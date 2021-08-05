 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Today in "That's a technical": NSTV spotted cruising the streets of San Francisco   (nypost.com) divider line
    Assault rifle, Crime, Rifle, illegal exhibition of speed event, AK-47, Constable, Firearm  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pulled the trigger.??
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vehicle from the Wild West scene was finally tracked down and seized Wednesday, police said.

They forgot to hit up a Pay 'n' Spray in San Fierro?  Total n00b move.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Anyone want to post a pic?  F*ck the NYPost, ain't clicking on that bullshiat.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whidbey: Anyone want to post a pic?  F*ck the NYPost, ain't clicking on that bullshiat.


nypost.comView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Just imagine a view from the blind spot behind the passenger side of someone stupid out a window holding a stoner pointing at the front passenger tire with her finger under the trigger guard
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
shiat ... too slow... now you see the stupid without click
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ummm....no...

This is a technical, technically...

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
also... finger on the trigger at speed? Yeah, that's a great idea!
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: whidbey: Anyone want to post a pic?  F*ck the NYPost, ain't clicking on that bullshiat.

[nypost.com image 850x563]


Is that AOC?
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So glad that California's gun laws (no assault weapons, extended magazines, etc.) work so well against the criminal who ignore them.
 
knobmaker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Where's Flanksteak when you need him?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They were heading to Highway 4 where there are shootings every other day
 
firefly212
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: So glad that California's gun laws (no assault weapons, extended magazines, etc.) work so well against the criminal who ignore them.


Gives em a way to keep idiots like her in jail for longer... IMO, that's a good thing.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: So glad that California's gun laws (no assault weapons, extended magazines, etc.) work so well against the criminal who ignore them.


So glad you showed up to defend criminals.
 
Capt_Clown
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

whidbey: Is that AOC?


Man can you imagine the GQP's collective heads exploding if she walks in a legally allowed version of that! It would short circuit the base so hard half the country would literally shut down out of pure cognitive dissonance.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Looks like someone was filming a movie.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FW: FW: Fw: Re: FWD: LAWLESS Commiefornia now host to speeding gangs of illegal refugee thugs!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Or as they say in Texas, armadillo removal position.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: also... finger on the trigger at speed? Yeah, that's a great idea!


Can you imagine that car going over a speed bump, and the AK just hosing down a gas station, or homeless camp or whatever? I realize it's probably semi-auto, but still. This is crazy sh*t.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So glad Florida's laws against murder stopped all those murders.

I am very intelligent.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

whidbey: BeotchPudding: So glad that California's gun laws (no assault weapons, extended magazines, etc.) work so well against the criminal who ignore them.

So glad you showed up to defend criminals.


While I will agree that hanging out of a window whilst holding a gun is moronic...it's also not particularly illegal to do so.

/ Also, for all we know, that could be a toy or a prop or an air rifle.

// Also...nobody would ever post such a thing on the internet to intentionally cause everyone to freak. Nobody. Nope.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
See now that's hot!
 
The Friendly Manual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"police reported an increase in shootings and assaults in the Golden City"

The Golden City? Lived around here 40 years and never once heard anyone call it that.

/Better than "Frisco" I guess...
 
Salmon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's probably for a porn shoot.
 
special20
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: So glad that California's gun laws (no assault weapons, extended magazines, etc.) work so well against the criminal who ignore them.


Isn't there a flagpole somewhere you can go hump?
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sarah Silverman has gone down a very interesting career path.
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

The Friendly Manual: "police reported an increase in shootings and assaults in the Golden City"

The Golden City? Lived around here 40 years and never once heard anyone call it that.

/Better than "Frisco" I guess...


I think after the "Golden State" Warriors moved to San Francisco, some people thought that suddenly it was the "Golden City."

Which is stupid, but I'm trying to figure it out, too.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I need to see her mugshot.


I mean, beyond speeding, is it illegal to hold a gun outside a car like that?  She isn't brandishing at anyone.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I cannot really tell if that's the real deal from the picture. I will say that she's never fired a Kalashnikov before if that's how she's holding it. Check out her left hand. She's definitely touching the barrel. She'd burn the absolute shiat out of her hand doing that with the real deal.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
a passenger leaned out of a Cadi holding an AK47


Isn't it spelled "Caddy"?
 
debug
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: So glad that California's gun laws (no assault weapons, extended magazines, etc.) work so well against the criminal who ignore them.


