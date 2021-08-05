 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Corona movie theater shooter blames his actions on voices in his head, although the fact that he stopped taking his schizophrenia prescription probably has more to do with it   (abc7.com) divider line
69
    More: Sick, Orange County, California, Riverside County, California, Joseph Jimenez, Corona movie theater, Victim, Inland Empire, The Victim, Anthony Barajas  
•       •       •

620 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 2:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A very good chance the psychotropic meds he was given caused more problems than his stopping taking them. Multiple studies show treating symptoms of schizophrenia with meds cause life time harm to the brain. Evidence based treatment recommends a form of CBT. But since that is not quick and easy with no profit for drug companies it is generally ignored in the US.
 
Iworkformsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: A very good chance the psychotropic meds he was given caused more problems than his stopping taking them. Multiple studies show treating symptoms of schizophrenia with meds cause life time harm to the brain. Evidence based treatment recommends a form of CBT. But since that is not quick and easy with no profit for drug companies it is generally ignored in the US.


I'd love for you to cite CBT as treatment for schizophrenia...
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend you can't see told me the meds I am taking is killing him... so I had to stop. I had to save my friend you can't see, or hear. See?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more upset that he's not wearing his mask correctly.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its odd that so many schizoid episodes involve killing.

Like thats our factory setting.

Why dont we write songs or paint when we have a psychotic break?
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if the gun was illegally obtained.  I don't believe the laws in the state allow schizos to have guns
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Jimenez had gone to the theater with three friends, who told investigators they were alarmed and snuck out of the theater because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema and was acting strangely, the Orange County Register reported in a story Monday. They didn't warn anyone."

wonderful farking friends...
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its odd that so many schizoid episodes involve killing.

Like thats our factory setting.

Why dont we write songs or paint when we have a psychotic break?


I bet some people do, but instead of being on the news for murder they get stuff like grammies and grants
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know it's kind of a shiatty beer, but that's no reason to shoot someone.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my next door neighbor stopped taking his and holy shiat did he decline rapidly

/luckily he was old as hell and was just wandering around trying to get into all the other apartments
//ok if he's still alive he's still old as hell, but just no longer living here
///kinda sad since he was always good for a hello and a smile
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: dothemath: Its odd that so many schizoid episodes involve killing.

Like thats our factory setting.

Why dont we write songs or paint when we have a psychotic break?

I bet some people do, but instead of being on the news for murder they get stuff like grammies and grants


Im not sure about that.

Great artists are, generally, self involved and socially maladroit but I cant think of many in modern times who were straight up schizophrenic.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its odd that so many schizoid episodes involve killing.

Like thats our factory setting.

Why dont we write songs or paint when we have a psychotic break?


that's kind of the essence of breaking. haywire and chaotic.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Iworkformsn: eurotrader: A very good chance the psychotropic meds he was given caused more problems than his stopping taking them. Multiple studies show treating symptoms of schizophrenia with meds cause life time harm to the brain. Evidence based treatment recommends a form of CBT. But since that is not quick and easy with no profit for drug companies it is generally ignored in the US.

I'd love for you to cite CBT as treatment for schizophrenia...


There is a very long list but here is a start for you.
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=t​reating+schizophrenia+with+CBT&hl=en&a​s_sdt=0&as_vis=1&oi=scholart
The multiple studies showing treating symptoms of schizophrenia without meds and has 3xs more positive lifetime effect than starting with meds that really screw up the D2 levels for years to life.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: "Jimenez had gone to the theater with three friends, who told investigators they were alarmed and snuck out of the theater because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema and was acting strangely, the Orange County Register reported in a story Monday. They didn't warn anyone."

wonderful farking friends...


If he did nothing but get twitchy with a gun, those kids would be America-hating narcs who canceled a poor, troubled patriot.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe if the voices in your head tell you to kill people... dont listen to them?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its odd that so many schizoid episodes involve killing.

Like thats our factory setting.

Why dont we write songs or paint when we have a psychotic break?


