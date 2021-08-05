 Skip to content
(News 13 Orlando)   Florida state government is refusing to give COVID-19 data to Seminole county, either in political move to hide the growing number of infections, or because everyone responsible for the task is dead   (mynews13.com) divider line
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's easier for DeSantis to pretend that everything is fine.  Beaches are open, and everyone is having a good time.
 
medicalmiracle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's crazy is their numbers are skyrocketing even with fudged numbers.
 
oldweasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going with door #2 Bob ;)
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.


We can only hope everyone in the state is already dead and we just dont know it yet
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is a Republican state.  There is a well-documented inverse relationship between Republicans and truth.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

medicalmiracle: What's crazy is their numbers are skyrocketing even with fudged numbers.


Vote Die in numbers too big to manipulate.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom lives there. JFC
 
My Klezmer Metal Cover Band
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amity, as you know, means 'friendship.'
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spectrum News reached out to Gov. Ron DeSantis' office to ask why the state has refused to send daily data to the county but have not yet heard back.

imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: thorpe: Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.

We can only hope everyone in the state is already dead and we just dont know it yet


Hey. fark you too.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You listen close and you can hear the ghost of Osceola cry.
 
OpusSoup [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: thorpe: Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.

We can only hope everyone in the state is already dead and we just dont know it yet


I'm still hanging on!
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously a violation of sunhine laws.  When I worked for the FL Supreme Court, I was told.in no uncertain terms that even the data on my workstation was public information.  It was run by Dems back then though...
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Republican has never hidden a statistic that wasn't good, or could be Olympic-gold-in-gymnastics twisted to look good.

It is so bad it's going to make last winters peak look like a nothingburger.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why track it if you are pretending it doesn't exist.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What exactly is the political advantage to not giving it to one of their own counties?
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

imauniter: Karma Chameleon: thorpe: Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.

We can only hope everyone in the state is already dead and we just dont know it yet

Hey. fark you too.


Username checks out.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida - The syphilis infected dick of America. God bless ya'll
 
FlyingFarmer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PoweredByIrony: imauniter: Karma Chameleon: thorpe: Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.

We can only hope everyone in the state is already dead and we just dont know it yet

Hey. fark you too.

Username checks out.


Username checks out
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof: What exactly is the political advantage to not giving it to one of their own counties?


The GOP's goal is to do the worst possible thing for the American people.  They wouldn't publish any numbers if they could get away with it.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is the Florida of the U.S.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently people like DeSantis only respond to lawsuits, so let them rain down until he's personally buried in courtroom misery.
 
rummonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It also seems that as of reporting this morning Florida and Texas alone account for one-third of the new cases. They have never been straightforward with their numbers.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rummonkey: It also seems that as of reporting this morning Florida and Texas alone account for one-third of the new cases. They have never been straightforward with their numbers.


I have some friends who live outside of Austin and work in the medical field. They say Austin is going crater hard once the 60k UT students get back to school. With Abbot passing laws preventing communities from requiring masks, it is going to get stupid bad.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and nutty anti vaxxers along with that shiatbag governor are doing everything they can to make sure no one is wearing masks and getting vaccinated and spare me the Desantis has urged people to get vaccinated.  He made sure the old trump humpers in the vilagers and elsewhere got it and that's it.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: thorpe: Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.

We can only hope everyone in the state is already dead and we just dont know it yet


Happened years ago...
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He must be a gator!
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Well bye Florida
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Okay, I was expecting Orange County with Orlando , but BarneyItBegins.jpg
 
QFarker
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What they are doing is criminal and anyone that votes for these people is complicit in the deaths of thousands of their neighbors.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i guess when day after day you post 0,0,0
they start to question why they are paying you...
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

QFarker: What they are doing is criminal and anyone that votes for these people is complicit in the deaths of thousands of their neighbors.


Biden and Fauci set the tone when they decided not to track breakthrough infections.  Not tracking them had the same effect as but publishing them... except that the results can not be FOIAd because they don't exist.
 
Bread314
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

thorpe: Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.


This is not new for Florida. Last year they fired Rebekah Jones, their lead data scientist, to keep her from releasing the real numbers that contradicted DeSantis.   Her response was to set up a network of contacts in the actual hospitals and morgues and release  the real data anyways. Although she was granted federal whistleblower status last year, it didn't stop his administration from arresting her for it after she was given the protection.  When it comes to COVID, DeSantis ignores the federal rules.   The case is pending
 
jso2897
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Florida was refusing to publish Covid data long before Biden was President.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

WTP 2: i guess when day after day you post 0,0,0
they start to question why they are paying you...


Lol, that's exactly what's happening.

Here's what's happening in another beacon of "freedom".

https://www.kmbc.com/article/covid-19​-​live-updates-coronavirus-in-missouri-k​ansas-city-coronavirus-covid19-vaccina​tion-1628001177/37210011
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Torn between Desantis and the crack smoking, man whore lover he ran against
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The highest number of covid cases in the country are being undercounted
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

thorpe: Florida has never, ever given accurate COVID data to anyone. They were caught multiple times fudging the numbers and since then nobody believes them any more.


Next you'll tell me that the country of origin with over a billion people doesn'thave 500-1000 new infections a day.

Hogwash.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Absolutely preposterous. As long as wacko Trumpist politicians are using the pandemic as a political tool, we will NEVER get out of this.
 
