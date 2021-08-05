 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Trumka Dead. Now how many of you read that first word wrong   (cnn.com) divider line
11
    More: News, United States, Richard Trumka, AFL-CIO, Trade union, Democratic Party, United Mine Workers, Bill Clinton, Rich Trumka  
•       •       •

373 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 10:03 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Clearly mercenaries took care of him
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If TFG ever did kick the bucket, think the mods would have to cap the thread at about 1100.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
not me, I did not read the headline
 
Terrapin Bound [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I read it as Tuukka, and figured the Bruins must have taken decisive action.
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: If TFG ever did kick the bucket, think the mods would have to cap the thread at about 1100.


Every Dairy Queen in America would sell out of ice cream cakes.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You got me, subby. I totally expected Donny Sr to have erotically asphyxiated Ivanka

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I have GOT to be on some kind of watch list for all the search terms it took me to find that image
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The wrong guy with the first letters "Trum" in his surname died.

/Somebody has to say it
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I read it as Troma at first.  "I didn't know they were named after an actual gu- oh."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


RIP
 
veale728
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: The wrong guy with the first letters "Trum" in his surname died.

/Somebody has to say it


Subby shoulda gone with "President Trumka dies"
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: If TFG ever did kick the bucket, think the mods would have to cap the thread at about 1100.


And the next day: "... now what do we do?"
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.