Because of society is violent to begin with. So, when pushed hard enough or not in control we act out in same.
Most of us are under threat of being fired. Which by extension is a threat of homelessness. Which means danger.
Why wouldn't our default be violence? We killed the natives.
Our answer to most things is State sanctioned violence of some sort.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Wonder if the gun was illegally obtained.  I don't believe the laws in the state allow schizos to have guns


Likely started life legally and went through a negligence lock.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: Wonder if the gun was illegally obtained.  I don't believe the laws in the state allow schizos to have guns


Then nobody would have a gun
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: dothemath: Its odd that so many schizoid episodes involve killing.

Like thats our factory setting.

Why dont we write songs or paint when we have a psychotic break?

I bet some people do, but instead of being on the news for murder they get stuff like grammies and grants


Or slit their wrist
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to do more to keep guns out of the dangerously mentally ill, like this specimen.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: "Jimenez had gone to the theater with three friends, who told investigators they were alarmed and snuck out of the theater because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema and was acting strangely, the Orange County Register reported in a story Monday. They didn't warn anyone."

wonderful farking friends...


The police might have killed their friend.

Maybe he was not supposed to have a gun, etc.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: We need to do more to keep guns out of the dangerously mentally ill, like this specimen.


Yeah well we're never going to hold someone responsible for losing their gun.
Despite being all about responsibility.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Its odd that so many schizoid episodes involve killing.

Like thats our factory setting.

Why dont we write songs or paint when we have a psychotic break?


Many do - they just don't make the papers until after they're dead and famous.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Iworkformsn: eurotrader: A very good chance the psychotropic meds he was given caused more problems than his stopping taking them. Multiple studies show treating symptoms of schizophrenia with meds cause life time harm to the brain. Evidence based treatment recommends a form of CBT. But since that is not quick and easy with no profit for drug companies it is generally ignored in the US.

I'd love for you to cite CBT as treatment for schizophrenia...

There is a very long list but here is a start for you.
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=t​reating+schizophrenia+with+CBT&hl=en&a​s_sdt=0&as_vis=1&oi=scholart
The multiple studies showing treating symptoms of schizophrenia without meds and has 3xs more positive lifetime effect than starting with meds that really screw up the D2 levels for years to life.


We found the one farker who has never been to a porn site.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: bhcompy: Wonder if the gun was illegally obtained.  I don't believe the laws in the state allow schizos to have guns

Then nobody would have a gun


Don't tease me
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: proteus_b: "Jimenez had gone to the theater with three friends, who told investigators they were alarmed and snuck out of the theater because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema and was acting strangely, the Orange County Register reported in a story Monday. They didn't warn anyone."

wonderful farking friends...

If he did nothing but get twitchy with a gun, those kids would be America-hating narcs who canceled a poor, troubled patriot.


Even if ("Even though" actually seems more accurate) they didn't give a shiat if he murdered other people, you'd think they might be a bit worried their crazy friend with a gun might shoot himself.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bhcompy: waxbeans: bhcompy: Wonder if the gun was illegally obtained.  I don't believe the laws in the state allow schizos to have guns

Then nobody would have a gun

Don't tease me


🤜🤛
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lack of  understanding how psych meds work is part of the problem combined with the unethical issue of direct to consumer ads for psych drugs. The US is the only country that allows drugs ads, the rest of the world understand it is harmful and unethical. There are some useful psych drugs but they are just handed out in the US as chemical restraints instead of actual treatment.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: We need to do more to keep guns out of the dangerously mentally ill, like this specimen.


Ok.

Not having any clue how he got it, what do you propose?  Because saying "we need to do more" without detailing what those more things are is useless.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ketchuponsteak: proteus_b: "Jimenez had gone to the theater with three friends, who told investigators they were alarmed and snuck out of the theater because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema and was acting strangely, the Orange County Register reported in a story Monday. They didn't warn anyone."

wonderful farking friends...

The police might have killed their friend.

Maybe he was not supposed to have a gun, etc.


Killing him would have been preferable to the two completely innocent people that died.
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a nephew who fried his brain on bath-salts (so he claims... but he did fry it on something) and now he is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.  He did this almost 8 years ago, and since then it's been a slow, continuous cycle of see a therapist, go on meds, he decides he knows more than the therapist, stops going, quits the meds, eventually has an outburst, gets picked up, put on a 72-hr hold (that always gets extended), and then start over.

