(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Three arrests in three days? That's a surprised mug shot   (abc7.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ah, Homeless Hank at it again. I do call homeless people that with my friends to be funny.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Something tells me if he had a job and an apartment and some bills to pay he wouldn't be doing this stuff

My point is if you don't have skin in the game you're not going to participate in society

Sadly we feel like getting some skin in the game should be a luxury why we think that I don't know
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Heyyyyy, buddeee
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Probably illegally parked anyway
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm dating myself here, but there was a guy from Kentucky who was arrested about 3-5 times week. I think it was determined that he was only out of jail about a total of 50 days over a 5 year period, or something ridiculous like that.

He'd get popped for public intox, go to jail, get out 2-3 days later, and be back in for the same thing  within 24 hours.

He was so popular on Fark, we 503'd the county clerk's server. The Clerk had to even go so far as to limit access so it wouldn't happen again.

Wish I could remember that guy's name.
 
danvon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Found him.  Henry Earl.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The 1st time........!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

The 2nd time......!
Fark user imageView Full Size

The 3rd time......!!!!!!
Fark user imageView Full Size

I can't believe that he could get away w/that kinda shat, force that guy to get a Hair Cut & get a Job so he can be like his Big brother Bob......!!!
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
After he drove off in his new ride, I just wanna know which drive-thru he went to.
 
Por que tan serioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

danvon: I'm dating myself here, but there was a guy from Kentucky who was arrested about 3-5 times week. I think it was determined that he was only out of jail about a total of 50 days over a 5 year period, or something ridiculous like that.

He'd get popped for public intox, go to jail, get out 2-3 days later, and be back in for the same thing  within 24 hours.

He was so popular on Fark, we 503'd the county clerk's server. The Clerk had to even go so far as to limit access so it wouldn't happen again.

Wish I could remember that guy's name.


There is a heart wrenching documentary about that poor lost soul titled "Drunk In Public"  and you are not being an asshole though, right?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ain't just meth - dude genuinely looks like a psych meds casualty
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

danvon: Found him.  Henry Earl.


Him and Patrick Tribett were both early Fark memes.

Probably not Fark's finest hour.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
At some point you'd hope that it twigged in his brain that "Maybe crime just isn't for me..."

Can we bring back the pillory?
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I bet that guy's high school year book had him pegged as the "Most Likely To Be Arrested Three Times In Three Days".
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another threefer arrested

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He needs a lawyer to give him some good advice.
 
Trik
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
There's something wrong with that guy or he wants to be in jail for some reason.
Either way he should be evaluated to see if he belongs in jail or another type of institution.
 
danvon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Por que tan serioso: danvon: I'm dating myself here, but there was a guy from Kentucky who was arrested about 3-5 times week. I think it was determined that he was only out of jail about a total of 50 days over a 5 year period, or something ridiculous like that.

He'd get popped for public intox, go to jail, get out 2-3 days later, and be back in for the same thing  within 24 hours.

He was so popular on Fark, we 503'd the county clerk's server. The Clerk had to even go so far as to limit access so it wouldn't happen again.

Wish I could remember that guy's name.

There is a heart wrenching documentary about that poor lost soul titled "Drunk In Public"  and you are not being an asshole though, right?


Different person.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Something tells me if he had a job and an apartment and some bills to pay he wouldn't be doing this stuff

My point is if you don't have skin in the game you're not going to participate in society

Sadly we feel like getting some skin in the game should be a luxury why we think that I don't know


If only society didn't force him to take meth and steal!!!! Curse you society!!!!!
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
IT'S A GIRL MY LORD / IN A FLATBED FORD
AND HOMELESS DUDE / IS DRIVING... SHE

/i'm out
//y'all take it easy
///aaargh
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Trik: There's something wrong with that guy or he wants to be in jail for some reason.
Either way he should be evaluated to see if he belongs in jail or another type of institution.


I think he just wants to get the f*ck out of Glendale.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Another threefer arrested

[Fark user image image 615x409]


If only that was real
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dustin_00:

After he drove off in his new ride, I just wanna know which drive-thru he went to.

Sir, this is a Wendy's.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Something tells me if he had a job and an apartment and some bills to pay he wouldn't be doing this stuff

My point is if you don't have skin in the game you're not going to participate in society

Sadly we feel like getting some skin in the game should be a luxury why we think that I don't know


Yeah, no one with an apartment or a job has ever stolen a vehicle before.
 
54n71460
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

danvon: I'm dating myself here, but there was a guy from Kentucky who was arrested about 3-5 times week. I think it was determined that he was only out of jail about a total of 50 days over a 5 year period, or something ridiculous like that.

He'd get popped for public intox, go to jail, get out 2-3 days later, and be back in for the same thing  within 24 hours.

He was so popular on Fark, we 503'd the county clerk's server. The Clerk had to even go so far as to limit access so it wouldn't happen again.

Wish I could remember that guy's name.


Hey I memmber!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blondambition: Trik: There's something wrong with that guy or he wants to be in jail for some reason.
Either way he should be evaluated to see if he belongs in jail or another type of institution.

I think he just wants to get the f*ck out of Glendale.


Then he could've just started walking in any direction. It's not a big city.
 
