(ABC7 Los Angeles)   "Moderna vaccine remains 93% effective against symptomatic COVID at 6 months"   (abc7.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 3:34 PM



Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, so can one of our resident scienticians explain this to me?

This doesn't mean that out of every 100 people who received the vaccine, 7 developed symptomatic COVID, right?

This means that out of every X number of people who are vaccinated vs. every X number of people who aren't vaccinated, Y of the unvaccinated people will develop symptomatic COVID, while only .07 Y of the vaccinated people will develop symptomatic COVID, right?  Or is it a different metric?

As a member of team Moderna, I'd love to know what this statistic means for my actual potential for developing symptomatic COVID if exposed to the 'Rona (setting aside any questions of odds of my actually being in an exposure situation).
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see the updated dad with the variants. I got the Pfizer one which is similar to Moderna.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Warthog: Okay, so can one of our resident scienticians explain this to me?

This doesn't mean that out of every 100 people who received the vaccine, 7 developed symptomatic COVID, right?

This means that out of every X number of people who are vaccinated vs. every X number of people who aren't vaccinated, Y of the unvaccinated people will develop symptomatic COVID, while only .07 Y of the vaccinated people will develop symptomatic COVID, right?  Or is it a different metric?

As a member of team Moderna, I'd love to know what this statistic means for my actual potential for developing symptomatic COVID if exposed to the 'Rona (setting aside any questions of odds of my actually being in an exposure situation).


Vaccine efficacy means, within a controlled trail, is "in a vaccinated group, there will be 93% fewer cases of the disease" not "vaccine works 93% of the time".

Vaccine effectiveness is essentially an extension of this across a vaccinated population (where there are lots of uncontrolled variables).

You can think about in terms of personal health (albeit translating a population-level metric to the individual has its caveats): your risk or likelihood of developing COVID-19 has been reduced by 93% six months after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

More info: https://www.who.int/news-room/f​eature-​stories/detail/vaccine-efficacy-effect​iveness-and-protection
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

no1curr: Warthog: Okay, so can one of our resident scienticians explain this to me?

This doesn't mean that out of every 100 people who received the vaccine, 7 developed symptomatic COVID, right?

This means that out of every X number of people who are vaccinated vs. every X number of people who aren't vaccinated, Y of the unvaccinated people will develop symptomatic COVID, while only .07 Y of the vaccinated people will develop symptomatic COVID, right?  Or is it a different metric?

As a member of team Moderna, I'd love to know what this statistic means for my actual potential for developing symptomatic COVID if exposed to the 'Rona (setting aside any questions of odds of my actually being in an exposure situation).

Vaccine efficacy means, within a controlled trail, is "in a vaccinated group, there will be 93% fewer cases of the disease" not "vaccine works 93% of the time".

Vaccine effectiveness is essentially an extension of this across a vaccinated population (where there are lots of uncontrolled variables).

You can think about in terms of personal health (albeit translating a population-level metric to the individual has its caveats): your risk or likelihood of developing COVID-19 has been reduced by 93% six months after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

More info: https://www.who.int/news-room/fe​ature-stories/detail/vaccine-efficacy-​effectiveness-and-protection


Super helpful, thanks.
 
freidog
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The couple days with a sore shoulder from the shots is looking like a better investment every day.
 
LineNoise [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That is not good enough. That means by my math......210 million people will get covid after 6 months and die.

LOCK IT ALL BACK DOWN NOW.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Vaccines should be mandatory for airports, hospitals, schools and government buildings.
 
algman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Does the 5G remain at full effectiveness for 6 months?  Just last night, the pornhub in my brain switched over to 480p resolution.
 
Weidbrewer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: Vaccines should be mandatory


You could stop right there.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Moderna is the one I got. They're suggesting a 3rd shot as a booster against the new strains.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's time to start giving out boosters to people. I have a friend who is 71, and she got her vaccine pretty early on, like February. Same goes for a lot of people in that age group. I got mine in March. We're getting close to that point where the early shots may be less effective while plague rats rampantly spread Delta around.

Israel is already doing boosters for its oldest people. Get with the program, America!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I want to see the updated dad with the variants. I got the Pfizer one which is similar to Moderna.


I meant data. Gosh darn it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

freidog: The couple days with a sore shoulder from the shots is looking like a better investment every day.


A lot of people told me they felt awful the next day, after the 2nd one. My boss even insisted I take a sick day. So I made a big batch of soup, bought about a gallon of gatorade, queued up some shows and waited around all day to fell bad and never did.
 
BooksontheBrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Then there are suckers like me who got J&J and there is no follow-up and no recommendation to get a better vaccine.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Good to know. I have Pfizer, but it's hopefully similar in terms of results.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Wait. What if c19 is actually the rapture?
Hash it out ladies and gentlemen
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Weidbrewer: dothemath: Vaccines should be mandatory

You could stop right there.


