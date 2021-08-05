 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boston Herald)   Cops suspected couple might be trafficking drugs, but the fact that they could afford a new apartment in Boston was apparently the real proof   (bostonherald.com) divider line
26
    More: Dumbass, Renting, Class B drugs, Apartment, Methamphetamine, Controlled Substances Act, James J. Bulger, Rental agreement, Drug Enforcement Administration  
•       •       •

1039 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damn, what the hell happened? I just saw this yesterday:

When I left in 2007, I was paying $550 or so to rent one bedroom in a large, three-bedroom apartment in Brookline. Geez.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The real giveaway is if they can afford a parking space.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Thats it! Im takin' the kids and goin' to my sistahs!"

- Some Boston girlfriend
 
Reverend J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Damn, what the hell happened? I just saw this yesterday:

When I left in 2007, I was paying $550 or so to rent one bedroom in a large, three-bedroom apartment in Brookline. Geez.

[Fark user image 850x471]


$2000 for a one bedroom in Sommerville? I wish.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bougie!? They used "bougie" in the bloody article!?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reverend J: bostonguy: Damn, what the hell happened? I just saw this yesterday:

When I left in 2007, I was paying $550 or so to rent one bedroom in a large, three-bedroom apartment in Brookline. Geez.

[Fark user image 850x471]

$2000 for a one bedroom in Sommerville? I wish.


Might depend on how far away you are from Davis Square.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Damn, what the hell happened? I just saw this yesterday:

When I left in 2007, I was paying $550 or so to rent one bedroom in a large, three-bedroom apartment in Brookline. Geez.

[Fark user image 850x471]


Ah, I paid $650/month for a tiny studio near BU in 1988, and $1000 for a run-down 3 bedroom in Alston right next to the train tracks.
 
HailRobonia [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Damn, what the hell happened? I just saw this yesterday:

When I left in 2007, I was paying $550 or so to rent one bedroom in a large, three-bedroom apartment in Brookline. Geez.

[Fark user image 850x471]


The rent is, indeed, too damn high. During the pandemic I have been working from home, and honestly there is no reason for me to work in the office more than once a month at most. I had high hopes that my remote working would be permanent so I could move further away from the city to somewhere more affordable, but nope, it seems like starting in September they want us to come in at least 3 times per week. For reasons.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: When I left in 2007, I was paying $550 or so to rent one bedroom in a large, three-bedroom apartment in Brookline. Geez.


So the rent has climbed from $1650 to $2190? Doesn't seem totally out of order...
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh the list is for one-bedroom apartments. Well. I am paying $1500+ in Nebraska (2 bed)...
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Damn, what the hell happened? I just saw this yesterday:

When I left in 2007, I was paying $550 or so to rent one bedroom in a large, three-bedroom apartment in Brookline. Geez.

[Fark user image image 850x471]


You know that things have changed a lot since this happened in the Seaport District, which was a dilapidated mess for a long, long time.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: The real giveaway is if they can afford a parking space.


And the ultimate luxury? A garage or covered parking space.

Scraping ice and snow in the winter sucks.

But I might like that at the moment -- it's a 97F heat wave in Tel Aviv right now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Damn, what the hell happened? I just saw this yesterday:

When I left in 2007, I was paying $550 or so to rent one bedroom in a large, three-bedroom apartment in Brookline. Geez.

[Fark user image image 850x471]


Greedy developers started buying up lots and properties like crazy about 10 years ago and building luxury condos, which drove up the prices everywhere.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: gameshowhost: The real giveaway is if they can afford a parking space.

And the ultimate luxury? A garage or covered parking space.

Scraping ice and snow in the winter sucks.

But I might like that at the moment -- it's a 97F heat wave in Tel Aviv right now.


Did they close the beach again?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CarnySaur: You know that things have changed a lot since this happened in the Seaport District, which was a dilapidated mess for a long, long time.


