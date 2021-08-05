 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Metro)   27-year-old newlywed wanted to see what the long-term effects of the vaccine were, instead finds out what the short-term effects of Covid are   (metro.co.uk) divider line
102
    More: Dumbass, Australia, Vaccine, Mr Alaskar, cousin Bash Mnati, New South Wales, cousin Khalid Thijeel, Marriage, Mr Mnati  
•       •       •

2443 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 3:03 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



102 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a lifelong friend like that. She won't get the shot for that reason. She said who knows what will happen 15 years later. She's 65, and an ex-smoker. She smoked at least 2 packs a day for about 40 years. Plus, one of her sisters died of COVID.

I told her I love her but if she dies I will be mad at her. She's not stupid but she is being stubborn or downright pigheaded about getting vaccinated.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This excuse is the socially acceptable version of I believe every horror story about this vaccine despite hundreds of millions of people having taken it
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I have a lifelong friend like that. She won't get the shot for that reason. She said who knows what will happen 15 years later. She's 65, and an ex-smoker. She smoked at least 2 packs a day for about 40 years. Plus, one of her sisters died of COVID.

I told her I love her but if she dies I will be mad at her. She's not stupid but she is being stubborn or downright pigheaded about getting vaccinated.



Objection. Every bit of evidence provided states otherwise.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  F*ck 'em.  Let the problem of the unvaccinated being disease vectors become a self-correcting one.  I'm done trying to save them from themselves.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend like that too. "I might get it when the FDA formally and fully approves it" and "We don't know the long term effects, what if it causes sterility?"  Dude, you're 53 and never wanted kids, it's the cheapest sterility option available to you.

I ask, what number of doses administered will make you comfortable that there's no major unknown side effects? 100 million, 200 million?  More than 4 Billion doses have been administered, if there was a problem, I think we'd know by now?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McCaesar: I have a friend like that too. "I might get it when the FDA formally and fully approves it" and "We don't know the long term effects, what if it causes sterility?"  Dude, you're 53 and never wanted kids, it's the cheapest sterility option available to you.

I ask, what number of doses administered will make you comfortable that there's no major unknown side effects? 100 million, 200 million?  More than 4 Billion doses have been administered, if there was a problem, I think we'd know by now?


"I'll get it when the FDA approves it" is the excuse I hear most.  Once the FDA does approve it, I am certain that excuse will become, "We don't know the long term effects."

F*ck these assholes.  Oppositional Defiant Disorder is not an acceptable lifestyle.  Hope every damn one of them Finds Out in an extremely painful and gruesome manner.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least this dipshiat died before he could pass on his defective genetic material.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I am seeing she is back on the market.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McCaesar: I have a friend like that too. "I might get it when the FDA formally and fully approves it" and "We don't know the long term effects, what if it causes sterility?"


If he's so concerned about that maybe he should look into how Covid can affect the weener.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soooooo...his wife is single now?
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Darwin, Australia approves
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His wife may not be any smarter:


Mr Alaskar, who arrived in Australia in 2011 as a refugee from Iraq, died at home and his wife was also admitted to hospital. It is understood his condition deteriorated suddenly.


Yes. Yes, it did.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I have a lifelong friend like that. She won't get the shot for that reason. She said who knows what will happen 15 years later. She's 65, and an ex-smoker. She smoked at least 2 packs a day for about 40 years. Plus, one of her sisters died of COVID.

I told her I love her but if she dies I will be mad at her. She's not stupid but she is being stubborn or downright pigheaded about getting vaccinated.


My dad used the excise re: getting that heart test where they injected radioactive dye or something

I said that 'you smoked and still do even today, you eat chopmeat by the pound per week, and NOW you are mister 'my body is a temple'?!  Go take the fooking test.'

He did.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


R.I.P. Alaskar
 
Creidiki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she's single now?
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: McCaesar: I have a friend like that too. "I might get it when the FDA formally and fully approves it" and "We don't know the long term effects, what if it causes sterility?"  Dude, you're 53 and never wanted kids, it's the cheapest sterility option available to you.