You cant make stupid people take it.
All you can do is try and keep them away from the rest of us.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Kangaroo_Ralph: Moderna is the one I got. They're suggesting a 3rd shot as a booster against the new strains.


That just got out of phase II trials. Most people are not due till this month to September if they are still in the trial to come in again
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Still 100% ineffective when you don't take it.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I want to see the updated dad with the variants. I got the Pfizer one which is similar to Moderna.


Same.

The BioNTech  (Pfizer) vaccine is also 93% effective against the original, but reported to be 91% against Delta.

They're both mRNA vaccines, so perhaps they continue to behave identical?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I want to see the updated dad with the variants. I got the Pfizer one which is similar to Moderna.


I've been fully vaccinated since October and have been smack dab in crowds. Still Covid-19 free in Florida.

Our local hospitals are still saying it's the the anti-vaxx eating shiat still and the one vaccinated breakthroughs are the really old and ones with already underlaying conditions (most common being organ transplant patients). However, the vaccinated are not usually being admitted and if they do they are getting out in a day or two while anti-vaxx eats shiat in the 20-40 age range for a week.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Vaccines should be mandatory for airports, hospitals, schools and government buildings.


What good would vaccinating airports, hospitals, schools, and government buildings do?  And why stop there?  Shouldn't we vaccinate Wal Marts too?
 
tekmo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dothemath: Vaccines should be mandatory for airports, hospitals, schools and government buildings.


No, vaccines should be mandatory for everywhere except a residence you own.

Your liberty extends to sitting your dumb unvaccinated ass in your dumb vaccine-free castle.

And be sure to put up a great big sign so we all know how oppressed you are.

...and can keep our distance, you disgusting plague rat,
 
dothemath
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: dothemath: Vaccines should be mandatory for airports, hospitals, schools and government buildings.

What good would vaccinating airports, hospitals, schools, and government buildings do?  And why stop there?  Shouldn't we vaccinate Wal Marts too?


Just put your head down on your desk until the bell rings.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: I've been fully vaccinated since October and have been smack dab in crowds. Still Covid-19 free in Florida.


How?
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: I want to see the updated dad with the variants. I got the Pfizer one which is similar to Moderna.

I meant data. Gosh darn it.


Updated Dad is the name of my sitcom soft reboot of Small Wonder, where Vicki grew up, married another robot, moved to the suburbs, and died a horrifically tragic death involving a faulty electrical cord, a plug-in vibrator, and a bottle of lube that unexpectedly exploded, so now the other robot has to raise the kids and learn what it means to be a father.

...what exactly were we discussing, again?
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I got my Moderna shots in early February and March.  I'm ready for my booster, but understand it's more important to get shot #1 in arms.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wait. What if c19 is actually the rapture?
Hash it out ladies and gentlemen


But if it's the RAPTOR, that eagle will go for the eyes.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

thehobbes: Intrepid00: I've been fully vaccinated since October and have been smack dab in crowds. Still Covid-19 free in Florida.

How?


Did the trial.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As someone who's gotten two doses of Moderna, this news does put a smile on my face.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

algman: Does the 5G remain at full effectiveness for 6 months?  Just last night, the pornhub in my brain switched over to 480p resolution.


Uh, what's the "p" stand for?
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jeebus Saves: dothemath: Vaccines should be mandatory for airports, hospitals, schools and government buildings.

What good would vaccinating airports, hospitals, schools, and government buildings do?  And why stop there?  Shouldn't we vaccinate Wal Marts too?

Just put your head down on your desk until the bell rings.


Seems to me like you did that all through English class.  That or science class.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Moderna recipient here as well. Signed up for and received my shots as soon as it was possible to do so. And will do the same if/when boosters are available.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good news!  I got the Moderna jabs back in march.  Nothing more that a slight soreness like a bruise for a couple days at the jab site very similar to a flu shot.  Would jab again.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Seems to me like you did that all my momthrough English class.  That or science class.
 
Arxane
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: freidog: The couple days with a sore shoulder from the shots is looking like a better investment every day.

A lot of people told me they felt awful the next day, after the 2nd one. My boss even insisted I take a sick day. So I made a big batch of soup, bought about a gallon of gatorade, queued up some shows and waited around all day to fell bad and never did.


I got the Moderna shots, and felt awful the following day after both shots. I actually traveled for business the day after I got the second shot, and boy, was that miserable. A lot of fatigue and a chill despite the Las Vegas temperature being in the 90s.

Thankfully, those side-effects lasted less then a few hours, and I was back to normal by the following day. If those side-effects are just a taste of what COVID is really like, I'll gladly take those few miserable hours over days/weeks/months of painful deterioration.
 
jso2897
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: kdawg7736: I want to see the updated dad with the variants. I got the Pfizer one which is similar to Moderna.

I meant data. Gosh darn it.