I was back in Boston for a few days a few years ago. Met someone in the Seaport District.

JAW. FLOOR.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harvard owns most of Allston, now.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proteus_b: Did they close the beach again?


Not that I've heard. But I might have missed it.

I've been holed up in my flat with A/C and ice cream for days because of the heat. Not to mention a potential fourth coronavirus wave growing at the moment because of assholes who still won't get vaccinated.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Harvard owns most of Allston, now.


Damn. LA (Lower Allston) was where my first apartment was after I graduated from BU.

I'm betting even LA is too expensive now.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is a huge surge in investment capital to buy up properties and use them as rental.

Most of the new Seaport building units are bought up in blocks and used as rentals or short term stays.

Great to be a seller right now, sucks to try to buy.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Jake Havechek: Harvard owns most of Allston, now.

Damn. LA (Lower Allston) was where my first apartment was after I graduated from BU.

I'm betting even LA is too expensive now.


In '16, my housemate sold the condo we lived in in Allston, and I had to move back to the sticks because I was priced out of the market.  One bedrooms were always a little steep, but in a few short years they just skyrocketed. Unless I win the lottery or or become a CEO, I'll probably never live in the city ever again.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: In '16, my housemate sold the condo we lived in in Allston, and I had to move back to the sticks because I was priced out of the market.  One bedrooms were always a little steep, but in a few short years they just skyrocketed. Unless I win the lottery or or become a CEO, I'll probably never live in the city ever again.


That's too bad. My condolences. I have very fond memories of Allston.

My heart died a little when I found out that Our House (West) closed. My friends and I practically lived there around the late '90s to the mid-2000s.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Jake Havechek: In '16, my housemate sold the condo we lived in in Allston, and I had to move back to the sticks because I was priced out of the market.  One bedrooms were always a little steep, but in a few short years they just skyrocketed. Unless I win the lottery or or become a CEO, I'll probably never live in the city ever again.

That's too bad. My condolences. I have very fond memories of Allston.

My heart died a little when I found out that Our House (West) closed. My friends and I practically lived there around the late '90s to the mid-2000s.


Oh yeah, it was a fun place to live. Every type of restaurant you wanted to go within walking distance, and Boston proper less than 20 minutes away by T or car.  I was there for 20 years, 4 of those in Oak Square, Brighton.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The cops followed him into the lobby and cuffed him - but he said he wanted to speak to them in a "private area," so he led them up to an apartment on the sixth floor, according to documents. That was Haskins' apartment, and she "eventually" let them in, police wrote.

Idiot.  What did he think was going to happen?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There was this awesome BBQ joint in Allston called Soul Fire. It was a sit down place but they did delivery too. Their pulled pork sandwiches were excellent, and their southern fried chicken tenders and you could get single ribs. I think they closed for good 4 years ago, though.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: There was this awesome BBQ joint in Allston called Soul Fire. It was a sit down place but they did delivery too. Their pulled pork sandwiches were excellent, and their southern fried chicken tenders and you could get single ribs. I think they closed for good 4 years ago, though.


Last time I was in Boston, the only places still around that I knew was Zaftig's Deli and The Publick House in Brookline. But I was there for only two quick days.

There was also Eagle's Deli in Cleveland Circle. But I'd never go there. BC sucks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Jake Havechek: There was this awesome BBQ joint in Allston called Soul Fire. It was a sit down place but they did delivery too. Their pulled pork sandwiches were excellent, and their southern fried chicken tenders and you could get single ribs. I think they closed for good 4 years ago, though.

Last time I was in Boston, the only places still around that I knew was Zaftig's Deli and The Publick House in Brookline. But I was there for only two quick days.

There was also Eagle's Deli in Cleveland Circle. But I'd never go there. BC sucks.


For steak and cheese subs, Big Daddy's Pizza on Western Ave. was the best. The steak was never burned and they used Land 'o Lakes cheese.  Their pizza was so-so.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.