(ABL13 Houston)   Officials warn Panther Creek may have a noticeable odor after chemical spill, claim that sixty percent of the time the cleanup efforts work all the time   (abc13.com) divider line
9
    More: Sick, GALENA PARK, Chemical industry, Galena Park community, Galena Park Mayor Esmeralda Moya, Manufacturing, Chemical substance, Chemical reaction, noticeable odor Thursday morning  
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hopefully they don't have repeated spills like Cougar Creek.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Hopefully they don't have repeated spills like Cougar Creek.


Dammit.  Two minutes.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Nice.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: OkieDookie: Hopefully they don't have repeated spills like Cougar Creek.

Dammit.  Two minutes.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: bughunter: OkieDookie: Hopefully they don't have repeated spills like Cougar Creek.

Dammit.  Two minutes.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


(Shakes tardy fist)
 
SpottedOwl
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Panther P*ss (tm)
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm just going to hang out at Cougar Creek if it's all the same.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/probably obscure
 