Was that a data joke?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

algman: Does the 5G remain at full effectiveness for 6 months?  Just last night, the pornhub in my brain switched over to 480p resolution.


No, but after six months, your self from a branch nexus can finally kick your ass.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Warthog: Okay, so can one of our resident scienticians explain this to me?

This doesn't mean that out of every 100 people who received the vaccine, 7 developed symptomatic COVID, right?

This means that out of every X number of people who are vaccinated vs. every X number of people who aren't vaccinated, Y of the unvaccinated people will develop symptomatic COVID, while only .07 Y of the vaccinated people will develop symptomatic COVID, right?  Or is it a different metric?

As a member of team Moderna, I'd love to know what this statistic means for my actual potential for developing symptomatic COVID if exposed to the 'Rona (setting aside any questions of odds of my actually being in an exposure situation).


As other said, essentially Yes. If in a population of less say 10,000 in the control group (unvaccinated but don't know if they got it or not), 100 people caught Covid. And other 10,000 in the experimental group with the vaccine, only 7 will have caught Covid. This of course assumes that the 2 groups don't know if they got the real vaccine or not so they both go about their lives "normally".  The funny "math" thing is when lets say 5 of those 7 have to go to the hospital, while 20 of the control group have to go to the hospital, you find people yelling that 5/7 is Way more than 20/100 so obviously the vaccine is dangerous.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Jeebus Saves: Seems to me like you did that all my momthrough English class.  That or science class.


Yo momma so dumb when your dad said it was chilly outside, she ran outside with a spoon.
 
Headso
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tekmo: No, vaccines should be mandatory for everywhere except a residence you own.


Why should all these small business owners and restaurants have to lose out on even more revenue all to protect antivaxxer assholes from other antivaxxer assholes.  I'm curious who is funding this narrative, I know WaPo recently got caught lying about the delta variant to make it sound worse than it is for vaccinated people, the paper owned by the man who made 100 billion dollars off almost all other businesses shuttered during the pandemic.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Arxane: Magnanimous_J: freidog: The couple days with a sore shoulder from the shots is looking like a better investment every day.

A lot of people told me they felt awful the next day, after the 2nd one. My boss even insisted I take a sick day. So I made a big batch of soup, bought about a gallon of gatorade, queued up some shows and waited around all day to fell bad and never did.

I got the Moderna shots, and felt awful the following day after both shots. I actually traveled for business the day after I got the second shot, and boy, was that miserable. A lot of fatigue and a chill despite the Las Vegas temperature being in the 90s.

Thankfully, those side-effects lasted less then a few hours, and I was back to normal by the following day. If those side-effects are just a taste of what COVID is really like, I'll gladly take those few miserable hours over days/weeks/months of painful deterioration.


That's the thing with me too. I had ringing ears (usually in place of a headache) and chills for a few hours. Really bad chills. How bad would Covid-19 be if I had not gotten the vaccine? Maybe a scientist will tell us someday.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I was fully vaxxed in April, and I'm signed up to do the Kentucky Bourbon Burn at the end of September (rolled over last year's registration). I'm not sure hanging out with 1,600 people from all over the US is such a good idea right now. Considering rolling it over again till next year.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: thehobbes: Intrepid00: I've been fully vaccinated since October and have been smack dab in crowds. Still Covid-19 free in Florida.

How?

Did the trial.


Wasn't it double blinded?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

algman: Does the 5G remain at full effectiveness for 6 months?  Just last night, the pornhub in my brain switched over to 480p resolution.


My connection is so powerful that I'm receiving TV signals of Gunsmoke that reflected off of something orbiting Ursae Majoris 30 years ago.

// Caveat; I've received six Moderna doses under assumed identities.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Magnanimous_J: freidog: The couple days with a sore shoulder from the shots is looking like a better investment every day.

A lot of people told me they felt awful the next day, after the 2nd one. My boss even insisted I take a sick day. So I made a big batch of soup, bought about a gallon of gatorade, queued up some shows and waited around all day to fell bad and never did.


I didn't feel bad about taking a day, either.  But that 2nd shot ... my watch says my average temperature was 104.1 for almost 3 days.  I got busted pretty good.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thehobbes: Intrepid00: thehobbes: Intrepid00: I've been fully vaccinated since October and have been smack dab in crowds. Still Covid-19 free in Florida.

How?

Did the trial.

Wasn't it double blinded?


I've been vaxed against COVID since the 80's.
Totes for real.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehobbes: Intrepid00: thehobbes: Intrepid00: I've been fully vaccinated since October and have been smack dab in crowds. Still Covid-19 free in Florida.

How?

Did the trial.

Wasn't it double blinded?


Got called in an asked if I wanted to be unmasked in late spring. I said yes. Got my card because I got the actual vaccine in October. I was pretty sure I got it because of be woken by night chills and I doubt placebo but operated till told otherwise it could have been salt water because placebo affect.
 
