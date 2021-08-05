 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   Driver hospitalized after propane truck explodes, showing why it's never wise to tempt the wrath of Hank Hill   (abc6.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Truck, English-language films, driver of a propane truck, Van, Automobile, back deck, Wednesday afternoon, Diesel engine  
•       •       •

52 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 5:35 PM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE)- The driver of a propane truck has been sent to the hospital after his truck exploded on Wednesday afternoon, causing a nearby house to catch fire.

That truck looks really good for one that just exploded:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Thanks, website editor, for including the state. But if the whole truck had exploded, that house wouldn't standing.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Hank Hill would never misuse propane to cause damage and mayhem

That's disrespecting lady propane
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Head to feet, you won't cause a leak. Feet to head, everyone's dead.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.