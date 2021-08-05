 Skip to content
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Perry County, Pennsylvania....my home county. Miller Township is not that far from me, some people I know know that poor unfortunate soul.

She was laying there, but did she die before being mauled or was it from being mauled....some people are debating this on Facebook.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seriously, fark pit bulls!
Fark user imageView Full Size
Would if I could...
BOOM
 
chewd
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I adopted a pitbull once.

Worst
dog
evar

the only dog i ever regretted adopting... never again.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
You don't get that sort of thing with beagles.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pitbulls of course. Well, buckle up because here come a bunch of farkwits to explain that it's not the breed it's the owners.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: She was laying there, but did she die before being mauled or was it from being mauled....some people are debating this on Facebook.


If people are jumping in to defend the dogs then they must be pitbulls.
 
Han Dolo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They're dangerous animals that need e level of respect, caution, and care to raise and keep. It IS the breed to an extent.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: You don't get that sort of thing with beagles.

[Fark user image 274x365]


Well, not with just three.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can't stand pit bulls and I don't trust them at all.

"blah blah, it's all about how they're brought up/trained..."

More for everyone else, I guess, because I'll never have one, babysit one, or go near one if I can help it.
fark those ugly-ass little shiats.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Rhoda was a special person that would do anything for anybody and she loved her animals," Carla Mae Snow, the victim's best friend, tells CBS 21 News' Samantha York. "She loved her animals."

The feeling was not mutual
 
usahole
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My neighbor has a pitbull and she's a lovely dog, but it hasn't changed the fact that I will never get one myself
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Obviously shih tzus.

*clicks link"

Well, isn't my face red.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: You don't get that sort of thing with beagles.

[Fark user image image 274x365]


It takes longer.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark pit bulls.

Fark anybody who keeps pitbulls outside a hermetically-sealed room or as taxidermy specimens.

Fact of the matter, fark anybody who doesn't regularly say "Fark pit bulls" in a convincing manner.
 
leeksfromchichis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: You don't get that sort of thing with beagles.

[Fark user image image 274x365]


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: "Rhoda was a special person that would do anything for anybody and she loved her animals," Carla Mae Snow, the victim's best friend, tells CBS 21 News' Samantha York. "She loved her animals."

The feeling was not mutual


Her animals DID love her.
Just like I love a cheeseburger.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark all of you blaming the breed.

I'm sorry this woman lost her life, but dogs were being dogs, and they must've gotten rough. Thing is with a Pit Bull, they have a 400 pounds of pressure in their bite; even a warning can do major damage.

There's not enough information to blame the owner, or know how they were raised and kept. Three were outside, another was inside. That's a lot of dog to watch, and three of them had only been there a month.

They could have been Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Great Danes, or St. Bernards. All of those are large dogs that can inflict fatal wounds with little effort.

Have at me, but the breed isn't to blame.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Then again, counterpoint...
Fark user imageView Full Size
/Kidding, he sucks.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Obviously, she was hiding wieners in her undergarments.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
With the way Farkers talk about pit bulls, I'm surprised one of them hasn't slipped up and called them Obama voters.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Me?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Oh, I'm just here for what will surely be a sensible debate, and totally not a thread full of anecdotal evidence, a smattering of pitbull eye-bleach, and emotional outbursts.

/Oh, and the pictures of the singer, too
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Fark all of you blaming the breed.

I'm sorry this woman lost her life, but dogs were being dogs, and they must've gotten rough. Thing is with a Pit Bull, they have a 400 pounds of pressure in their bite; even a warning can do major damage.

There's not enough information to blame the owner, or know how they were raised and kept. Three were outside, another was inside. That's a lot of dog to watch, and three of them had only been there a month.

They could have been Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, Great Danes, or St. Bernards. All of those are large dogs that can inflict fatal wounds with little effort.

Have at me, but the breed isn't to blame.


You explain how dangerous the breed is simply because of their size and strength and then you say it's not the breed that makes them dangerous. Have you perhaps had a recent head injury?
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I know there's been a lot of instances since but didn't we have a story on here many years ago where the father went into the backyard and found their family pet pit bull running around with his dead daughter in its mouth like it was a chew toy?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Russ1642: Pitbulls of course. Well, buckle up because here come a bunch of farkwits to explain that it's not the breed it's the owners.


The problem with the owners being that you'd have to be a sociopath and/or an unteachable idiot to keep a pet pitbull.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's merely coincidence that if you hear about a fatal dog attack and reflexively guess "Pit Bull" you're only always right.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ less than a minute ago  

The Devil's Bartender: Obviously, she was hiding wieners in her undergarments.


"ENOUGH WITH THE PEANUT BUTTER ALREADY" -the pit bulls, probably.
 
