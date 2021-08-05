 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   Dollar General issues recall of foldable loungers after reports of certain body parts getting injured or amputated. No word if victims were so very scared. (Help)   (pix11.com) divider line
46
    More: Interesting, Consumer Product Safety Commission, foldable loungers, Recall election, True Living Sling Loungers, Dollar General, reports of the chairs, recalled loungers, U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission  
•       •       •

824 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 11:46 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is one time you really don't want a five finger discount.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, those are just like the ones my family had when I was a kid in the 80s. It's amazing I made it to adulthood with all of my fingers and limbs intact.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wow, amputated fingers?

I mean, I can see getting a pretty good pinch or cut but these chairs must be sharp as fark to lop a finger clean off.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had never been to one of those Dollar stores but one time I went in to get some toiletries as I was out of town. I got a can of shaving cream, razors and some toothpaste...

The next day I go to shave my face, and I squirt the shaving cream on my face and it fell off. Completely, right into the sink...wouldn't even stick to my face.

I knew then, everything they sold was crap.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I had never been to one of those Dollar stores but one time I went in to get some toiletries as I was out of town. I got a can of shaving cream, razors and some toothpaste...

The next day I go to shave my face, and I squirt the shaving cream on my face and it fell off. Completely, right into the sink...wouldn't even stick to my face.

I knew then, everything they sold was crap.


For a moment, I thought your face fell into the sink.
 
joaquin closet [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need help soonish...
 
frieque
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you for the flashback to what is still one of my most memorable Fark threads, which I had the pleasure of following in real time.
 
drtgb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there a FARK thread once upon a time that relates?

I believe it involved folding chairs.....
 
Monocultured
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First generators, now lawn chairs. Police should be on the lookout for a rogue product designer/amputee fetishist.
 
Katwang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People just need to be careful where they put their booger picker.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: wow, amputated fingers?

I mean, I can see getting a pretty good pinch or cut but these chairs must be sharp as fark to lop a finger clean off.


I'd bet usually it's a de-gloving (google if you don't know), and if you're from east bumfark shopping at a dollar general you're probably not taken to the best surgeon in the state or the infection after takes the finger.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird.
Things that cost a dollar are usually very reliable.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Muzzleloader
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LMAO! Good call one of the best threads ever!
/the twig or the berries
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm mailing one to Mr Fingers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folk'll never lose a toe, and then again some folk'll
 
Pincy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drtgb: Wasn't there a FARK thread once upon a time that relates?

I believe it involved folding chairs.....


No no no, I think you are thinking of streetlights.
 
medius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
still the best place for a cocoa sampler box
 
efefvoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dollar General, despite what their name would lead any reasonable person to believe, is not a dollar store. Don't get me wrong, they sell cheap crap, they just sell chap crap that costs more than $1
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Dollar General, do you really expect a quality product?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Weird.
Things that cost a dollar are usually very reliable.


Most of the store is more than a dollar. It's supposed to be like a tiny walmart in a lot of ways. Although I wouldn't even trust the motor oil they sell is actually Mobil and not counterfeit Mexican rebranded recycled corn oil. But hey you can get reliably drunk there for like $4. They got those extra tall cans of malt liquor.
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
good thing I have a detachable penis
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Salmon: wow, amputated fingers?

I mean, I can see getting a pretty good pinch or cut but these chairs must be sharp as fark to lop a finger clean off.


I've become way too jaded. I can honestly see somebody cutting the their finger and then just taking a hatchet to chop off the rest for a giant payday. There's probably lots of people out there that would give up a pinky for a million bucks.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarwiOdrade: Some folk'll never lose a toe, and then again some folk'll


You can take the sentence "It is not" and apply contractions to get to:

- It isn't

... or ....

- It's not

... but not ...

- It'sn't

Dunno why
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: Most of the store is more than a dollar.


Those motherfu*kers...
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: There's probably lots of people out there that would give up a pinky for a million bucks.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Or a toe
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
There's a store just around the corner from me that is sort of midway between a Walmart and a Dollar store.

Although nobody is allowed to smoke in the building, every adult in the place, customers and clerks, stinks of cigarettes.

Disgusting.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder if they're also in the generator business.
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Salmon: wow, amputated fingers?

I mean, I can see getting a pretty good pinch or cut but these chairs must be sharp as fark to lop a finger clean off.


If the chair collapses with a nominal expected weight person, it would easily sever a finger. Just note the nominal weight for a customer of that chair is 220+ lbs.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
CSB:

When I was like 5 we lived in apartments that had these ancient 1950's lounge chairs by the pool, and the base was one L-shaped piece of metal and the adjustable back was another L-shaped piece of metal, and when folded flat, these two L-shaped pieces of metal fit together LIKE SCISSORS.

and I'm like 5, kneeling facing back of the chair, playing with the adjustable back, when I accidentally release the latch, and the chair folds flat, with me holding on to the back, and it makes a big noise and I'm startled and I start to cry, and my parents run out to me thinking I just cut off all 8 of my fingers, but no, i was OK

Out of instinct, I had let go of the back and landed on hands open, and they had to show me, "look you could have cut off all your fingers" and I was like "oh, good thing i didn't do that"

It never occurred to us to talk to the management and get rid of the chairs.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A super cheap thing from China that's dangerous?  Weird.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: steklo: I had never been to one of those Dollar stores but one time I went in to get some toiletries as I was out of town. I got a can of shaving cream, razors and some toothpaste...