I ask, what number of doses administered will make you comfortable that there's no major unknown side effects? 100 million, 200 million?  More than 4 Billion doses have been administered, if there was a problem, I think we'd know by now?

"I'll get it when the FDA approves it" is the excuse I hear most.  Once the FDA does approve it, I am certain that excuse will become, "We don't know the long term effects."

F*ck these assholes.  Oppositional Defiant Disorder is not an acceptable lifestyle.  Hope every damn one of them Finds Out in an extremely painful and gruesome manner.


Most of the assholes That I know are self-professed libertarians. Yeah, and they are using the FDA argument. I'm sure that as soon as it is OK'd by the FDA they'll start going in about how inept government is...blah blah blah. One of them is a friend I knew since college, so I can't say I want him to die, but....
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Picklehead: I have a lifelong friend like that. She won't get the shot for that reason. She said who knows what will happen 15 years later. She's 65, and an ex-smoker. She smoked at least 2 packs a day for about 40 years. Plus, one of her sisters died of COVID.

I told her I love her but if she dies I will be mad at her. She's not stupid but she is being stubborn or downright pigheaded about getting vaccinated.


Start asking pointed questions like "Can I have your silverware? Who gets the house?"
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a family history of heart trouble and the poor messaging around the AZ vaccine, I do understand why he'd be concerned. Still should have had it, if for no other reason than to protect others!
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Penn State student Niel Patel was aggressively searching for a location to get vaccinated. The day before his first scheduled vaccination he came down with symptoms. He is survived by his parents
 
eKonk
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Suicide by covid: The newest, stupidest way to off yourself (and maybe those you love at the same time).
 
TypoFlyspray
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another carbon footprint wiped out
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
He added Mr Alaskar, a forklift truck driver, was a 'perfect man'

Emphasis on the word "was."  Now he's just another dead man.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fat boy: Another carbon footprint wiped out


Nice to meet you, Thanos.
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If we're gonna have a thread for every moron and/or asshole to die of COVID despite having access to the vaccine, maybe we should have a separate tag, or at least a category.
 
McCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

RoboZombie: Benevolent Misanthrope: McCaesar: I have a friend like that too. "I might get it when the FDA formally and fully approves it" and "We don't know the long term effects, what if it causes sterility?"  Dude, you're 53 and never wanted kids, it's the cheapest sterility option available to you.

I ask, what number of doses administered will make you comfortable that there's no major unknown side effects? 100 million, 200 million?  More than 4 Billion doses have been administered, if there was a problem, I think we'd know by now?

"I'll get it when the FDA approves it" is the excuse I hear most.  Once the FDA does approve it, I am certain that excuse will become, "We don't know the long term effects."

F*ck these assholes.  Oppositional Defiant Disorder is not an acceptable lifestyle.  Hope every damn one of them Finds Out in an extremely painful and gruesome manner.

Most of the assholes That I know are self-professed libertarians. Yeah, and they are using the FDA argument. I'm sure that as soon as it is OK'd by the FDA they'll start going in about how inept government is...blah blah blah. One of them is a friend I knew since college, so I can't say I want him to die, but....


Exactly this.

The government can't force me to wear a mask, they can only force me to wear pants, drive the speed limit, sell non-expired food, blah blah blah but not a mask, that's just toooo much.


//Whah Whah Whah.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: McCaesar: I have a friend like that too. "I might get it when the FDA formally and fully approves it" and "We don't know the long term effects, what if it causes sterility?"  Dude, you're 53 and never wanted kids, it's the cheapest sterility option available to you.

I ask, what number of doses administered will make you comfortable that there's no major unknown side effects? 100 million, 200 million?  More than 4 Billion doses have been administered, if there was a problem, I think we'd know by now?