Which law does work against criminals that ignore it?  Are you saying we shouldn't have any laws because criminals just ignore them anyway?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Salmon: It's probably for a porn shoot.


I was thinking B movie.  She looks rather attractive, the car is almost pristine.  Like they were rehearsing.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I need to see her mugshot.


I mean, beyond speeding, is it illegal to hold a gun outside a car like that?  She isn't brandishing at anyone.


It's a moving car. She's brandishing at everyone.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I need to see her mugshot.


I mean, beyond speeding, is it illegal to hold a gun outside a car like that?  She isn't brandishing at anyone.


If that isn't an airsoft gun, it's an SBR.  Illegal anywhere in CA, and likely a federal felony.
 
Gaddiel
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

debug: BeotchPudding: So glad that California's gun laws (no assault weapons, extended magazines, etc.) work so well against the criminal who ignore them.

Which law does work against criminals that ignore it?  Are you saying we shouldn't have any laws because criminals just ignore them anyway?


That's exactly what goes through my head whenever it's time to file my taxes.
 
special20
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She's probably just beta testing GTA 6.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: whidbey: BeotchPudding: So glad that California's gun laws (no assault weapons, extended magazines, etc.) work so well against the criminal who ignore them.

So glad you showed up to defend criminals.

While I will agree that hanging out of a window whilst holding a gun is moronic...it's also not particularly illegal to do so.

/ Also, for all we know, that could be a toy or a prop or an air rifle.

// Also...nobody would ever post such a thing on the internet to intentionally cause everyone to freak. Nobody. Nope.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I need to see her mugshot.


I mean, beyond speeding, is it illegal to hold a gun outside a car like that?  She isn't brandishing at anyone.


Just everyone.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Guerrilla filmmaking?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Capt_Clown: whidbey: Is that AOC?

Man can you imagine the GQP's collective heads exploding if she walks in a legally allowed version of that! It would short circuit the base so hard half the country would literally shut down out of pure cognitive dissonance.


Honest question - is reaching your pinky up to type "GQP" instead of "GOP" (I assume that's meant to tie them to QAnon or something) really worth it?  I mean, it's basically "demoncrat" or "democrap", with all the associated hilarity and sophistication, but you have to use your pinky.  Like why not "GFP" - Grand farking Party or something?  The F is right there by the G.  Or GKP - incorporate a Klan reference?  Also right on the middle finger, don't even have to move it.

And now suddenly I'm cognizant of how many q's I use per post.
 
debug
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I cannot really tell if that's the real deal from the picture. I will say that she's never fired a Kalashnikov before if that's how she's holding it. Check out her left hand. She's definitely touching the barrel. She'd burn the absolute shiat out of her hand doing that with the real deal.


She's not touching the barrel, but the gas chamber is still going to get plenty hot if she fires it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Capt_Clown: whidbey: Is that AOC?

Man can you imagine the GQP's collective heads exploding if she walks in a legally allowed version of that! It would short circuit the base so hard half the country would literally shut down out of pure cognitive dissonance.

Honest question - is reaching your pinky up to type "GQP" instead of "GOP" (I assume that's meant to tie them to QAnon or something) really worth it?  I mean, it's basically "demoncrat" or "democrap", with all the associated hilarity and sophistication, but you have to use your pinky.  Like why not "GFP" - Grand farking Party or something?  The F is right there by the G.  Or GKP - incorporate a Klan reference?  Also right on the middle finger, don't even have to move it.

And now suddenly I'm cognizant of how many q's I use per post.


Meh. I'm sticking with GOPnik, myself.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It is nice to see modern gangsters are inclusive, letting women take on the role of button person.
 
jack_o_the_hills
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Article indicates it may have been a sideshow..  if so they are really upping their game.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: I need to see her mugshot.


I mean, beyond speeding, is it illegal to hold a gun outside a car like that?  She isn't brandishing at anyone.


are you farking kidding? this isn't the sudan.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: stuhayes2010: I need to see her mugshot.


I mean, beyond speeding, is it illegal to hold a gun outside a car like that?  She isn't brandishing at anyone.

are you farking kidding? this isn't the sudan.


Doesn't look like a station wagon, so it probably is a sedan. Not a coupe....


/i know
 
jim32rr
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Salmon: It's probably for a porn shoot.


So your sister found work, is Dad a co-star?
 
cwheelie
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Was she shouting "Say hello to my little friend!"?
 
