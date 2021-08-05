 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KIRO-7 Seattle)   If a tree falls in the forest, does it make a sound? If a non-permitted shack built illegally in the woods by a squatter 'mysteriously' bursts into flames, is it arson? 'River Dave' in a position to answer the second question   (kiro7.com) divider line
27
    More: Followup, Associated Press, New Hampshire, Manchester, New Hampshire, David Lidstone, current owner, previous owner, Leonard Giles, Bowl Championship Series  
•       •       •

808 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 1:48 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
how many times are we greenlighting this arson?
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we get one more River Dave greenlight, he's going to find a forever home. Please forward!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: how many times are we greenlighting this arson?


Three and counting!
 
Jeff5
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And then the murders started...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's almost like someone isn't getting the right answer about what to do with a hermit
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
On the one hand, I agree with the land owner. I wouldn't want somebody living on my property either.
On the other hand, how the hell do you not know that somebody build a 2.5 story cabin with all that crap around it, and is living on your property? When even the locals know the guy well enough to give him a quirky nickname. If you don't even look at your property then maybe you deserve to lose it to squatters.
 
Fano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
He'll have plenty of time to answer that when he's living in a van down by the river
 
special20
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that I want to smack News 7's website designer in the feels?
 
special20
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know a guy that dealt with a hobo camp on his property by making a giant sling shot, and launching 5 pound bags of sugar into their camp. Turns out that in Florida, when you spread a bunch of sugar all over the ground...
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size

..and all manner of pests that like sweet stuff in the dirt.
 
RevengeOfOkonkwo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
River Dave in still in jail isn't he? Why would he have to answer the second question?
 
Jeff5
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

RevengeOfOkonkwo: River Dave in still in jail isn't he? Why would he have to answer the second question?


That's what the murders were about.

When River Dave asks you a question he expects an answer...
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People when it's not their stuff:  He's not hurting anything.
People when it's their stuff:  Um, that's mine.. leave it alone.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: It's almost like someone isn't getting the right answer about what to do with a hermit


Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Way hay and up she rises
Er-lie in the morning!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: On the one hand, I agree with the land owner. I wouldn't want somebody living on my property either.
On the other hand, how the hell do you not know that somebody build a 2.5 story cabin with all that crap around it, and is living on your property? When even the locals know the guy well enough to give him a quirky nickname. If you don't even look at your property then maybe you deserve to lose it to squatters.


If you're an American you're saying this on the land that it isn't yours.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No human being, or their unpermitted, unapproved, unauthorized cabin, is illegal.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: On the one hand, I agree with the land owner. I wouldn't want somebody living on my property either.
On the other hand, how the hell do you not know that somebody build a 2.5 story cabin with all that crap around it, and is living on your property? When even the locals know the guy well enough to give him a quirky nickname. If you don't even look at your property then maybe you deserve to lose it to squatters.


Because many families own property that's passed down that rarely gets visited.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There once was a hermit named Dave...
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Boys will be boys... he was just arson around.
 
rfenster
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: There once was a hermit named Dave...


Who was forced to live in a cave.
 
Richard Corinthian-Leather [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What about his cat and his chickens?

One of the other greened things mentioned that he had a cat and some chickens. I want to know that they're okay.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Imagine owning so much land in a developed, Northeast state, that you don't even know when someone is living in a two story house with several outbuildings around it for years.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: There once was a hermit named Dave...


Who kept subby's mom in a cave...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Dave's not here!
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Being off the grid used to be called being a hillbilly.
 
LoneCoon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Begoggle: On the one hand, I agree with the land owner. I wouldn't want somebody living on my property either.
On the other hand, how the hell do you not know that somebody build a 2.5 story cabin with all that crap around it, and is living on your property? When even the locals know the guy well enough to give him a quirky nickname. If you don't even look at your property then maybe you deserve to lose it to squatters.

If you're an American you're saying this on the land that it isn't yours.


I once saw a T-shirt that had a picture of a Native American that said "You should have fought harder." Every time someone mentions that America is one giant Native American graveyard, it makes me think of that shirt.
 
culebra
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Has he tried living in the river?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Imagine owning so much land in a developed, Northeast state, that you don't even know when someone is living in a two story house with several outbuildings around it for years.


Place a The Hunt reference here. 😁
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.