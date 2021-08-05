 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Man puts a 13-foot skeleton on his front yard with a sign that reads "See you soon, idiots" to encourage people to get vaccinated   (wral.com) divider line
    North Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina, Jesse Jones, Prevention, Death, WRAL-TV, yard display  
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wwwcache.wral.comView Full Size


"In his yard stands a 13-foot tall skeleton, depicting an unvaccinated person, with a sign hanging on him that says, "Not vaccinated, see you soon, idiots!"

There's also several tombstones representing unvaccinated people, some with political messages, like "I listened to Trump" and "I got my news from Fox.""
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
MAGAts vandalizing his home in 3... 2... 1...  I hope he has security cameras so that we can see a followup story here on Fark.
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wanna donate to a gofundme so he can keep putting it up.

Also thouse Skeletons are awesome we have one and he is looking though our trees in the yard.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone recently got banned from Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
 
the_colonel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's brilliant.

With just an easy change of signage, he's ready for a post-apocalyptic Halloween party for the survivors!
 
blahpers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehellisthis: [Fark user image 557x610]


For sale: MAGA shirts.  Never worn.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I need to buy him a round.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy has a pretty epic Halloween set up every year.  We always go by every year to see what new stuff he's added.  He has a full size dinosaur, usually chomping on a baby, as part of his display.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
shiat. I got vaccinated before I knew I would grow to 13 feet.

Vaccines stunted my growth!

/just a pitiful 6 feet.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zafler
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Wow, not even trying for subtlety is he?

loginportal.funnyjunk.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nirbo: shiat. I got vaccinated before I knew I would grow to 13 feet.

Vaccines stunted my growth!

/just a pitiful 6 feet.


Shoes must be expensive.
 
