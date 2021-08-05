 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   Sources say the head of the AFL-CIO has died, but he might just be meeting with Hoffa   (huffpost.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That sucks.

"Take It On The Run" was one of my favorite songs.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Unions would be a lot better if they didn't charge dues. They should be volunteer non-profit organizations with any salaries coming from donations or voluntary dues.

Reward them for getting better benefits. Penalize them for being dicks and funneling your dues into RICO cases.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone who attacks unions for being "Outdated" are either bootlickers pretending that one day they'll be as rich as their bosses, or are the bosses wearing the boots being licked.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Heart attack"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
https://www.courthousenews.com/wp-con​t​ent/uploads/2020/07/RICO.pdf

Local case a few of my buddies are named plaintiffs in. The whole thing is a joke. Dues just offer opportunity for crime and using those monies to unfairly benefit those within the union itself at the expense of the lawfully mandated paying members.

Unions are good. Union management is a bunch of corrupt shiatheads that need to be smacked around every so often and reminded their dues should be legally optional.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Will he be getting the traditional burial in the foundation of a skyscraper, the end zone at MetLife Stadium or a burial at sea featuring cement shoes?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Something made him an offer he couldn't refuse ..
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mmm.  Meating with Hoffy...

images.albertsons-media.comView Full Size


/unnngh...
//drool
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [i.redd.it image 640x480]


Let me be blunt, is there a labor crisis in America today?
 
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Frank Zappa - Flakes
Youtube RFvtoJrK1Zg
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The president of the AFL-CIO has to bridge different factions within the federation that don't always agree on policy. One of Trumka's best-remembered speeches will be the one he delivered on racial justice in St. Louis in 2014, following the killing of an 18-year-old Black man, Michael Brown, by a police officer. In his remarks, Trumka said that "our brother killed our sister's son" ― a reference to Darren Wilson, the police officer, and Brown's mother, Lezley McSpadden, a unionized grocery store worker.
"If we in the labor movement truly want to act as a positive force for change around issues of racism and classism we have to acknowledge our own shortcomings," Trumka said.

I'm disappointed I don't remember that because DAMN those are some powerful words.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Unions would be a lot better if they didn't charge dues. They should be volunteer non-profit organizations with any salaries coming from donations or voluntary dues.

Reward them for getting better benefits. Penalize them for being dicks and funneling your dues into RICO cases.


It's not the dues, it's the PAID EMPLOYEES of the unions that are the problem..Especially the
lobbyists and other assorted hangers on whose "work" for the union is questionable to begin with..
If there needs to be a "management" of the union business, let some company that just handles that
sort of crap, like a CPA firm do it..
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Unions would be a lot better if they didn't charge dues. They should be volunteer non-profit organizations with any salaries coming from donations or voluntary dues.

Reward them for getting better benefits. Penalize them for being dicks and funneling your dues into RICO cases.


Sure, I'll just pay some of my employees for holidays off because they chose to send $10/month to a group that keeps arguing and suing me. That's the ticket.
 
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: Unions would be a lot better if they didn't charge dues. They should be volunteer non-profit organizations with any salaries coming from donations or voluntary dues.

Reward them for getting better benefits. Penalize them for being dicks and funneling your dues into RICO cases.


Unions would be fairly useless without dues.  Strong negotiators, market research, and legal resources aren't free.  Sure, an argument could be made that they should be lower.  But unions need funding.
 
Khellendros [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: It's not the dues, it's the PAID EMPLOYEES of the unions that are the problem..Especially the
lobbyists and other assorted hangers on whose "work" for the union is questionable to begin with..
If there needs to be a "management" of the union business, let some company that just handles that
sort of crap, like a CPA firm do it..


Or, you know, union leaders.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Ambitwistor: [i.redd.it image 640x480]

Let me be blunt, is there a labor crisis in America today?


Well it depends what you mean by "crisis".
 
