pesky warrants.

I'm sure this will only concern child pornography.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Let the games begin!

Karma Chameleon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Are they going to scan the factories where their phones are made?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mattix
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty much every other cloud storage provider already does this (Box, Dropbox, Google, Microsoft, flickr, etc)....

If you are going to do bad things, don't store evidence of said bad things in the cloud on someone else's computer.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
There's some pertinent Apple and Windows commercials from back in the day that apparently everyone has forgotten about
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The first thing Canada is going to do is remind Apple that their definition of child abuse imagery extends to drawn media. A lot of anime fans are going to have to switch to Android.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Spoiler: They are also gonna go thru all your messages.

https://www.independent.co.uk/life-st​y​le/gadgets-and-tech/apple-photos-messa​ges-child-abuse-privacy-safety-b189777​3.html
 
Oneiros
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where was this 45 years ago when my mom was taking pictures of naked kids playing in the bathtub?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Actually a guy stationed overseas got in trouble because his mother sent him a picture of his sister
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It's also going to scan the local phone storage according to TFA
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

"I swear to you, my penis isn't that small anymore!"
 
tekmo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yeah, Apple does get to decide not to let you store illegal stuff on their servers.

Subs, sweetpea, it's not that I'm too afraid to protest that.

It's that I'm too smart.
 
germ78
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Why, if you're against this invasion of privacy, you are pro-pedo!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's some shiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
You can buy a nice digital camera for $200, and a whole bunch of removable media for another $200.

Which is much less than the cost of an iPhone.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Meanwhile at Apple HQ:  "Check out this dude's wife man!"
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That's happening not just at Apple that's happening at every IT department across the entire world
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Who ever conceived that technology would advance so far so fast and yet not at all result in human beings working any less but in actually working more.

Soon there will be three companies that run everything. Then two. Then one.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Of course not!

But we know what happens if you do
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SMB2811
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Something between 'Thats the hottest hash I've ever seen' and 'I don't even see the code anymore, I just see Blonde, Red Head ...'

/say how you didn't read the article without saying you didn't read the article
 
theflatline [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The article is misleading, the Verge does that all the time since they got into a pissing match with Apple about receiving a stolen iphone prototype.

According to people briefed on the plans, every photo uploaded to iCloud in the US will be given a 'safety voucher,' saying whether it is suspect or not," the Financial Times said. "Once a certain number of photos are marked as suspect, Apple will enable all the suspect photos to be decrypted and, if apparently illegal, passed on to the relevant authorities."

If you have Icloud photos enabled then when you take a picture, it is automatically uploaded to the Icloud and that is where it will be stored as well as a local copy on the phone.

No one is scanning the phone.

https://www.apple.com/child-safety/?a​f​id=p239%7C10078&cid=aos-ca-aff-ir


The Verge is lying.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Well, how high handed of them...

If you support that, you support a over reaching, invasive,anti-privacy, extra-judicial law enforcement
mechanism...

And if you don't you're pro-pervert...

WAY to play both sides of that issue Apple..  And fark you to Apple for doing this..
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

So how are they going to handle the false alarms because for example Instagram regularly refuses my pictures of food which is really weird
 
MyStageName
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wait, so how does it tell the difference between, say, a 20 year old Asian girl taking nudes of herself and a 16 year old?

Or are they going to basically be reviewing all of the nudes that girl has taken of herself on her phone?

The system, called neuralMatch, will "proactively alert a team of human reviewers if it believes illegal imagery is detected, who would then contact law enforcement if the material can be verified,"

To me that sounds like:
- system flags nudes
- someone is going to manually look through all of your nudes and see if they think it's a child
- if it's an early 20s Asian girl, there's a good chance those same nudes will then be passed on to lots of other people to review because these algorithms are always racist
 
kabloink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

"You'll only be observed if you're suspicious" is a lie that keeps getting used, believed, and proven wrong.
 
RatBomb
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a good thing it's literally impossible for software of this type to ever misidentify the contents of a photo...
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Yep.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Only the one in vatican city
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How long until the follow-up stories of innocent people having their lives ruined because Apple's "AI" mistakes a tree for a baby?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

In your link it says "Next, iOS and iPadOS will use new applications of cryptography to help limit the spread of CSAM online, while designing for user privacy."

Unless your definition of "OS" differs from mine, I'm pretty sure that means detection built into the operating system. That would mean it is built into the iPhone or iPad.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RatBomb: It's a good thing it's literally impossible for software of this type to ever misidentify the contents of a photo...


Both Instagram and Facebook will reject pictures of food if you crop in leaving out the plate apparently it doesn't know what to make of the image
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Mix up the letters and you get "bat cello".
I think that tells us all we need to know.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

My step father sent me a picture of his niece in a bikini, because she had gotten on the cover of a magazine.

I told him to stop sending that sort of stuff to my government work address.  (He was army. I would've assumed they'd have had training on that sort of thing)

And of course, my co-worker in the adjoining cube was walking past just as I opened it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: How long until the follow-up stories of innocent people having their lives ruined because Apple's "AI" mistakes a tree for a baby?


Never mind that most people will shrug it off and not care.
Perfect example Apple sends the police to your house the cops find dope and not porn and everyone shrugs as you get sent to prison.
 
RatMaster999
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Since when is media stored on the device being stored on an Apple server?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

That's basically what happened to this guy overseas somebody freaked out over the picture and last I remember he was still fighting it
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

You have to opt out.
The Google image library on your phone makes you do the same thing if you don't turn it off it's automatically syncing.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No farking way this is Constitutional.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Since apple cloud uploads photos you take off of your phone.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

[Fark user image image 850x478]


Nice suit of ablative armor.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

https://www.theonion.com/just-six-cor​p​orations-remain-1819564741
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

What does the Constitution have to do with the terms of service
 
