(MSN)   Florida Man goes to brush his teeth, finds an Iguana in his toilet. No word on why was he brushing his teeth in the toilet   (msn.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the hell did you eat?!?!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the Ajax gets your teeth cleaner
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Never heare'd of that one before, but there's always a 1st....!!!!!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, iguanas aren't "terrifying".
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe he was in Tiajuana
Eating barbequed iguana
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No word on why was he brushing his teeth in the toilet

I suppose if you shiat in a bucket behind the garage, it's hard to imagine a toilet being in the same
room as sink.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the iguana was using its own toothbrush, and left the seat clean, who cares.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean when he doesn't use the toilet, he doesn't brush his teeth?
 
wildlifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big deal. I was staying in a cabin in the GA mountains one time and I got up in the middle of the night  to go to the bathroom. When I turned the light on, there was a giant mouse on the toilet seat. I closed the lid and flushed the SOB! Good times!
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: What the hell did you eat?!?!


Fark user image

He's just prepping for the ronpocalypse.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hardee har har, Subby.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skyn_floote
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
talk about draining the lizard
 
