(Al Jazeera)   In latest salvo against China, the US approves sale of artillery to Taiwan   (aljazeera.com) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Artillery, Diplomacy, potential sale of howitzer artillery systems, United States, Howitzer, United States Department of Defense, Defense Security Cooperation Agency, State Department approval  
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Tough shiat, China
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cue up the xenophobic. Woot. Merica.
 
Green_Knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cannons? pfft get into the modern era already.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M270_Mu​l​tiple_Launch_Rocket_System

Missiles FTW
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thatll be a headache for the Chinese Marines when they come splashing ashore.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now imagine if we gave them missiles and technology on the same scale as Israel.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Mainland china's going to end up in a time dilation field if they keep farking around.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

dothemath: Thatll be a headache for the Chinese Marines when they come splashing ashore.


Only if you think China cares about casualties. They didn't in Korea so assuming nothing has changed all the fancy artillery in Taiwan might buy a few hours.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RTOGUY: dothemath: Thatll be a headache for the Chinese Marines when they come splashing ashore.

Only if you think China cares about casualties. They didn't in Korea so assuming nothing has changed all the fancy artillery in Taiwan might buy a few hours.


The problem is, Taiwan isn't China, and they don't share a land connection.  China would have to assault a beach with landing craft instead of just marching hordes of people across a border.

If they can't get the marines on the beach faster than the artillery can get them off the beach, then their invasion is not going to be a success.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

toraque: RTOGUY: dothemath: Thatll be a headache for the Chinese Marines when they come splashing ashore.

Only if you think China cares about casualties. They didn't in Korea so assuming nothing has changed all the fancy artillery in Taiwan might buy a few hours.

The problem is, Taiwan isn't China, and they don't share a land connection.  China would have to assault a beach with landing craft instead of just marching hordes of people across a border.

If they can't get the marines on the beach faster than the artillery can get them off the beach, then their invasion is not going to be a success.


"Taiwan isn't Korea" derp
 
steve_wmn
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Cannons? pfft get into the modern era already.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M270_Mul​tiple_Launch_Rocket_System

Missiles FTW


Eh. Barrage rockets. Expensive US defense contractor barrage rockets.  Good for some applications and overkill in others.  Plus they're inflexible in range. That entire rocket is going to burn even if you're only shooting 4 miles down range.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Cannons? pfft get into the modern era already.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M270_Mul​tiple_Launch_Rocket_System

Missiles FTW


M270? Even old Uncle Sam is ditching them for HIMARS. I bet you dollars to donuts a singe Paladin can squeeze off 14 guided rounds faster than a single MLRS can. They're a biatch to reload.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There was also an announcement reported today that Hong Kong residents who are currently here are being given a visa extension.  (Well, 'deferral of removal')

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-0​5​/biden-offers-hong-kong-citizens-us-sa​fe-haven/100354460
 
Yawp
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Recent war games using predicted Chinese capabilities indicated China would be able to roll over Taiwan. [As I recall in about five years.] A decisive factor in wrecking the hypothetical Chinese assaults was if Taiwan gained mobile artillery. This sale is almost certainly the result of those games.
 
powhound
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Oneiros: There was also an announcement reported today that Hong Kong residents who are currently here are being given a visa extension.  (Well, 'deferral of removal')

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-08-05​/biden-offers-hong-kong-citizens-us-sa​fe-haven/100354460


Good. Fark China

/Mrs. Pow is Chinese
//Fark her too

///in a different way you sick farks
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Chinese fire drills will never be the same.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

toraque: China would have to assault a beach with landing craft instead of just marching hordes of people across a border.


And the Chinese AF and Navy will be a biatch for the artillery but thats modern war.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cman: Tough shiat, China


Yep. They have no leverage here - we should continue expanding our relations with Taiwan until we're satisfied that they're at zero risk of being invaded. What's Beijing going to do - sell arms to Texas?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: What's Beijing going to do - sell arms to Texas


A fruitless endeavor as Texas pretty much has all the artillery they need.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Green_Knight: Cannons? pfft get into the modern era already.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/M270_Mul​tiple_Launch_Rocket_System

Missiles FTW


There's apparently an extension to the deal in the works that would supply Taiwan with HIMARS. Which would be fantastic. In the spirit of "credit where credit is undeniably / grumblingly due," this is one of exceedingly few things that the Trump Administration actually did right.
 
