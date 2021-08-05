 Skip to content
(Hindustan Times)   According to the Hindustan Times, Japan is planning to rocket straight past "developing nukes" and will be deploying them to one of the tensest regions on earth   (hindustantimes.com) divider line
15 Comments     (+0 »)
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah.  Why use nukes when they can use giant mecha.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Dear "journalist", missiles ≠ nukes.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
seen those islands before. toyo films. monsters out the wazoo in that region. no swimming allowed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I guess the Japanese are trying to get nuked once per century.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That's some fine reporting there, Lou.  The country which abhors nukes more than any on earth is going to forward deploy them?  Sure.  Let's roll with that.

Ignorant author is ignorant.
 
Fano
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Macros missile massacre mounts
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
A lot of news sources are reporting this so its real... except for the nuke part... whoever wrote this is a moron.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gandhi is just trying to distract everyone.  Keep your eyes open for any sudden integer overflows in South Asia.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So far Japan has only nuked Fukushima
 
Two16
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
images.theconversation.comView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't think so.
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I think the literal translation is Happy Fun Self Defense Spicy Rockets.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Dear "journalist", missiles ≠ nukes.


Also, for the record, an Olympics air pistol is not an assault rifle.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Warthog: The country which abhors nukes more than any on earth is going to forward deploy them?


They've explicitly stated they can build and deploy a nuclear weapon in a very short amount of time if needed, and its Japan's nuclear weapon's policy to maintain this "one screw turn away" readiness.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Japanes​e​_nuclear_weapon_program#De_facto_nucle​ar_state
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: Dear "journalist", missiles ≠ nukes.

Also, for the record, an Olympics air pistol is not an assault rifle. AK-47
 
