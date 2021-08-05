 Skip to content
(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Church and The Chameleons, as well as a Dusty Hill In Memoriam. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #241. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
note: yeah, zz top aren't exactly "alternative". but they had a huge impact on the music scene of the 80's (yes, other eras as well, but this is an 80's show), and they certainly weren't "pop". so we'll have a brief tribute.
;
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Standing by..."

/Note: I will probably miss posting the playlist next week, as the bugkiller will be treating my apartment for bedbugs. Covid allowed the tenants to skip the monthly visit, and the drug addict had quite a colony when he died. They prefer fresh food and went for a walk.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: "Standing by..."

/Note: I will probably miss posting the playlist next week, as the bugkiller will be treating my apartment for bedbugs. Covid allowed the tenants to skip the monthly visit, and the drug addict had quite a colony when he died. They prefer fresh food and went for a walk.


oh my. that's well below average. sorry 'bout that mate.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello.
I watched That Lil' Ol' Band From Texas last week.
They all came across as really nice.
I loved the bit where they were asked how they stayed together for 50 years & they couldn't really think of anything other than that they couldn't really imagine playing in a band with anyone else.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest


you'll shovel spoonfuls of sugar down and dance madly during the show?

/knows dick all about baking
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Good morning or evening, it's your choice.

I don't know what day is today but I'd love it to be Friday.

Just for once I'm early enough to grab some food before the show. Chicken in veggies sounds good and hopefully it also tastes good. I'll be back soon.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest

you'll shovel spoonfuls of sugar down and dance madly during the show?

/knows dick all about baking


The cookies are a birthday gift. The dancing is a given.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest

you'll shovel spoonfuls of sugar down and dance madly during the show?

/knows dick all about baking


Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest


Never would have guessed you were a Def Leppard fan
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: note: yeah, zz top aren't exactly "alternative". but they had a huge impact on the music scene of the 80's (yes, other eras as well, but this is an 80's show), and they certainly weren't "pop". so we'll have a brief tribute.
;


Fully deserved tribute.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest

you'll shovel spoonfuls of sugar down and dance madly during the show?

/knows dick all about baking

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest

Never would have guessed you were a Def Leppard fan


Imagine MY surprise.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Not one to wear to church. Which is okay. I don't go to church.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Not one to wear to church. Which is okay. I don't go to church.


canary.contestimg.wish.comView Full Size


I've got one of these for answering the door to proselytizers
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Good morning or evening, it's your choice.

I don't know what day is today but I'd love it to be Friday.


Today's my Friday! Wrapping up a project and heading out to the forest for a week! Squeeeee...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Lioness7: Good morning or evening, it's your choice.

I don't know what day is today but I'd love it to be Friday.

Today's my Friday! Wrapping up a project and heading out to the forest for a week! Squeeeee...


Camping trip!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: ultraluzer: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest

you'll shovel spoonfuls of sugar down and dance madly during the show?

/knows dick all about baking

Madison_Smiled: Hi everybody. Just put a batch of shortbread cookies in the oven and wrapped up an emergency vacuuming session. Ready when you are!

/"I will shake this sealed sugar container to break up the lumps"
//you can guess the rest

Never would have guessed you were a Def Leppard fan

Imagine MY surprise.


LOL Watched their music videos with the sound off. Joe Elliot was sorta hot back in the day.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Not one to wear to church. Which is okay. I don't go to church.


Purrfect for Friday :)
I can't refrain from adding that it seems to be the second favourite t-shirt of Pista, after Batman, naturally.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Not one to wear to church. Which is okay. I don't go to church.

[canary.contestimg.wish.com image 600x576]

I've got one of these for answering the door to proselytizers


They stopped bothering me after I stitched the piece in my profile pic and hung it on my door. I didn't do it to stop them, it was just an unintended benefit.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Lioness7: Good morning or evening, it's your choice.

I don't know what day is today but I'd love it to be Friday.

Today's my Friday! Wrapping up a project and heading out to the forest for a week! Squeeeee...


Wow! That 's a purrfect Friday! Enjoy!
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: Lioness7: Good morning or evening, it's your choice.

I don't know what day is today but I'd love it to be Friday.

Today's my Friday! Wrapping up a project and heading out to the forest for a week! Squeeeee...


Nice! Have fun, stay safe, and don't forget to bring the PF flag in case you travel to any peaks.
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Sorry but what music that was?... A perfect background for "we're all gonna die"?...
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Pista: Today's show attire


T-shirt today

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RoxnSox [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Not one to wear to church. Which is okay. I don't go to church.


I'm wearing this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

RoxnSox: Pista: Today's show attire
[Fark user image 800x1067]

Not one to wear to church. Which is okay. I don't go to church.

I'm wearing this:
[Fark user image 600x600]


Much more understated than Pista's, but nonetheless awesome.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


jeeze i feel all boring as hell now. just stripes.

/client meeting later.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 850x1133]

jeeze i feel all boring as hell now. just stripes.

/client meeting later.


Don't ever go on TV wearing that
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thank you for listening to Some Assembly Required Jazz.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
note: the station is gonna be giving some tix away. no, airfare is not included if you live out of the area :0P

https://kuci.org/wp/daze/
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pista:

Don't ever go on TV wearing that

fixed.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well... I wear a t-shirt with "WILD YOUNG & BEAUTIFUL" printing... Hmm...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
gap.comView Full Size

Where would the Rockabilly scene be without Dusty?
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: [Fark user image 850x1133]

jeeze i feel all boring as hell now. just stripes.

/client meeting later.


It's not that bad. At least you're not wearing a tie...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Err, Psychobilly.
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
So Madness was a one-off?
 
