(CNN)   Does this fall under "jack booted government thugs can't tell me what to do?"   (cnn.com) divider line
23
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"My personal choice"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Let these mofos die. Fark em.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People who think they have a strong immune system don't need to leave.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fight fire with fire, I say.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
All of the science isn't in on what fire does to things. I'm going to wait and see the effects first.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I HAVE RIGHT!!!

*burns to death along with whole family*
 
Oneiros
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
River Fire?

How did we get to the point where bodies of water are flammable?
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Walker: "My personal choice"
[Fark user image 850x402]


Also pictured: half the people in Florida every hurricane season.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
People in other parts of the country sometimes give me shiat for living in New England and having to deal with snow.

I just tell them that we have water here and it doesn't catch on fire every year.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If they can evacuate you for an emergency they will never stop evacuating you.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I personally don't know anyone who has burned to death. These so-called "fire men" are engaging in scare tactics pushed by Big Water.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No.  Only Sheriffs hold any constitutional authority under the patriot derpretation.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes. To some it really does. I hope they stay just to stigginit.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
year after year, this. send out a few prisons populations with shovels and let them turn soil. fresh air will do them good.
 
Rocket To Russia
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They want you out of yer house so they can take yer gunz n bibles! Study it out!
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Fight fire with fire, I say.


Actually
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fake news. These so-called 'wildfires' are nothing more than a liberal hoax. I believe in freedom and I'm not going anywhere.
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Having to evacuate is stupid. The California wildfires of 2020 killed 33 people. California has a population of 39.5 million. That's way better than a 99% survival rate!

99% survival rate!

I like those odds. No thanks on your stupid evacuation, liberals. I'll take my chances and stay put!
 
shoegaze99 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Karma Chameleon: All of the science isn't in on what fire does to things. I'm going to wait and see the effects first.


Exactly. Don't people realize that extreme cold can kill you? A lot of people who avoided fire ended up freezing to death in the winter. Better to face the fire head-on and build up a tolerance to the heat than to risk freezing to death.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I hope it does.

Darwinism needs to make a comeback. Stop protecting idiots. Improve the gene pool in the process.
 
MOPAR BLUE [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Reminds me of a years ago winner of a HOTY.

STFU and DIAF, I think it was.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Forest Service no longer fights structure fires IIRC. Pretty soon they'll stop rescuing people. If you have to live in a remote wilderness because it's so beautiful, then either evacuate when you're told, or die.
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I don't care if trees near me spontaneously explode into flames.  You can't make me leave my home. I'm vaccinated.

/ there is lots of stoopidity to go around.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

