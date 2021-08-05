 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Santa apparently wants more than milk and cookies   (bbc.com)
22
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's got a present for you in his sack.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Santa impersonator."

Um....
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: He's got a present for you in his sack.


Actually I think this guy would contend that his sack is the present
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He though she was a ho ho ho
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He did it all for the nookie.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Newbiggen-by-the-Sea"?
I say old chap, WTF?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dad was a complicated man. He was a huge racist, my dad, but he still tried to be a good father, you know? Like, he would tell me that Santa Claus was black - that way, when I found out he didn't exist, it wouldn't be that big of a let down.

- Anthony Jeselnik
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad Santa?
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does this mean sexual assault doesn't make the naughty list?
 
JZDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who does he think he is, the Governor?
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'd hit that. Egg Nog. Every crease is a piece.
 
ImOscar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImOscar: [Fark user image image 500x460]

[Fark user image image 480x270]

[Fark user image image 400x220]


They need to make a 3rd
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Come sit on Santa's lap and we'll talk about the first thing that comes up."
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So if you've been bad
And cookies won't do
Just leave him a blonde
and a red-head or two
Santa Clause is coming
.
.
.
.
to town
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
SUCK MY CANDY CANE!!
 
The Third Man
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Careless Santa
Thoughtless Santa

Mono Puff - Careless Santa
Youtube hnW2ja-cmZw


/yep, that's Flansburgh from TMBG and his solo project
 
Pert
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cwheelie: "Newbiggen-by-the-Sea"?
I say old chap, WTF?


I once went to a wedding in Newbiggin-on-Lune.

For real.
 
Pert
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"He only comes once a year, but when he does he empties his sack and fills your stockings".

But seriously, lock this guy up
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
El Dudereno
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0FJU4Gr​X​ztE

Seems relevant.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why the hell else would he have a constantly updated list of naughty girls?
 
