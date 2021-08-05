 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Unilad)   800 year old rude carving recently discovered at All Taint's Church   (unilad.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Silly, Church, European wide-tradition, Economics terminology, religious location, Payment, skilled masons, Christian Church, Cathedral  
•       •       •

251 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 4:03 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bastardo Iconoclasts didn't get everything, thanks Saint Taint.
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Local Hindus expressed confusion over the story...
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

/Testing the Fark censors
//It's not porn, it's ART!
///And it's SACRED!!!
 
otiosa
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Thanks for the laugh, subby!
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The inscription was translated as "Babysitter Caught Masturbating Forced To Rim Out Client".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Medieval goatse?
 
busy chillin'
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is nuts that the carver had the balls to do that. To just let it all hang out and hope no one wood notice.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"That looks like a big..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.