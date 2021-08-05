 Skip to content
(The Hill)   "Major study says alcohol causes multiple cancers - but coffee helps fend off one of the biggest". Proving, once again, that when it comes to the ingestion of alcohol, the genius of the Irish is unmatched   (thehill.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, Cancer, Coffee, Colorectal cancer, umbrella review, The Canon of Medicine, Research and development, Alcohol consumption, Imperial College London  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whew!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knackx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ah, epidemiological studies - where everything can be proven to both cause and prevent anything, given enough data to peruse.

/Headline: causes
//Article: may elevate risk.
///Moderate your intake, know your family history, drink Bailey's from a shoe.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Whew!

[Fark user image image 356x343]


It's not even 10am yet. But sure, I'll have one, thanks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
At this rate my liver will give out long before I get cancer.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
to alcohol--the cause of, and solution to, all life's problems
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'll have another caucasian Gary.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Whew!

[Fark user image image 356x343]


That's coffee abuse. Dude, why??
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: I'll have another caucasian Gary.


Well, there's a place to forget a comma.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: Whew!

[Fark user image 356x343]


Where did you get that picture of my breakfast?
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If the Irish that I hang out with are representative of the rest of the them, they really don't drink Irish coffee.  They think it is for "English poofs".
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
FTA: "could*" ... "Researchers, led by a team from Imperial College London, found in a study published in Nature Communications that drinking alcohol "is a major risk factor for several cancers, including breast, CRC, esophageal, head and neck, and liver cancer."

Only one of those things has anything to do with drinking. I'm guessing there's a huge Venn Diagram overlap between the participants in the study and smokers. They really need to tear that study apart and find out how hard they worked at eliminating tobacco users of any kind from the research.
 
thespindrifter
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: I'll have another caucasian Gary.


What's a "Caucasian Gary"??
 
dothemath
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ugh.
I remember when I could drink until four then sleep until five the next evening and by six have another beer in my hand.
Long gone.
 
exqqqme
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: nicoffeine: I'll have another caucasian Gary.

Well, there's a place to forget a comma.


It gets meta

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: nicoffeine: I'll have another caucasian Gary.

What's a "Caucasian Gary"??


static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
NINEv2
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
(family guy) irish dad song
Youtube loe8Zdxood0
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The article only has a photo of hard liquor so beer is still safe.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Espresso stout.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
....and when God created whiskey it was his way of saying the Irish shouldn't take over the world.....
 
groverpm
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Normally I'd find such a doom-laden article about alcohol so depressing I'd have to get myself a drink to steady my nerves but then the impended collapse of civilisation and the whole climate crisis reminds me I don't want to live much longer anyway. So I got myself a drink to speed things up. I'm much too much of a coward to do it faster.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

groverpm: Normally I'd find such a doom-laden article about alcohol so depressing I'd have to get myself a drink to steady my nerves but then the impended collapse of civilisation and the whole climate crisis reminds me I don't want to live much longer anyway. So I got myself a drink to speed things up. I'm much too much of a coward to do it faster.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

knackx: Ah, epidemiological studies - where everything can be proven to both cause and prevent anything, given enough data to peruse.

/Headline: causes
//Article: may elevate risk.
///Moderate your intake, know your family history, drink Bailey's from a shoe.


Gotta love the fact that you can still run a couple of tests on a large data set and P-hack your way to another publishable article.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: FTA: "could*" ... "Researchers, led by a team from Imperial College London, found in a study published in Nature Communications that drinking alcohol "is a major risk factor for several cancers, including breast, CRC, esophageal, head and neck, and liver cancer."

Only one of those things has anything to do with drinking. I'm guessing there's a huge Venn Diagram overlap between the participants in the study and smokers. They really need to tear that study apart and find out how hard they worked at eliminating tobacco users of any kind from the research.


I think it's probably correct. Alcohol likely does increase all of those cancer risks, other variables being constant.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I drink coffee, regularly eat cheese, yogurt, and various grains like rice, oats, quinoa and wheat.  I'm superhuman according to the article.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I should start drinking coffee then
 
bababa
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
One of the linked articles after the article states that drinking a lot of coffee shrinks the brain and increases dementia risk.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

king of vegas: thespindrifter: FTA: "could*" ... "Researchers, led by a team from Imperial College London, found in a study published in Nature Communications that drinking alcohol "is a major risk factor for several cancers, including breast, CRC, esophageal, head and neck, and liver cancer."

Only one of those things has anything to do with drinking. I'm guessing there's a huge Venn Diagram overlap between the participants in the study and smokers. They really need to tear that study apart and find out how hard they worked at eliminating tobacco users of any kind from the research.

I think it's probably correct. Alcohol likely does increase all of those cancer risks, other variables being constant.


Alcohol is toxic

The key is spreading it out over enough time to give your body a "rest" from having to metabalize it.

Caffeine farks with my sleep.

The reason caffeine drinkers wake up so groggy is they are going thru caffeine withdrawal.

Non caffeine consumers wake up rested without needing a fix as long as they get enough sleep.

Half life of caffeine is 6 to 7 hours.
 
EMPRESSMARY [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: nicoffeine: I'll have another caucasian Gary.

What's a "Caucasian Gary"??


It's one part Red Bull, one part Mike's hard lemonade and 1 part Coors.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Gubbo: jasonvatch: Whew!

[Fark user image image 356x343]

It's not even 10am yet. But sure, I'll have one, thanks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Everything causes cancer. It's just a matter of how much.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thespindrifter: jasonvatch: Whew!

[Fark user image image 356x343]

That's coffee abuse. Dude, why??


If it was Blue Mountain, I'd agree. But it's just Hills Brothers. And fake sugar. ('beetus)
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Alcohol, then coffee? Yes, yes yes.

RTFA for the finer details? No, no no.
 
