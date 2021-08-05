 Skip to content
 
(Space.com)   Record heat waves have melted enough ice in Greenland to cover all of Florida in 2 inches of water, which of course isn't nearly enough but it's a start   (space.com) divider line
245 clicks; posted to Main » and STEM » on 05 Aug 2021 at 12:33 PM



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think Florida has been douched enough.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
everything's coming up milhouse
Youtube t7z192I-mQM
 
Mystwalk [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: I think Florida has been douched enough.


nope, according to directions, you use until the infection clears up, you dont skip an application.  If the idiots still persist after regime consult your doctor for continued treatment
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is so exciting! When do we have enough freshwater runoff to shut down the gulf stream?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's barely enough just to fill the sinkholes.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least it would dilute the geezer sweat a bit.

/Chronologically a geezer myself.
//Do not reside in Florida.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
At least they'll have enough water to cool off the covid hot flashes.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How many Rhode islands.is that?
 
PickleBarrel
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
hmm...I wonder how they knew that Greenland would actually become green sometime in the future when naming it.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
DeSantus says the immigrants caused it.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: hmm...I wonder how they knew that Greenland would actually become green sometime in the future when naming it.


According to one theory, it was fine before the Little Ice Age. According to another, it was straight up false advertising and Eric the Red should have been Eric the Orange.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We need to build a wall around Florida to keep all that water in.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
*submits this with a very similar headline days ago, from a different source*

*denied*

*ends up getting greenlit today with this very similar headline*

youuuuuuu stinky bastards
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good. I'm buying Missouri property cheap so I can sell it as beachfront.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Inundate Florida?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: This is so exciting! When do we have enough freshwater runoff to shut down the gulf stream?


Dunno.

But it's going to suck.

Not a lot of people are aware that it'll shut down as a consequence.

Hmm, I wonder if you can get enough salt, or similar, into the ocean to counter act it.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Just in case TFA isn't entertaining enough, this here is fun:

https://www.theguardian.com/environme​n​t/2021/aug/05/climate-crisis-scientist​s-spot-warning-signs-of-gulf-stream-co​llapse?

HHHHHHURRRR IT JUST FEERMONGERING DURRRR HUURRRRRR
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Inundate Florida?

[media1.tenor.com image 430x242] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sorry, in a bad mood towards Florida due to their current COVID policy insanity ... I feel pretty bad for Florida, actually.  The greater Miami area is in for a world of trouble.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Don't fret, chaps: it'll melt even more next year and still more the following year and on ad infinitum. Ain't thermal runaway grand?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

40 degree day: We need to build a wall around Florida to keep all that water in.


Underwater AirBnB: book now!
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

PickleBarrel: hmm...I wonder how they knew that Greenland would actually become green sometime in the future when naming it.


It was alarmer back then.

It was indeed green, and the Viking settlers grew grain.

Then the little ice age came, and everyone died. The vikings lasted surprisingly long, 400 years total.

Trading ships also stopped due to the Black Death.

And by everyone, that includes the original inhabitants, the Dorset people.

The Thule people arrived later, to a land claimed by Denmark. We were there first, just saying.

When we kinda got over the Black death we went back there to Christianese the settlers, but only found ruins and Thule people.

So we christianised them instead and resettled.

The inuits are super Christians btw., just like the Faroese.

Dunno why it took on so well.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Gyrfalcon: This is so exciting! When do we have enough freshwater runoff to shut down the gulf stream?

Dunno.

But it's going to suck.

Not a lot of people are aware that it'll shut down as a consequence.

Hmm, I wonder if you can get enough salt, or similar, into the ocean to counter act it.


Just because parts of northern Europe may become uninhabitable, along with tens of trillions of dollars in economic damage, forced migrations, increased heating and cooling costs, widespread environmental damage, and the possibility of war doesn't mean it's going to suck.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: PickleBarrel: hmm...I wonder how they knew that Greenland would actually become green sometime in the future when naming it.

It was always purple monkey word salad.


I'm not sure if you're trying to reset the metric to make the florida man society look like a scientific fellowship, but it's working.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Ketchuponsteak: Gyrfalcon: This is so exciting! When do we have enough freshwater runoff to shut down the gulf stream?

Dunno.

But it's going to suck.

Not a lot of people are aware that it'll shut down as a consequence.

Hmm, I wonder if you can get enough salt, or similar, into the ocean to counter act it.

Just because parts of northern Europe may become uninhabitable, along with tens of trillions of dollars in economic damage, forced migrations, increased heating and cooling costs, widespread environmental damage, and the possibility of war doesn't mean it's going to suck.


The possibility of war gives 50% of Americans a stiffy.  Nothing they like better than someone else going off to "save the world" in their steed.
 
