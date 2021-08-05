 Skip to content
 
Mom makes kids help her take out the trash
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Its nice to see kids these days help with the household chores.
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My father said that if he wanted to take out the trash, he wouldn't have had children.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The family that slays together stays together.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yakety Yak (2007 Remaster)
Youtube epCN0f7FTIY
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Made? My mother can call, at anytime, and I'll be dressed and ready, by the time she arrives.
And this has always been the case. Who are theses people who have to beg their kids?
Clearly you've never had a boot to the head. Or a bottle.
Also. Family is family. WTF. Family ask and you do. Otherwise you're just an other asshole
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn Trumper Redneck White Proudboy oh oops. Never mind
 
BigMax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The suspect has been claimed by Turkey, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Greece and Serbia.
 
pheelix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The report also said that the suspect's children told police that the argument ensued after Randy Allen confronted their mother about a website she had allegedly been using, though no specifics about the site were provided.

I wonder what her Fark handle was.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Nuff said.....on my story!!!!
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thessalonica. Now that's a name.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one of the more depressing things I've read today.
 
danvon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I keep telling people that this is why you have to plan ahead. Figure out what each kid can lift, figure out the maximum each bag can weigh, and divvy it up accordingly. Many hands make light work, but you still have to consider all the circumstances first.

Like Joe Pesci said in Casino, you have the hole dug before you kill the guy. Next thing you know, somebody comes along and you're digging 2 holes.
 
MBooda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Thessalonica. Now that's a name.


Θεσσαλονίκης. She's obviously Greek.

/more like medea
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She should have had him stuffed and mounted so the kids would still have a father figure to look at
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Careful with that ax Eugene
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: That's one of the more depressing things I've read today.


I'm sure she was tired of this crap
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Big_Doofus: That's one of the more depressing things I've read today.


agreed. she should have taken out an insurance policy, let it age then push him down the stairs.
 
Ow! That was my feelings!
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Random Acts of Kindness - Restoring Faith in Humanity 46-Video that makes bad day a little better
Youtube aX7mbjQ2SVM
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Does not approve.
 
Panatheist
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Bit hey, she still loves her children and is doing her best right? Like her kids should totally get over it and forgive her
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Nice job, mom. Usually parents just fark their kids if they want to make sure they're ruined for life. You had to make sure they'll be serial killers.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Kids, will you help mommy take out the trash? Ofcorpse we will.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Thessalonica. Now that's a name.


Yes! Thessalonica, holy smokes. I wonder if her siblings are named Matthew, Mark, Luke, and Johnica.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Panatheist: Bit hey, she still loves her children and is doing her best right? Like her kids should totally get over it and forgive her


Considering my father tried to set me and my mother on fire.......
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Nice job, mom. Usually parents just fark their kids if they want to make sure they're ruined for life. You had to make sure they'll be serial killers.


Ladies and gentlemen clearly not a Dexter fan
 
indy_kid
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I wanna know how big the dude was if that woman and 2 teens couldn't move him - even after cutting off his legs!
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
but it was still too 'eavy
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
