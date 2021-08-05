 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Underwear Day, so I'll keep this headline brief   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
27
    More: Misc, Marilyn Monroe, Abraham Lincoln, Little Orphan Annie, United States, WKRP in Cincinnati, Rebecca De Mornay, first time, President of Brazil  
•       •       •

270 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 1:34 PM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In honor of the day, I am not wearing any
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's not all jockey to make the first pun.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panties.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Let's not all jockey to make the first pun.


Bra-vo
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Who the fark is coming up with these stupid 'holidays'?
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, could a merkin be considered underwear?

/just asking for... never mind
 
zulius
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Already? Wow, that really crept up on me. Butt, why did they have to wedge it in to this month?

OK, enough cracks already.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

zulius: [Fark user image image 400x211]


Man there was really a lot of sexual assault in that movie
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, the salad days of OldFark.
This thread would be a couple of h7ndred posts long by now of examples being modeled by various attractive people.
Alas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Only psychos and shut ins wear tighty whiteys.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who the fark is coming up with these stupid 'holidays'?


And I thought they were all food related. Are we supposed to be eating our underwear? Have I been doing it wrong this whole time?
 
KamikazeCraig [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When underwear was our go-to porn ...
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Who the fark is coming up with these stupid 'holidays'?


The various industries that make the things they're selling.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Joshudan: In honor of the day, I am not wearing any


Avenue Q - I'm Not Wearing Underwear Today
Youtube Al2ehbSLcnQ
 
freidog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, we know.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: When underwear was our go-to porn ...
[i.imgur.com image 592x798]


My mom worked at Sears back in the 70's when I was a wee lad....oh soon as the new catalogs came in, I took them up to my room...good times.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What are you wearing under there?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

KamikazeCraig: When underwear was our go-to porn ...
[i.imgur.com image 592x798]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB

Dated a girl in 1985, we were both 17 at the time. During our first sexual encounter, she gave me her leopard skin bikini panties. I didn't even ask for them. She just threw them at me. Tho9ught it was cute...I stashed them into a toy safe I had in my bedroom closet and forgot about them.

I moved from the family's house and left it behind...

in 1995 my parents come to my home in MD, they were still in NY and they said that they found the toy safe and gave it back to me.  I waited until they left...

I pry open the safe and put my hand in. I pull out some rolling papers, a few books of matches and then I feel something soft...I pull it out and it's my ex-GF's panties!  Totally forgot about them! They were so tiny!  I took a better look at them and all the elastic was dry rotted and so I threw them away.

Years later the ex reaches out to me via e-mail and I remind her of this story...

"Yeah, I gave them to you because they were so wet, and I hated wearing wet panties so I went commando the rest of the day."

heh-heh...
 
