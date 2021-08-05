 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Anti vaxxer makes series of Youtube videos documenting his dealing with Covid and why "it's nothing to be afraid of". The videos stop after a couple of weeks. I wonder why   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
    More: Fail  
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone with proper software and skills needs to make condolence cards for these people.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Question: Do the patriotic chocking noises sound different with the accent?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Womp womp womp
Youtube tKdcjJoXeEY
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Question: Do the patriotic chocking noises sound different with the accent?


Much higher class.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
These stories are getting all to common.

Tis' like an omen ... a sign if you will.

Anyway
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Let's say it isn't deadly, a really bad flu that keeps you sick for 2-3 weeks isn't enough of a reason to vaccinate?  Then, you are better off as worm food.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I really, absolutely, completely want this to be true, but now I doubt the existence of COVID, vaccines, and solicitors.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"It's no worse than a cold." (next day) "It's no worse than the flu." (next day) "It's no worse than brain-eating amoeba ." (next day) "**cough**...**gurgle**"
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
at least he died doing what he loved. . .
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Not a single fark given.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pincy
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
God Bless those Germans and their perfectly cromulent words for how I am feeling right now.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Someone deepfake Hilary killing him in his sleep. Maga
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
FTFA:

He said on the vlog: 'Last night was pretty dreadful. The symptoms had massively ramped up.
'I spent six hours in a fetal position trying to block out the pain.
'Every part of my body was wracked with pain.
'I didn't get any sleep. It was agony. My breathing got constricted for about an hour.'
Despite these revelations, he admits he did not feel like he was in any real 'danger'.
'I didn't get the point where I would have had to be hospitalised.
'Things did get worse, but I am glad I got Covid-19.
'These are things we have to suffer. You have to trust your immune system.'

-

When keeping it real goes wrong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

khitsicker: Question: Do the patriotic chocking noises sound different with the accent?


Yes. They go "pig, pig" instead of "choke, choke."

It's cockney rhyming slang. "Choke" rhymes with "pig in a poke."

/Follow me for more useful British-to-American translations.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You have to trust your immune system.


It's probably what killed you numb nuts.  You ate yourself alive.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Someone with proper software and skills needs to make condolence cards for these people.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'd send this as a condolence telegram.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Circusdog320: These stories are getting all to common.

Tis' like an omen ... a sign if you will.

Anyway


Maybe we should have a new Fark tab for these. They're starting to clutter up the main page.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
img.gifglobe.comView Full Size
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You would think a man educated at Oxford and from a nation that was able to just about conquer the world despite the population collectively breaking into baby talk as often as possible would have been smarter. I hope there will be some childlike rhyme made up about him. 'Widdle Leslie always lied he got COVID then he died now widdle Leslie Lykins widdle wife has cried.'
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
'I hope I've got it. I hope it is Covid. I'd rather the antibodies than the jabs.'

Wanna know how I know you don't know how vaccines work?

/I got the jab
//now I have the anitibodies
///no COVID.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sniderman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bye-Bye Dumbass
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't get the attitude of, "I don't need a vaccine, I'm fit and I trust my immune system."

What the hell do they think a vaccine is?  It's basically exercise and training for your immune system, if it helps them to think of it that way.  A vaccine is not some alternative to your own immune system - indeed the vaccine only works well if you do have a healthy immune system.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: 'I hope I've got it. I hope it is Covid. I'd rather the antibodies than the jabs.'

Wanna know how I know you don't know how vaccines work?

/I got the jab
//now I have the anitibodies
///no COVID.


"I'll trust muh healthy immune system," says the plague rats, who don't understand how the immune system works.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Someone deepfake Hilary killing him in his sleep. Maga


That's what I was thinking. Somewhere some Q is thinking that he was taken out for showing the truth.
 
pdieten
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
'These are things we have to suffer. You have to trust your immune system.'