The next day I go to shave my face, and I squirt the shaving cream on my face and it fell off. Completely, right into the sink...wouldn't even stick to my face.

I knew then, everything they sold was crap.

For a moment, I thought your face fell into the sink.


from poltergeist. I would use one of the later scenes but they are very gruesome and I don't want to get farked up Fark.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ya got what ya paid for.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: CSB:

When I was like 5 we lived in apartments that had these ancient 1950's lounge chairs by the pool, and the base was one L-shaped piece of metal and the adjustable back was another L-shaped piece of metal, and when folded flat, these two L-shaped pieces of metal fit together LIKE SCISSORS.

and I'm like 5, kneeling facing back of the chair, playing with the adjustable back, when I accidentally release the latch, and the chair folds flat, with me holding on to the back, and it makes a big noise and I'm startled and I start to cry, and my parents run out to me thinking I just cut off all 8 of my fingers, but no, i was OK

Out of instinct, I had let go of the back and landed on hands open, and they had to show me, "look you could have cut off all your fingers" and I was like "oh, good thing i didn't do that"

It never occurred to us to talk to the management and get rid of the chairs.


Back in the old days, that was just part of growing up. When I was in first grade (dare I admit, 1970) I fell off the monkey bars at school on the concrete. No padding, no turf, nothing - just good old fashion concrete. They didn't even bother calling my parents to let them know. I came home with a giant bandage on my head which ultimately required stitches. I remember my mom being really pissed but my dad said 'he'll be OK - that's just part of being a boy'
 
nitropissering
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's just missed labeled. Harbor Freight sells them as wire cutters.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: steklo: I had never been to one of those Dollar stores but one time I went in to get some toiletries as I was out of town. I got a can of shaving cream, razors and some toothpaste...

The next day I go to shave my face, and I squirt the shaving cream on my face and it fell off. Completely, right into the sink...wouldn't even stick to my face.

I knew then, everything they sold was crap.

For a moment, I thought your face fell into the sink.


The Incredible Melting Farker.  As seen on MST3K.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
DG is simply awful. They plop their stores down in any rural or impoverished area with a lack of DG like predation and simply extract money from the area through deceptive, overpriced product. There is nothing cheap about it. My GF bought a 10 garden hose there for $5. It had aluminum connectors to ensure it would weld itself to a brass hose bib through electrolysis. But you have to get there first by taping up hose side of those connectors as they spew water at each end, brand new. I sealed them up with rescue tape and hose clamps and felt like a truly handy man. I did not realize that all I had accomplished was to bypass the designed in pressure relief bypass. I realized it when the hose split itself for a foot.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

efefvoC: Dollar General, despite what their name would lead any reasonable person to believe, is not a dollar store. Don't get me wrong, they sell cheap crap, they just sell chap crap that costs more than $1


They have the domain name (dg.com) of the first company I worked for: Data General [RIP]
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Seems like people love to shop in any place with a dollar in the name. Dollar General, Family Dollar, Dollar Tree. I'm going to open The Dollar Emporium. Nothing that you need, but hey, it's only a dollar, you consumer whore.
 
dothemath
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: DG is simply awful. They plop their stores down in any rural or impoverished area with a lack of DG like predation and simply extract money from the area through deceptive, overpriced product. There is nothing cheap about it. My GF bought a 10 garden hose there for $5. It had aluminum connectors to ensure it would weld itself to a brass hose bib through electrolysis. But you have to get there first by taping up hose side of those connectors as they spew water at each end, brand new. I sealed them up with rescue tape and hose clamps and felt like a truly handy man. I did not realize that all I had accomplished was to bypass the designed in pressure relief bypass. I realized it when the hose split itself for a foot.


You should send this in to Readers Digest's "Drama in Real Life" category.
 
Airius
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

McGrits: Salmon: wow, amputated fingers?

I mean, I can see getting a pretty good pinch or cut but these chairs must be sharp as fark to lop a finger clean off.

If the chair collapses with a nominal expected weight person, it would easily sever a finger. Just note the nominal weight for a customer of that chair is 220+ lbs.


220 pounds is pretty low... I am healthy and weigh more than that because I am tall, and in decent shape. An NBA center can be 300 pounds.

These people are spheroids of 300 pounds of fat.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: There's probably lots of people out there that would give up a pinky for a million bucks.


Malice 1993 scene
Youtube 16BhsTmTTqs
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: I had never been to one of those Dollar stores but one time I went in to get some toiletries as I was out of town. I got a can of shaving cream, razors and some toothpaste...

The next day I go to shave my face, and I squirt the shaving cream on my face and it fell off. Completely, right into the sink...wouldn't even stick to my face.

I knew then, everything they sold was crap.


me and a friend try out different $ store items to separate the wheat from the chaff. they do have some brand name items at decent prices. as always, you have to shop with an eagle eye and get to know the prices. steklo, the way you phrased "I squirt the shaving cream on my face and it fell off." my eyebrows hit the ceiling. I thought your face fell off. good god, i'd want my $1 back.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.