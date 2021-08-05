 Skip to content
(The Onion)   Anyone else remember when The Onion was satire?
    Delta variant, efficacy of booster data, Scientific method, transmissibility of the initial Covid fallacies, conspiracy theories pales  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back when The Simpsons was funny?
 
culebra
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
No, it's always been America's Finest News Source.

Missing Teen's Friends Go On TV To Plead For Her Release, Gossip About Ugly Classmates
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
https://www.theonion.com/bush-our-lon​g​-national-nightmare-of-peace-and-prosp​eri-1819565882

been a few decades
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What did a T-Ball Stand finally pitch a perfect game at the Special Olympics?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

No, it's always been America's Finest News Source.

*calls Erin a slut, hangs up*
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is satire dead or have we reached peak satire? It's hard to tell.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pigeonhole
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I remember when The Onion updated weekly, and published full length articles along with "news in brief" pieces. These days, all articles are a paragraph.

My favorite satire-come-to-life article The Onion wrote was when razor company Schick created a razor called "Schick Quattro", to which The Onion produced an op-ed from the CEO of Gillette titled "fark it, We're Doing Five Blades." Years later, Gillette actually released the Fusion5 blade razor.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
PIL - Rise
Anger is an energy. Anger is an energy.

If you don't get it you are an idiot.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah. When it was black and white and the only thing worth reading between classes.
/times and post were student written meh.
//shepherd express was even more so.
 
tuxq
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Satire:

Here come the wine glasses. The smugstorm will be here soon, wishing harm on the unvaccinated.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

https://www.theonion.com/bush-our-lon​g​-national-nightmare-of-peace-and-prosp​eri-1819565882

been a few decades

been a few decades


Yeah they definitely lost some of their edge once they went corporate but they're still better than 95% of the imitators that are out there.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Petey4335: Yeah. When it was black and white and the only thing worth reading between classes.
/times and post were student written meh.
//shepherd express was even more so.


In the early 90s the elevator in the Union at UWM was so slow I could usually skim a Post Or Times cover to cover riding from B to 1.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: gameshowhost: https://www.theonion.com/bush-our-long​-national-nightmare-of-peace-and-prosp​eri-1819565882

been a few decades

Yeah they definitely lost some of their edge once they went corporate but they're still better than 95% of the imitators that are out there.


Oh for sure.

/i do miss ye olde days when i knew the writers
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
culebra
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
After Obama Victory, Shrieking White-Hot Sphere Of Pure Rage Early GOP Front-Runner For 2016
Youtube jjonGtrCyVE
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Also miss the $2 Pizza Pit coupons from the print edition... only there and the Yellow Pages could you get those, but The Onion was every week so it was gold, baby.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: Petey4335: Yeah. When it was black and white and the only thing worth reading between classes.
/times and post were student written meh.
//shepherd express was even more so.

In the early 90s the elevator in the Union at UWM was so slow I could usually skim a Post Or Times cover to cover riding from B to 1.


Well then. Greetings fellow Panther.

First couple years of dealing with 'we have to get the (yawn) basics done pre-300 level classes', We slept on the benches that had no reason, but were really convenient, on the second floor next to the theater. The smoking 'study' lounge on the west side was always noisy. Even in the couple chairs we would claim by the bathrooms on that side outside of the lounge.

/'93-'98.
 
