(CNN)   Study finds that people spend nearly half of their waking hours thinking about something other than what is going on right in front of them. Wait, only half?   (cnn.com) divider line
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
spoiler alert: the present moment sucks ass too
 
Fano
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
40 degree day
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Is it sex? I think it's probably sex.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
In other words ADD is supper comHey let's go ride bikes!

/ DNRTA
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ever worked on a production line? You have to think of something else than what you're doing because if you really think about what you're doing, you'll be so depressed, you'll just gonna farking kill yourself right then and there.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
surprisingly on topic

Living in the Moment | David Mitchell's Soapbox
Youtube 6HTt6QJqzxk
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Lately my mind has kept coming back to this:
Fark user imageView Full Size

It is a fish & chips pizza, and the strongest evidence that god has abandoned us.
 
phishrace
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I spend all my wanking hours thinking about something not in front of me. Heidi Klum, mostly. Sometimes Helen Hunt.
 
phedex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Ever worked on a production line? You have to think of something else than what you're doing because if you really think about what you're doing, you'll be so depressed, you'll just gonna farking kill yourself right then and there.


Patrice O'Neal on masculine visual imagination
Youtube VEl_8kNLzg8
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
As a bus driver in a mountainous region, I'm getting a kick out these replies...
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I've been trying to take up meditation/mindfulness practice. My first realization was that I suck at it. My second realization was that "I suck at it" misses the point, because the very act of noticing how many directions my brain is trying to pull me is part of the practice. So now I'll just say I have a long way to go.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Waka Chika Wa-Wa
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

phishrace: I spend all my wanking hours thinking about something not in front of me. Heidi Klum, mostly. Sometimes Helen Hunt.


How about a combo of Heile Kun.... Wait a sec. Never mind.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I dunno about you, but I spend all of my wanking hours concentrated on one thi-  OH!  WAKING hours, I was confused for a minute there...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Most,but not all, of my work is muscle memory at this point. I listen to audiobooks when I don't have to do math or process language (apparently, listening to an audiobook uses the same part of my brain as those two functions).
 
stuffy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Think about sex is only way I can get threw the day. You're not taking that away from me.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"A wandering mind is an unhappy mind."

How am I supposed to plot my fantasy novels? I can't exactly do that by focusing on the here and now.
 
Alebak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
You're not gonna make people stop wishing they were somewhere else at work and fantasizing about it.

That is a losing battle and you are a fool for even considering it.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I specifically avoid being in the moment because everything is terrible.
 
ifky
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is why I no longer drive a nuclear waste truck.
 
emotion_lotion
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Thought is based in memory, thought is the past.
 
