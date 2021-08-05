 Skip to content
(KLKN-TV Lincoln)   Nebraska farmer indicted for fraud, underrepresenting the number of sheep he had. Experts to testify that he had one... two... three... four... ZZZzzzzz   (klkntv.com) divider line
20 Comments
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I sat on a jury for a civil suit between ranchers. Lot of shady stuff alleged with other stuff calmly discussed as if normal business despite being illegal as hell.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not intentionally fraudulent numbers.

He just rounded them up
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the bank did not or could not verify the amount of livestock he owned and still gave him a loan then they are a bunch of morons.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: If the bank did not or could not verify the amount of livestock he owned and still gave him a loan then they are a bunch of morons.


Really pretty simple.  You count the number of legs and divide by four.

/ old joke
 
BigHunzie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline is baaaaaaaaad.
 
Sonnuvah [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE EWES
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I sat on a jury for a civil suit between ranchers. Lot of shady stuff alleged with other stuff calmly discussed as if normal business despite being illegal as hell.


There are professions where people do not play when there's a disagreement.  That'd be one of the common ones.  Sometimes the shiat people will do to outsiders comes nowhere near what they'll do to their neighbors when the last straw piles on
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My Grandad would only ever admit to owning three.
'One for me, one for you and one for dinner'
 
dyhchong
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The other ones aren't sheep, they're wives.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Ewe, what a flock of sheep!
 
Marcos P
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
That's so Ravenna
 
Insain2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There are 50 Sheep in this Field....$100 to the first person to find them all & get it Right also....!!!!!
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

edmo: I sat on a jury for a civil suit between ranchers. Lot of shady stuff alleged with other stuff calmly discussed as if normal business despite being illegal as hell.


Without describing the personal details, can you give us some examples of the business that the ranchers do and discuss like it is normal, common practice, when it is actually illegal? I am curious what they are getting away with.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Sonnuvah: FAKE EWES


don't make me.... OK THAT'S IT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bob Down
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Counting Sheep | Mr. Bean Official
Youtube FmbmNp1RDCE
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He didn't intentionally underrepresent the number of sheep he had.

Due to confusion with the forms regarding delcaring "livestock held for slaughter or breeding purposes," he just didn't count the ones he had sex with.
 
CzarChasm [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