We can't keep letting these people decide for themselves whether they will continue to take the meds that keeps them from being a threat to society.  I don't know what the answer is, but this ain't it.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Ketchuponsteak: proteus_b: "Jimenez had gone to the theater with three friends, who told investigators they were alarmed and snuck out of the theater because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema and was acting strangely, the Orange County Register reported in a story Monday. They didn't warn anyone."

wonderful farking friends...

The police might have killed their friend.

Maybe he was not supposed to have a gun, etc.

Killing him would have been preferable to the two completely innocent people that died.


Sure. That's why Jacob Blake's shooting was accepted as "farking around and finding out" by the community.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Not having any clue how he got it, what do you propose?  Because saying "we need to do more" without detailing what those more things are is useless.


Bring back the state hospital system and legally compel the dangerously mentally ill to live there under the supervision of professionals. This would also greatly relieve the homeless epidemic.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: I have a nephew who fried his brain on bath-salts (so he claims... but he did fry it on something) and now he is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.  He did this almost 8 years ago, and since then it's been a slow, continuous cycle of see a therapist, go on meds, he decides he knows more than the therapist, stops going, quits the meds, eventually has an outburst, gets picked up, put on a 72-hr hold (that always gets extended), and then start over.

We can't keep letting these people decide for themselves whether they will continue to take the meds that keeps them from being a threat to society.  I don't know what the answer is, but this ain't it.


Well, for better or worse, the Supreme Court disagrees with your sentiment.  Being a schizophrenic does not automatically put you into the group of being a threat to harm yourself or others, so they can't be forcibly institutionalized or forcibly medicated(unless they are forcibly institutionalized).  It's one case where personal liberty and/or autonomy is not in the best interests of society, but given that it came down from the Supreme Court itself, it's unlikely to change anytime soon.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

proteus_b: UltimaCS: proteus_b: "Jimenez had gone to the theater with three friends, who told investigators they were alarmed and snuck out of the theater because they believed he had brought a gun into the cinema and was acting strangely, the Orange County Register reported in a story Monday. They didn't warn anyone."

wonderful farking friends...

If he did nothing but get twitchy with a gun, those kids would be America-hating narcs who canceled a poor, troubled patriot.

Even if ("Even though" actually seems more accurate) they didn't give a shiat if he murdered other people, you'd think they might be a bit worried their crazy friend with a gun might shoot himself.


The overwhelming majority of American suicides use a gun. With that logic, everyone who applies for one needs a psych screening. I'm sure gun-loving patriots would be happy with that.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: I have a nephew who fried his brain on bath-salts (so he claims... but he did fry it on something) and now he is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.  He did this almost 8 years ago, and since then it's been a slow, continuous cycle of see a therapist, go on meds, he decides he knows more than the therapist, stops going, quits the meds, eventually has an outburst, gets picked up, put on a 72-hr hold (that always gets extended), and then start over.

We can't keep letting these people decide for themselves whether they will continue to take the meds that keeps them from being a threat to society.  I don't know what the answer is, but this ain't it.


The just handing out meds and having no idea on what they actually do to the brain is a big part of the problem and the US having no public mental health beds available for people not under a hold related to the criminal justice system. The US has only 10% of the mental health beds now compared to US beds in 1970.
 
gbv23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not this crap again

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The lack of  understanding how psych meds work is part of the problem combined with the unethical issue of direct to consumer ads for psych drugs. The US is the only country that allows drugs ads, the rest of the world understand it is harmful and unethical. There are some useful psych drugs but they are just handed out in the US as chemical restraints instead of actual treatment.


/
Thanks Allegra
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: NotThatGuyAgain: Not having any clue how he got it, what do you propose?  Because saying "we need to do more" without detailing what those more things are is useless.

Bring back the state hospital system and legally compel the dangerously mentally ill to live there under the supervision of professionals. This would also greatly relieve the homeless epidemic.


How do you "legally compel" people who are not rational?
 
proteus_b
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: The overwhelming majority of American suicides use a gun. With that logic, everyone who applies for one needs a psych screening. I'm sure gun-loving patriots would be happy with that.


I absolutely think anyone buying a gun should be subjected to a psych screening. I do think people should have the right to exercise the privilege of protecting themselves with a firearm, but definitely subject to some conditions.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Highly evolved sloth: I have a nephew who fried his brain on bath-salts (so he claims... but he did fry it on something) and now he is a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic.  He did this almost 8 years ago, and since then it's been a slow, continuous cycle of see a therapist, go on meds, he decides he knows more than the therapist, stops going, quits the meds, eventually has an outburst, gets picked up, put on a 72-hr hold (that always gets extended), and then start over.

