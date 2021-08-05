 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   If you happen to see a West African Banded Cobra slithering around Grand Prairie, Texas, the local police would like to be notified   (msn.com) divider line
21
    More: Scary, Snake, Viperidae, exotic snake permits, Venomous snake, Grand Prairie, West African, snake bite treatments, African rock pythons  
•       •       •

335 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 3:20 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



21 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's been weeks since they shot an African in cold blood.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I  the people in the area that I know are safe.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Venom from this snake causes progressive descending paralysis that, in severe cases, ends with respiratory arrest and death, according to the the National Center for Biotechnology Information."

So would seeing one of these pop up on the way outback to your grill.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Huh.  Didn't know cobras were in Africa.  And, typical of d-bag apartment renters.  Pets prohibited, but this guy has one anyway.  I'm sure it is his emotional support animal.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"this farking thread..."
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If I see that snake, I'm sure the police can follow the brown trail behind me back to the location.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good luck if you get bit. You'll wish you died. That's about 60,000 in medical bills if you are lucky.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

culebra: It's been weeks since they shot an African in cold blood.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


/laughed
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Got it!"
"Nope, that's an Indian speckled cobra. Put it back and keep looking"
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh. This is an East African Banded Cobra. Never mind.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Couple years back, we had a suicide by cobra.
It got out of the kid's car, but they found it splatted on the access road of IH 35.
https://www.statesman.com/news/201608​2​8/autopsy-teen-used-cobra-to-commit-su​icide
 
Kaw Dawg
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, just how far could it have gone from where it was last seen?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Read the instructions
Remember, if bitten, remove the cobra's rings before the swelling starts
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bermuda59: [Fark user image image 620x349]


Most overlooked movie ever made there should definitely  have been a franchise
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.