"I'll get it when the FDA approves it" is the excuse I hear most.  Once the FDA does approve it, I am certain that excuse will become, "We don't know the long term effects."

F*ck these assholes.  Oppositional Defiant Disorder is not an acceptable lifestyle.  Hope every damn one of them Finds Out in an extremely painful and gruesome manner.


This.  Approval is likely less than a month away.   What will they come up next?
 
skyotter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
inb4 "THEY SHOULD STOP REPORTING DEATHS OF HEALTHY PEOPLE, THIS IS JUST FEARMONGERING!!!"

/this is schadenfreude-mongering, anyway
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I have a lifelong friend like that. She won't get the shot for that reason. She said who knows what will happen 15 years later. She's 65, and an ex-smoker. She smoked at least 2 packs a day for about 40 years. Plus, one of her sisters died of COVID.

I told her I love her but if she dies I will be mad at her. She's not stupid but she is being stubborn or downright pigheaded about getting vaccinated.


My SO is 57, a heavy smoker, and petrified to get vaxxed and there's nothing I can do to try to convince her to get vaxxed that I haven't done.  She supports mask mandates, wears a mask when she goes out, she is NOT political at ALL, and It is stressing the everlovin sh*t out of me.

It's like I'm waiting for biopsy results to come back without any idea when I should expect them.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
About half of the vaccine adverse effects I can see with some quick googling are about quality control/contamination in some batches.  Which can happen any time before or after the vaccine is approved.

The other half are a mixed bag of side effects, including a very small increase in the odds of contracting Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Conclusion: this "I'll wait to see if there are side effects" thing is pure post hoc rationalization, not anything based on past evidence.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
anxious to receive the vaccine in case it gave him long-term side effects.

What kind of side effects?  Were you anxious about the rubella vaccine?  HPV?  Chicken pox?

We're at the point where people have received the vaccine over 18 months ago when trials began.  How much more time do you need?  People just aren't thinking.  They're hearing about "the controversy" and believing that some kind of controversy exists.  There is no controversy.  Vaccines are safe and they work.  Stop listening to Facebook and/or your nation's equivalent of Republicans.
 
SmithHiller [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I have a lifelong friend like that. She won't get the shot for that reason. She said who knows what will happen 15 years later. She's 65, and an ex-smoker. She smoked at least 2 packs a day for about 40 years. Plus, one of her sisters died of COVID.

I told her I love her but if she dies I will be mad at her. She's not stupid but she is being stubborn or downright pigheaded about getting vaccinated.


Good news for the friend and people like her. If they get Covid, the drug remdesivir will cure them in one or two days.
Wait....what?
Oh, it looks like remdesivir  is an "experimental" drug it only has emergency use authorization (just like the the vaccine).

I guess they will be SOL.

But seriously, if you are not vaccinated stay at home as much as possible.
When you do go out  wear a mask.
Avoid crowded situations.
Get tested often.

Doing these things will end the pandemic sooner rather than later.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've noticed in these covid/vaccine threads the anti-vaxers haven't been saying much.

wonder why?
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I have a lifelong friend like that. She won't get the shot for that reason. She said who knows what will happen 15 years later. She's 65, and an ex-smoker. She smoked at least 2 packs a day for about 40 years. Plus, one of her sisters died of COVID.

I told her I love her but if she dies I will be mad at her. She's not stupid but she is being stubborn or downright pigheaded about getting vaccinated.


Yeah, I have a friend like this too.  She's afraid that the vaccine was rushed, and didn't get vaxxed not because of any political stance, but because she's afraid that some weird side effects will come to light at some point.  I t
I had a conversation with her over some beers telling her that the risk of any side effects far outweighs the chance of getting Covid.   I told her that it's a mRNA vaccine, that it's a proven safe technology, and that it doesn't change your DNA.

Anyway, that was in June.  She's been in the hospital with Covid for the last 10 days.  If she survives, it'll be interesting to see if her stance has evolved any.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
( ° ʖ °)
 
GameSprocket
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: fat boy: Another carbon footprint wiped out

Nice to meet you, Thanos.