We can't keep letting these people decide for themselves whether they will continue to take the meds that keeps them from being a threat to society.  I don't know what the answer is, but this ain't it.


Pay them to stay on their meds?
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

bhcompy: it's unlikely to change anytime soon.


It should.
Not because they are a threat to society, in most cases, but because its totally unacceptable to have the streets filled with mentally ill homeless who could be helped with meds and counseling.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: The US has only 10% of the mental health beds now compared to US beds in 1970.


Chicken/egg, though.  If they had 100% of the beds, could they populate them?  If a person doesn't want to take their meds, do you think they're going to want to be institutionalized?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: bhcompy: it's unlikely to change anytime soon.

It should.
Not because they are a threat to society, in most cases, but because its totally unacceptable to have the streets filled with mentally ill homeless who could be helped with meds and counseling.


It's hilarious that this is all technically Geraldo's fault.
And he takes no responsibility whatsoever
 
fsbilly [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Iworkformsn: eurotrader: A very good chance the psychotropic meds he was given caused more problems than his stopping taking them. Multiple studies show treating symptoms of schizophrenia with meds cause life time harm to the brain. Evidence based treatment recommends a form of CBT. But since that is not quick and easy with no profit for drug companies it is generally ignored in the US.

I'd love for you to cite CBT as treatment for schizophrenia...

There is a very long list but here is a start for you.
https://scholar.google.com/scholar?q=t​reating+schizophrenia+with+CBT&hl=en&a​s_sdt=0&as_vis=1&oi=scholart
The multiple studies showing treating symptoms of schizophrenia without meds and has 3xs more positive lifetime effect than starting with meds that really screw up the D2 levels for years to life.


Could you maybe whittle that down to 3-5 articles that support your claims? I have read a bunch of abstracts and it looks like there is some recent research, but the bulk of what I am seeing either recommend CBT in concert with medication, or they're studies with extremely small sample sizes. Sounds interesting...
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bhcompy: Magnanimous_J: NotThatGuyAgain: Not having any clue how he got it, what do you propose?  Because saying "we need to do more" without detailing what those more things are is useless.

Bring back the state hospital system and legally compel the dangerously mentally ill to live there under the supervision of professionals. This would also greatly relieve the homeless epidemic.

How do you "legally compel" people who are not rational?


Legally compel means force.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

dothemath: bhcompy: it's unlikely to change anytime soon.

It should.
Not because they are a threat to society, in most cases, but because its totally unacceptable to have the streets filled with mentally ill homeless who could be helped with meds and counseling.


Societally, yes, but that boils down to the personal rights thing, which is what the courts decided on.  According to the decisions over the years, you don't have to be rational to have rights, you just need to not be dangerous to yourself and others, and you're assumed to not be dangerous until proven otherwise, and that dangerous status can easily revert back to non-dangerous once you're back in control, which starts the cycle again.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It was probably the voices in his head that told him to quit taking his medication too.
 
dothemath
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bhcompy: dothemath: bhcompy: it's unlikely to change anytime soon.

It should.
Not because they are a threat to society, in most cases, but because its totally unacceptable to have the streets filled with mentally ill homeless who could be helped with meds and counseling.

Societally, yes, but that boils down to the personal rights thing, which is what the courts decided on.  According to the decisions over the years, you don't have to be rational to have rights, you just need to not be dangerous to yourself and others, and you're assumed to not be dangerous until proven otherwise, and that dangerous status can easily revert back to non-dangerous once you're back in control, which starts the cycle again.


If people are living on public property then the public should be able to intervene. I would imagine that a lot of them would end up being grateful for the help eventually.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: bhcompy: Magnanimous_J: NotThatGuyAgain: Not having any clue how he got it, what do you propose?  Because saying "we need to do more" without detailing what those more things are is useless.

Bring back the state hospital system and legally compel the dangerously mentally ill to live there under the supervision of professionals. This would also greatly relieve the homeless epidemic.

How do you "legally compel" people who are not rational?

Legally compel means force.


Okay, Ronald.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.