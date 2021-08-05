 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Can you evict a tenant for being vaccinated? One Canadian landlord decides to test the limits of the law and human stupidity   (thecanadian.news) divider line
12
    More: Facepalm, Landlord, Renting, Vaccine, Real estate, Eviction, Lease, Apartment, Rental agreement  
•       •       •

478 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Aug 2021 at 2:19 PM (20 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times was that article put through Google Translate?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the original (warning: paywalled)
https://www.thestar.com/news/gta/2021​/​08/05/this-is-an-unvaccinated-house-on​tario-landlord-files-eviction-notice-o​ver-tenants-vaccinated-guests.html
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I don't know about the law, subby, but there are no limits to human stupidity.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
No way this stands.  And somebody ought to beat the ever-loving shiat out of that landlord.

They can say 'sorry' afterwards as is the  custom.
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: No way this stands.  And somebody ought to beat the ever-loving shiat out of that landlord.

They can say 'sorry' afterwards during the high-stickingas is the  custom.


FTFY.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Can a tenant sue a landlord for being stupid ??
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: How many times was that article put through Google Translate?


I have no opinion on this story - I can't make hide nor hair of it. Some really complicated shiat went down between some weird people, is about all I got out of it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This whole "brink of madness" thing is working out super well. Let's keep devolving.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh, Canada.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Barrie Ontario.
My home town 😖
Unfortunately the past 20 years extremely large numbers of Citiots have been moving to Barrie and surrounding areas or purchasing every house/apartment/condo possible and jacking house/rental prices 400% becuase Fack you thats why reasons and they're bringing their big city Derp with them.
There was a time when living in Cottage Country was an attractive life style.
Now its just Toronto North.
Everyone trying to one up each other and slamming as many McMansions as possible on a lot that should only hold a starter home at the most.
 
bababa
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was this badly translated from French? Written by a robot? The landlord and tenant change genders multiple times in the story, sometimes in the same paragraph.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This trend has been making the rounds on AirBnB too (see update):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.