Approval of Thanos seems to be 50/50.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

steklo: I've noticed in these covid/vaccine threads the anti-vaxers haven't been saying much.

wonder why?


Hard to post while on a ventilator I would imagine.
 
dothemath
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: she is NOT political at ALL,


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't imagine laying in a hospital bed with hoses and machines hooked up and taking your last breath without any family being at one's side. the thoughts that go through the mind at that point, scare the living daylights out of me.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I still don't get the risk assessment of being afraid of potential long term side effects of a vaccine and being unconcerned about the known, severe long term side effects of the disease it protects against. It seems like a simple math problem to me.

Also, his wife looks like a perfect hybrid of two women that I know and it's weirding me out.
 
BigChad
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Picklehead:

"...She's not stupid..."

Yes, yes she is.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
GO GET YOUR TRUMP SHOT!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: About half of the vaccine adverse effects I can see with some quick googling are about quality control/contamination in some batches.  Which can happen any time before or after the vaccine is approved.

The other half are a mixed bag of side effects, including a very small increase in the odds of contracting Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Conclusion: this "I'll wait to see if there are side effects" thing is pure post hoc rationalization, not anything based on past evidence.


I waited as long as possible because I didn't want to be in line.  because It didn't seem wise to be in a line during a pandemic
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

steklo: I can't imagine laying in a hospital bed with hoses and machines hooked up and taking your last breath without any family being at one's side. the thoughts that go through the mind at that point, scare the living daylights out of me.


I imagine you're pretty sedated at that point. What scares me more is a loved one hooked up to the machines alone and there not being a damned thing you can do about it.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

steklo: I've noticed in these covid/vaccine threads the anti-vaxers haven't been saying much.

wonder why?


They're dead?
 
barc0001
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: About half of the vaccine adverse effects I can see with some quick googling are about quality control/contamination in some batches.  Which can happen any time before or after the vaccine is approved.

The other half are a mixed bag of side effects, including a very small increase in the odds of contracting Guillain-Barré syndrome.

Conclusion: this "I'll wait to see if there are side effects" thing is pure post hoc rationalization, not anything based on past evidence.


This is in Australia with the AZ vaccine. It's understood that the younger you are the higher the incidence of blood clots.  I'm in Canada and got one dose AZ and one of Moderna and I'm in my 40s so less of a chance of complications but definitely higher by far than the mRNA ones.  I was fine but during the "watch for clots" window of day 4 to day 20 after the AZ, one guy in the next suburb over from me had a clot complication.  He lived, but had to have most of his intestines removed from the clot damage.  To say that made waiting another week to see if I got a clot a bit more of a stressful time is an understatement.

So I can see someone younger being concerned about the AZ vaccine.   Ideally it should only be used in 50+ if at all, and it doesn't do nearly so well against Delta, which is why the Canadian agency recommends anyone who got one AZ does an mRNA for their second.

Part of this is on the Australian government for such poor vaccine sourcing.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Picklehead: I have a lifelong friend like that. She won't get the shot for that reason. She said who knows what will happen 15 years later. She's 65, and an ex-smoker. She smoked at least 2 packs a day for about 40 years. Plus, one of her sisters died of COVID.

I told her I love her but if she dies I will be mad at her. She's not stupid but she is being stubborn or downright pigheaded about getting vaccinated.


Throw in "and she's a nurse" and we know the same lady
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

steklo: I can't imagine laying in a hospital bed with hoses and machines hooked up and taking your last breath without any family being at one's side. the thoughts that go through the mind at that point, scare the living daylights out of me.


A close friend's father passed away last year...but it was due to pneumonia...not COVID...he had been dealing with health issues for years....

And tragically, he died alone in the hospital because visiting hours were either severely limited or non-existent due to COVID.
 
Displayed 50 of 102 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.