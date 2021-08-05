 Skip to content
 
(Law and Crime)   Previously-arrested insurrectionist and "officer of the year" gets his attractive and successful stepmother-in-law arrested. Difficulty: not Pornhub   (lawandcrime.com)
31
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
These seem like pretty lenient penalties.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Destructor: These seem like pretty lenient penalties.


I called it in February
 
nitropissering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they both have ofical trump cards?
 
Slackfumasta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She doesn't look attractive and successful to me.
 
mrparks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stepmother in law is practically a third cousin twice removed.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Destructor: These seem like pretty lenient penalties.


Well its just an attempted overthrow of the government. It's not like they were carrying weed over state lines.
 
powhound
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Well, it is Utah ... so PornHub might be involved
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, is TILF a thing now?  Terrorist I'd... eh, nah.  Never put it in crazy.  She's not nearly hot enough for that level of crazy.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I can see porn hub in her future.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Hubby took your step-mom across the country to storm the capitol.

Guuuurrrrrrrlllllllll he's farkin' your step-mom. Believe that shiat. Those two? They fark. They probably have been doing it a long time. They are down to clown. They rub the red hat where the sun don't shine. What I'm saying is, your husband is shagging your step-mom, girlfriend.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
...triumphantly texting his friends that "We stormed the Capitol" and proclaimed Donald Trump the "rightful President"...

...Neither is said to be a member of an extremist or militant group.

Ummm
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Janet Buhler'sday off"

Nice job sneaking that in, and in the first sentence, no less.
 
nyclon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is why I hate American tourists.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Buhler....Buhler....Buhler...

My best friend's sister's boyfriend's brother's girlfriend heard from this guy who knows this kid who's going with a girl who saw Buhler screwing her cop step son in law at the insurrection screaming about overthrowing an erection and something about hanging Mike Penis. I guess it's pretty serious.
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Hubby took your step-mom across the country to storm the capitol.

Guuuurrrrrrrlllllllll he's farkin' your step-mom. Believe that shiat. Those two? They fark. They probably have been doing it a long time. They are down to clown. They rub the red hat where the sun don't shine. What I'm saying is, your husband is shagging your step-mom, girlfriend.


Maybe they had a fantasy of doing it on Pelosi's desk.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Hubby took your step-mom across the country to storm the capitol.

Guuuurrrrrrrlllllllll he's farkin' your step-mom. Believe that shiat. Those two? They fark. They probably have been doing it a long time. They are down to clown. They rub the red hat where the sun don't shine. What I'm saying is, your husband is shagging your step-mom, girlfriend.


He calls her "Mommy"
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Stepmother-in-law?

If it was his wife's stepmother it'd just be his mother-in-law since that's already a relation without consanguinity and doesn't require further modifiers.  So...

... the new wife of his stepfather after divorcing his mother, maybe?  That kinda falls in the "not related either by blood or marriage" category, though, so I'd probably have gone with "friend" or "acquaintance".  Just because you first met someone at a family barbecue doesn't mean you gotta whip out a multi-page excel spreadsheet to chart your farkin' social map to them.

This is probably irritating me more than it should.  Let's just go with "indicted terrorist, so who gives a fark who's related to whom".
 
Insain2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yupperz, him & his Mother in law need a lil time in the Pokie......If you're gonna try to take over the World you'd better have a better Leadership to lead you...!!!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


NARF....!
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikalmd
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So a slap on the wrist and a strongly worded letter .. This sucks ..
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Close acquaintance of over 20 years

His wife or mom?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mrparks: Stepmother in law is practically a third cousin twice removed.


Is your mother's sister-wife your stepmother in Salt Lake City?
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mikalmd: So a slap on the wrist and a strongly worded letter .. This sucks ..


They trespassed. That's it.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'd give her probation, if you know what I mean. And i think you do.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Destructor: These seem like pretty lenient penalties.

I called it in February


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
philodough
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It must be driving these people nuts wondering which "close acquaintance" turned them in.
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 850x444]


Clearly violent criminals hell bent on the overthrow of the US government.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"What are you doing, step-traitor?!"
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: mikalmd: So a slap on the wrist and a strongly worded letter .. This sucks ..

They trespassed. That's it.


By "that's it", i assume you meant "in a government building with the expressed intent to overturn the results of a legal election", right?
 
bo_loo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's beautiful, man
Youtube nD4j2O-hj-o
 