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Eh.  It's the mail.  I'm as doubtful of this story as their usual Woman With Strange Fetish Marries An Avocado Be Outraged and Tittlated story.  They basically just make up a narrative to fit their editorial direction and run it.  This one is almost custom built to pander to their idiot readers, implying that their own in house idiocy is just as smart as some college graduate learnin'. That someone leaned on them to be pro-vaxx is great news for the idiots that read it, though.  Maybe it will help.


With that said, if this guy actually existed:

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
From the comments

"Many 'anti-vaxxers' are not anti vaxxers at all. This is NOT a vaccine. Vaccines give immunity. Google it. This does not give immunity. It is also still in trials. Many 'anti-vaxxers' are waiting for the trials to be over to be able to study the statistics and make an informed decision as to whether they have this JAB or not."

"People who have recovered have the same immunity but it lasts longer than the jab"

I'd put money on them getting this crap from other stupid comments.  The stupidity is the only thing that spreads more than COVID now.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Thanks for the feel good story subby.
Every damn day.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Let's say it isn't deadly, a really bad flu that keeps you sick for 2-3 weeks isn't enough of a reason to vaccinate?  Then, you are better off as worm food.


People laughing off "a bad case of the flu" have never had a bad case of the flu. I had it once really bad around Christmas of '07 or '08 and it was the absolute worst I've ever felt. Just existing was exhausting.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: What the hell do they think a vaccine is?


An experimental cocktail of 5G nanoparticles, antifreeze, cell-invading DNA that turns you gay, tracking chips, itty-bitty marks-o-the-Beast, and a serum that forces kids to produce more adrenochrome that can be harvested for later use by Satan-worshipping members of the Democrat party. Study it out.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Moar of this
 
Zizzowop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Imagine years from now someone will be talking about their Uncle Fred and how he died be a complete moron by not protecting himself from a disease we had a vaccine for. You really can't fix stupid.
 
dallylamma
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He tells viewers he wants to get 'antibodies and natural immunity in my blood' rather than receive a vaccine.

It worked.  He's immune from Covid now.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: I don't get the attitude of, "I don't need a vaccine, I'm fit and I trust my immune system."

What the hell do they think a vaccine is?  It's basically exercise and training for your immune system, if it helps them to think of it that way.  A vaccine is not some alternative to your own immune system - indeed the vaccine only works well if you do have a healthy immune system.


I think that's just it, actually. I wonder if we'd have a higher vaccination rate if PBS or someone did a good documentary on basic immunology. A LOT of the anti-vax bullshiat I've heard just tells me that the general public has no real understanding of the immune system or vaccination.
 
chawco
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I think its good to highlight these stories, they may push at least a few people into taking the vaccine.

But, I don't know if the article was woerd on mobile, but it repeated itself.over and over with no actual.coherent structure. They requested his tweets, copy paste style, like 4 times, same content.

I know its the daily fail but Jesus fark guys.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This guy died 9 days after posting, that republican guy died 5 days after posting something similar. Are we not using ventilators any more? I had a friend that died from Covid last year and he was in the hospital for 3 weeks beforehand with 1 week on the ventilator. Or is Delta just that fast?
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The realities of the 99.9% who get covid?

Damn, did it up its kill rate?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: This guy died 9 days after posting, that republican guy died 5 days after posting something similar. Are we not using ventilators any more? I had a friend that died from Covid last year and he was in the hospital for 3 weeks beforehand with 1 week on the ventilator. Or is Delta just that fast?


Because of the metric system?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: This guy died 9 days after posting, that republican guy died 5 days after posting something similar. Are we not using ventilators any more? I had a friend that died from Covid last year and he was in the hospital for 3 weeks beforehand with 1 week on the ventilator. Or is Delta just that fast?


Hopefully by this point the health care workers have just started smothering these folks with a pillow to free up the bed for a more worthy occupant, so they never get to waste time with the ventilator.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The ventilator is a last resort. You should be settling up your affairs when you get put on one.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh well.  Glad he's gone.

Idiot.
 
